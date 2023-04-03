I mean they're only 1 point out the bottom 3
the 4 teams below them have a game in hand and can all go above them if they win it.
Can I just check That was 1-1 yeah?Everton didn't score a winner ?..
Are people actually more bothered about if everton stay up than if we can get top 4?Why is Spurs scoring being celebrated?
Exactly. Pathetic. Absolute clowns cheering spurs taking the lead when it has a negative impact on our chances of top 4 irrespective of how slim it may be.
This is decent Point doesn't really help either in the current situation around them
I mean it definitely helps everton
Not massively. They just sit 1 point above the relegation zone having played more games
They've had a tough run and done well considering
They have. And they still have a tough run upcoming.They are far from our the woods
They aren't safe but won't go down imo. As soon as dyche went in I thought they'd be fine and I think I'm right sadly
Stop crying, if we are as great as you think we should have no problems overtaking them regardless.
Unlikely.
