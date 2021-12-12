« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 07:02:00 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 06:43:38 pm
I honestly think Diaz potentially could be a difference maker. His style will help us push back teams more.

I think we'd have a better chance if Bajcetic wasn't crocked and we can get a good 10 games out of Thiago.

Without them we just haven't got the midfield options, but we pulled it out the bag in 20/21 with Phillips and Williams at the back in the run-in. In 20/21 we finished with 8 wins and 2 draws which isn't unfathomable given our fixtures aren't bad after Arsenal, IF something clicks with the team and they stay focused. We need a win next week though.

Highly unlikely though obviously.
  Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 07:02:05 pm »
Luke shaw has definitely been promised pizza to do this interview
  Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 07:02:31 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 06:30:03 pm
Said who? Until it's mathematically impossible, you've still got to have faith. The teams above us will drop points. We win our remaining games and top 4 is ours imo

I like your optimism but our players certainly don't look like they feel the same way. Plenty of points will be dropped between us, united, spurs and newcastle before the end of the season. It's a matter of who can be the least shite out of the bunch and string together a good run of results.
  Should probably leg it while he can......
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 07:03:31 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 06:42:01 pm
Next 6 for Newcastle will be tough West Ham,Brentford  and Villa away on the bounce, followed by Spurs at home and Everton away.
If we can beat Chelsea and Arsenal and we close the gap to 3/4 points, then its onbut issue is we are not playing well.
We'll beat Chelsea and Arsenal and then lose to Leeds and Nottingham Forest.
  Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 07:05:05 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 06:42:01 pm
Next 6 for Newcastle will be tough West Ham,Brentford  and Villa away on the bounce, followed by Spurs at home and Everton away.
If we can beat Chelsea and Arsenal and we close the gap to 3/4 points, then its onbut issue is we are not playing well.

Exactly. All could change within a week. We may be a lot closer to top 4 than we are now. It's still too early to write us off imo but I understand people's reservations. I know you mentioned Newcastle but I also have utd on my radar. They're in bad form.
  Veet lurk brurred.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 07:08:48 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 07:03:31 pm
We'll beat Chelsea and Arsenal and then lose to Leeds and Nottingham Forest.

Sounds like Liverpool 2022-2023 season.
  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 07:14:15 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:02:05 pm
Luke shaw has definitely been promised pizza to do this interview

Order now for half time. He definitely took up that offer.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 07:19:21 pm »
Shameful Shaw can't even reach down to pull his socks up these days
  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 07:25:40 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 07:05:05 pm
Exactly. All could change within a week. We may be a lot closer to top 4 than we are now. It's still too early to write us off imo but I understand people's reservations. I know you mentioned Newcastle but I also have utd on my radar. They're in bad form.

I always looked at the run we had (United, Arsenal, Chelsea, City over a block of games) and thought if we were anywhere close after that then we've got a good chance but it looks like we'll be too far off unless we get at least 4 from the next 2. It would be retrievable but next to no margin for error. That Bournemouth game really fucked it, it was if the players just gave up on the season after Salah missed the pen.

What would concern me with our remaining away games after Chelsea is we're playing teams in a dogfight, will we be able to scrap the wins out? We couldn't at Bournemouth.
  Up the tricky reds
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 07:36:47 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:25:40 pm
I always looked at the run we had (United, Arsenal, Chelsea, City over a block of games) and thought if we were anywhere close after that then we've got a good chance but it looks like we'll be too far off unless we get at least 4 from the next 2. It would be retrievable but next to no margin for error. That Bournemouth game really fucked it, it was if the players just gave up on the season after Salah missed the pen.

What would concern me with our remaining away games after Chelsea is we're playing teams in a dogfight, will we be able to scrap the wins out? We couldn't at Bournemouth.

The Bournemouth game was a weird one.

It was like a pre season friendly.
  Tonyign0r35u
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 08:18:27 pm »
Graham Potter just sacked, just in time for their new manager bounce against us, tremendous.
  Veet lurk brurred.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 08:24:16 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 08:18:27 pm
Graham Potter just sacked, just in time for their new manager bounce against us, tremendous.

Doubtful they'll get someone in by then right?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #412 on: Today at 06:00:51 am »
Quote from: RedSamba on April  1, 2023, 06:44:58 pm
Im calling it now - Chelsea with the new manager bounce against us

called it
  Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #413 on: Today at 08:16:08 am »
Everton could do with not losing tonight.

Bournemouth, Leeds, Leicester and WHU all with home games this midweek. None guaranteed a win but youd imagine Everton wont get anything at Old Trafford at the weekend - could be a bit of a gap out of the bottom 3  this time next week if they lose tonight and at the weekend.
  Almost makes you agree with Gove
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #414 on: Today at 09:29:54 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 08:16:08 am
Everton could do with not losing tonight.

Bournemouth, Leeds, Leicester and WHU all with home games this midweek. None guaranteed a win but youd imagine Everton wont get anything at Old Trafford at the weekend - could be a bit of a gap out of the bottom 3  this time next week if they lose tonight and at the weekend.

