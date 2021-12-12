I honestly think Diaz potentially could be a difference maker. His style will help us push back teams more.
Said who? Until it's mathematically impossible, you've still got to have faith. The teams above us will drop points. We win our remaining games and top 4 is ours imo
Next 6 for Newcastle will be tough West Ham,Brentford and Villa away on the bounce, followed by Spurs at home and Everton away.If we can beat Chelsea and Arsenal and we close the gap to 3/4 points, then its on
but issue is we are not playing well.
We'll beat Chelsea and Arsenal and then lose to Leeds and Nottingham Forest.
Luke shaw has definitely been promised pizza to do this interview
Exactly. All could change within a week. We may be a lot closer to top 4 than we are now. It's still too early to write us off imo but I understand people's reservations. I know you mentioned Newcastle but I also have utd on my radar. They're in bad form.
I always looked at the run we had (United, Arsenal, Chelsea, City over a block of games) and thought if we were anywhere close after that then we've got a good chance but it looks like we'll be too far off unless we get at least 4 from the next 2. It would be retrievable but next to no margin for error. That Bournemouth game really fucked it, it was if the players just gave up on the season after Salah missed the pen. What would concern me with our remaining away games after Chelsea is we're playing teams in a dogfight, will we be able to scrap the wins out? We couldn't at Bournemouth.
Graham Potter just sacked, just in time for their new manager bounce against us, tremendous.
Im calling it now - Chelsea with the new manager bounce against us
Everton could do with not losing tonight. Bournemouth, Leeds, Leicester and WHU all with home games this midweek. None guaranteed a win but youd imagine Everton wont get anything at Old Trafford at the weekend - could be a bit of a gap out of the bottom 3 this time next week if they lose tonight and at the weekend.
The Bournemouth game was a weird one. It was like a pre season friendly.
Spurs may aswell win tonight now
A win for LFC fans, whoever wins this fixture.
We're more likely to finish 4th than Everton get relegated anyway, they just won't get flushed. Not that i'll be cheering them on.
Looking at that spurs team and bench, I cannot believe they are currently above us. With the exception of son and kane theyre dreadful!
That team is rank. They must have downgraded in every position behind Son and Kane since the CL final team. Even Lloris is worse than he was (and he was never great).
Yeah. Ive never rated Lloris, I would be surprised if they get a result here.
