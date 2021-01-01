« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April

Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
Reply #400 on: Today at 07:02:00 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 06:43:38 pm
I honestly think Diaz potentially could be a difference maker. His style will help us push back teams more.

I think we'd have a better chance if Bajcetic wasn't crocked and we can get a good 10 games out of Thiago.

Without them we just haven't got the midfield options, but we pulled it out the bag in 20/21 with Phillips and Williams at the back in the run-in. In 20/21 we finished with 8 wins and 2 draws which isn't unfathomable given our fixtures aren't bad after Arsenal, IF something clicks with the team and they stay focused. We need a win next week though.

Highly unlikely though obviously.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

The North Bank

  Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
Reply #401 on: Today at 07:02:05 pm
Luke shaw has definitely been promised pizza to do this interview
bird_lfc

  Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  JFT96
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
Reply #402 on: Today at 07:02:31 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 06:30:03 pm
Said who? Until it's mathematically impossible, you've still got to have faith. The teams above us will drop points. We win our remaining games and top 4 is ours imo

I like your optimism but our players certainly don't look like they feel the same way. Plenty of points will be dropped between us, united, spurs and newcastle before the end of the season. It's a matter of who can be the least shite out of the bunch and string together a good run of results.
wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
Reply #403 on: Today at 07:03:31 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 06:42:01 pm
Next 6 for Newcastle will be tough West Ham,Brentford  and Villa away on the bounce, followed by Spurs at home and Everton away.
If we can beat Chelsea and Arsenal and we close the gap to 3/4 points, then its onbut issue is we are not playing well.
We'll beat Chelsea and Arsenal and then lose to Leeds and Nottingham Forest.
HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
Reply #404 on: Today at 07:05:05 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 06:42:01 pm
Next 6 for Newcastle will be tough West Ham,Brentford  and Villa away on the bounce, followed by Spurs at home and Everton away.
If we can beat Chelsea and Arsenal and we close the gap to 3/4 points, then its onbut issue is we are not playing well.

Exactly. All could change within a week. We may be a lot closer to top 4 than we are now. It's still too early to write us off imo but I understand people's reservations. I know you mentioned Newcastle but I also have utd on my radar. They're in bad form.
