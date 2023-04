The thing with Newcastle is most people said it would take them 4-5 years before they were even competing for a place in Europe never mind champions league. With how shit we’ve been, Chelsea and spurs have been, this has been pushed forward 3-4 years and the scary thing is they only have Botman, Guimaraes and Isak who are top quality and they’re already about to get CL football. Dread to see what their team will be like next season with CL football.