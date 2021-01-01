Attitudes of him and Bruno encapsulate that club and its current state perfectly.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Not that it matters given were awful, but, whats the best result for us here?
I was trying to want a Man Utd win here because its probably best for us at this point, but I cant do it, I still want to see them lose
Antony leapt straight into the top 5 PL c*nts this season didn't he.Having said that my list changes depending on if I'm watching the blue or red Mancs.
"Lauren James, brother of Reece James" That'll be news to them I imagine.
Remember when sky were banging on about Man Utd being in the title race about 3 weeks ago ?Morons.
Remember when the BBC photoshopped Ten Hag into a magician?
They should get better once Rashy comes on.
These are two bang-average teams and yet we've managed to be worse than them this season.
