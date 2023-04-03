« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
Reply #720 on: Today at 10:04:52 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:00:47 pm
I mean they're only 1 point out the bottom 3

Looking at the table they're still in huge trouble. Only a point clear having played a game more. Two teams below them play each other tomorrow, and another two play each other on Saturday whilst Everton go to Old Trafford.

Leeds vs Forest
Leicester vs Villa
Bournemouth vs Brighton

Man United vs Everton
Villa vs Forest
Leicester vs Bournemouth
Southampton vs City
Leeds vs Palace
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
Reply #721 on: Today at 10:05:03 pm
Can I just check

That was 1-1 yeah?

Everton didn't score a winner ?..
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
Reply #722 on: Today at 10:05:13 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:03:35 pm
the 4 teams below them have a game in hand and can all go above them if they win it.

Exactly. And if they take points off the Mancs next game. Honestly fair play, would only help us.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
Reply #723 on: Today at 10:06:05 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:05:03 pm
Can I just check

That was 1-1 yeah?

Everton didn't score a winner ?..
Yes but they climbed up 3 places with that draw.

Winning without winning.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
Reply #724 on: Today at 10:06:46 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:28:19 pm
Are people actually more bothered about if everton stay up than if we can get top 4?

Why is Spurs scoring being celebrated?

Exactly. Pathetic. Absolute clowns cheering spurs taking the lead when it has a negative impact on our chances of top 4 irrespective of how slim it may be.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
Reply #725 on: Today at 10:08:17 pm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
Reply #726 on: Today at 10:11:06 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:06:46 pm
Exactly. Pathetic. Absolute clowns cheering spurs taking the lead when it has a negative impact on our chances of top 4 irrespective of how slim it may be.

Stop crying, if we are as great as you think we should have no problems overtaking them regardless.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
Reply #727 on: Today at 10:13:27 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:54:38 pm
This is decent

Point doesn't really help either in the current situation around them
I mean it definitely helps everton 
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
Reply #728 on: Today at 10:14:27 pm
Little harry is fucking awesome
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
Reply #729 on: Today at 10:15:51 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:13:27 pm
I mean it definitely helps everton

Not massively. They just sit 1 point above the relegation zone having played more games
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
Reply #730 on: Today at 10:16:49 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:13:27 pm
I mean it definitely helps everton 

Yeah Everton got exactly what needed out of this. They'd have snapped your hands off for 5 points out of Brentford, Chelsea and Spurs. And two of those points were grabbed very late on
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
Reply #731 on: Today at 10:20:26 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:15:51 pm
Not massively. They just sit 1 point above the relegation zone having played more games
They've had a tough run and done well considering
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
Reply #732 on: Today at 10:23:45 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:20:26 pm
They've had a tough run and done well considering

They have. And they still have a tough run upcoming.

They are far from our the woods
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
Reply #733 on: Today at 10:26:36 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:23:45 pm
They have. And they still have a tough run upcoming.

They are far from our the woods
They aren't safe but won't go down imo. As soon as dyche went in I thought they'd be fine and I think I'm right sadly
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
Reply #734 on: Today at 10:30:26 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:26:36 pm
They aren't safe but won't go down imo. As soon as dyche went in I thought they'd be fine and I think I'm right sadly

Still think it's too close to call at the moment, especially with Leicester looking for a new manager.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
Reply #735 on: Today at 10:31:07 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:11:06 pm
Stop crying, if we are as great as you think we should have no problems overtaking them regardless.

I'm not crying it's just daft cheering them on given the circumstances.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
Reply #736 on: Today at 10:36:31 pm
