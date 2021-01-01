« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April  (Read 5034 times)

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #240 on: Today at 04:53:09 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 04:51:30 pm
Attitudes of him and Bruno encapsulate that club and its current state perfectly.

I hate players like that.

Be arrogant by all means but back it up.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #241 on: Today at 04:56:55 pm »
Hes not even their most important Antony.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #242 on: Today at 04:57:39 pm »
Not that it matters given were awful, but, whats the best result for us here?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #243 on: Today at 04:58:12 pm »
klopp goes like that at the ref and a national debate starts...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #244 on: Today at 05:00:34 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 04:57:39 pm
Not that it matters given were awful, but, whats the best result for us here?
Ive got my red hat on but I hate Newcastle.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #245 on: Today at 05:00:55 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 04:57:39 pm
Not that it matters given were awful, but, whats the best result for us here?
I was trying to want a Man Utd win here because its probably best for us at this point, but I cant do it, I still want to see them lose
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #246 on: Today at 05:04:27 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 05:00:55 pm
I was trying to want a Man Utd win here because its probably best for us at this point, but I cant do it, I still want to see them lose

It's like choosing which testicle you'd like to squeeze in a vice
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #247 on: Today at 05:05:34 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 04:57:39 pm
Not that it matters given were awful, but, whats the best result for us here?

Meteor? Rogue Russian drone?

 ;)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #248 on: Today at 05:06:49 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 05:00:55 pm
I was trying to want a Man Utd win here because its probably best for us at this point, but I cant do it, I still want to see them lose

Yep!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #249 on: Today at 05:07:08 pm »
Piss off Bruno
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #250 on: Today at 05:07:54 pm »
Just give him a yellow and watch him implode
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #251 on: Today at 05:08:02 pm »
Two teams full of gobshites, nicely mirrored by two gobshites commentating
« Reply #252 on: Today at 05:08:13 pm »
Trying to decide who's worse, Fernandes or Antony. Tough call.
« Reply #253 on: Today at 05:10:21 pm »
Bruno Guimarães is quality.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #254 on: Today at 05:11:03 pm »
Antony leapt straight into the top 5 PL c*nts this season didn't he.

Having said that my list changes depending on if I'm watching the blue or red Mancs.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #255 on: Today at 05:14:26 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 05:11:03 pm
Antony leapt straight into the top 5 PL c*nts this season didn't he.

Having said that my list changes depending on if I'm watching the blue or red Mancs.

Genuinely one of the worst so called "wingers" I've ever seen.

He's absolutely fucking shit & cost them a fortune.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #256 on: Today at 05:14:31 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 05:11:03 pm
Antony leapt straight into the top 5 PL c*nts this season didn't he.

Having said that my list changes depending on if I'm watching the blue or red Mancs.

Those two Manchester clubs make the list quite long
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #257 on: Today at 05:15:57 pm »
"Lauren James, brother of Reece James" That'll be news to them I imagine.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #258 on: Today at 05:16:28 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 05:15:57 pm
"Lauren James, brother of Reece James" That'll be news to them I imagine.

I was just wondering if I heard that right ;D
« Reply #259 on: Today at 05:19:29 pm »
Remember when sky were banging on about Man Utd being in the title race about 3 weeks ago ?
Morons.
« Reply #260 on: Today at 05:22:18 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 05:19:29 pm
Remember when sky were banging on about Man Utd being in the title race about 3 weeks ago ?
Morons.

Remember when the BBC photoshopped Ten Hag into a magician?
« Reply #261 on: Today at 05:23:38 pm »
United are back , 22 points back.

Two bang  average teams that might both be in CL next season.
« Reply #262 on: Today at 05:23:46 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:22:18 pm
Remember when the BBC photoshopped Ten Hag into a magician?

Ah!

Now I get it.

I thought they were calling him a 'Wizard's sleeve'.

:)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #263 on: Today at 05:24:14 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:22:18 pm
Remember when the BBC photoshopped Ten Hag into a magician?

Erik, are you in the tile race?

Not a lot
« Reply #264 on: Today at 05:26:31 pm »
They should get better once Rashy comes on.
« Reply #265 on: Today at 05:28:04 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:26:31 pm
They should get better once Rashy comes on.

Still crying since he fell over.
« Reply #266 on: Today at 05:28:54 pm »
These are two bang-average teams and yet we've managed to be worse than them this season. :-\
« Reply #267 on: Today at 05:31:01 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 05:28:54 pm
These are two bang-average teams and yet we've managed to be worse than them this season. :-\

Newcastle work incredibly hard.

We dont.
« Reply #268 on: Today at 05:34:45 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 04:57:39 pm
Not that it matters given were awful, but, whats the best result for us here?

Utd win as its likely to get Spurs in the CL that is best option rather than Saudis getting in