Sorry but I'd rather they got beat and then flushed away at the end of the season..
Don't want to be defeatist but I guess I am being but we ain't getting top four as nothing this season has remotely suggested we could go on a ten or eleven game winning streak and we continue to give away far too many big chances in every game
  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #415 on: Today at 09:31:32 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:36:47 pm
The Bournemouth game was a weird one.

It was like a pre season friendly.

That's what early kicks off are usually like. If we'd scored first or Salah scored we'd have been okay for a result but we don't react to setbacks anymore. The disappointment was we didn't push on from the United game but to beat Bournemouth 9-0 and United 7-0 and lose to both away sums us up.
  Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #416 on: Today at 05:32:23 pm »
Spurs may aswell win tonight now

We are chasing Newcastle and Man U

I was confident of 4th weirdly right up until yesterdays result. Now we pretty much have to become Liverpool 2020

What a waste of a CL place Newcastle will be
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #417 on: Today at 05:41:05 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 05:32:23 pm
Spurs may aswell win tonight now



A win for LFC fans, whoever wins this fixture.  ;)
  Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #418 on: Today at 05:47:28 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 05:41:05 pm
A win for LFC fans, whoever wins this fixture.  ;)

As I say I'm all out spurs now

They won't be finishing above us. The other two are the issue
  Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #419 on: Today at 05:50:58 pm »
Usually I'd be all for the Blues getting done, but I can't give up until it's mathematically gone, while I know it's highly unlikely football is football and trying to guess what's happening to a number of teams is next to impossible. I'm a bit flummoxed for once.  :-\
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #420 on: Today at 05:54:29 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 05:41:05 pm
A win for LFC fans, whoever wins this fixture.  ;)

Cert draw then 😃
  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #421 on: Today at 06:10:50 pm »
We're more likely to finish 4th than Everton get relegated anyway, they just won't get flushed. Not that i'll be cheering them on.
  Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #422 on: Today at 06:23:51 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:10:50 pm
We're more likely to finish 4th than Everton get relegated anyway, they just won't get flushed. Not that i'll be cheering them on.

Thats a good point to be fair. I cant see either happening. These are the games youd expect Everton to lose but theyll get a result. 5/2 for an Everton win
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #423 on: Today at 06:30:01 pm »
Come on you Spurs!! Not optimistic but if they win tonight the shit would be in the relegation zone having played a game more with single digit games remaining. Would be nice even if it is all very close.
  The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #424 on: Today at 07:01:03 pm »
.
Everton vs Spurs - 8pm kick off.


Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Godfrey, Iwobi, Doucoure, Gueye, Onana, McNeil, Gray.
Spurs XI: Lloris, Porro, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Perisic, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.


The match is live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League - www.live-footballontv.com

TV channels around the world showing the match live (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/match/4355150/everton-vs-tottenham-hotspur


https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?230 & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?225 & https://elixx.xyz/ajax.html & https://ug.freestreams-live1.tv/skysmain & https://ug.freestreams-live1.tv/usanetwork-pl

https://sportshub.stream/event/%D0%B5v%D0%B5rt%D0%BEn_t%D0%BEtt%D0%B5nh%D0%B0m_124109766/?date=1680559200
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #425 on: Today at 07:01:34 pm »
Looking at that spurs team and bench, I cannot believe they are currently above us.

With the exception of son and kane theyre dreadful!
  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #426 on: Today at 07:12:34 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 07:01:34 pm
Looking at that spurs team and bench, I cannot believe they are currently above us.

With the exception of son and kane theyre dreadful!

That team is rank. They must have downgraded in every position behind Son and Kane since the CL final team. Even Lloris is worse than he was (and he was never great).
  Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #427 on: Today at 07:13:43 pm »
Fully expect spurs to bottle it here .
  has all his sisters with him.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #428 on: Today at 07:14:18 pm »
You just know Danjuma bags the winner tonight.
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #429 on: Today at 07:15:31 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:12:34 pm
That team is rank. They must have downgraded in every position behind Son and Kane since the CL final team. Even Lloris is worse than he was (and he was never great).

Yeah. Ive never rated Lloris, I would be surprised if they get a result here.
  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #430 on: Today at 07:16:38 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 07:15:31 pm
Yeah. Ive never rated Lloris, I would be surprised if they get a result here.

Pickford vs Lloris is the battle to watch out for.
  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #431 on: Today at 07:17:59 pm »
Hopefully an Everton win here. We need those above is to drop as many points as possible to give us the best chance of top 4.
  Legacy Fan
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #432 on: Today at 07:27:05 pm »
Before we lost out last couple I was looking at this as a bit of a win/win, but considering we're in must win every game territory, which I don't think we'll do, it's going to have to be the mighty Tottenham Hotspurs for me, Clive.

1-0 Everton.
  Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #433 on: Today at 07:29:03 pm »
Any prematch protesting by the Toffee's?
