I honestly think Diaz potentially could be a difference maker. His style will help us push back teams more.



I think we'd have a better chance if Bajcetic wasn't crocked and we can get a good 10 games out of Thiago.Without them we just haven't got the midfield options, but we pulled it out the bag in 20/21 with Phillips and Williams at the back in the run-in. In 20/21 we finished with 8 wins and 2 draws which isn't unfathomable given our fixtures aren't bad after Arsenal, IF something clicks with the team and they stay focused. We need a win next week though.Highly unlikely though obviously.