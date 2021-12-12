« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April  (Read 3735 times)

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,422
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #160 on: Today at 12:49:00 pm »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,893
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #161 on: Today at 12:56:09 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:28:22 pm
Dilemma!!!  :-\

Could really do with NUFC dropping points... but... red Mancs!!! ???
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:34:33 pm
Yep. Awful. Sort of game that will leave me in a mood whatever happens. Same with Everton v Spurs on Monday. Im avoiding both and might look at the table after our Chelsea game depending on the result.

Red Mancs winning and Everton winning benefits us, so that's what I will hope is the outcome of those games. Not sure I'll watch either though.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,144
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #162 on: Today at 01:33:29 pm »
So who's more likely to stay up West Ham or Southampton ?
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,641
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #163 on: Today at 01:39:01 pm »

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Kehrer, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson, Rice, Soucek, Paqueta, Bowen, Benrahma, Ings.
Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Caleta-Car, Perraud, Bednarek, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Lavia, Mara, Walcott.


https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?443 & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?230 & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?223 & https://elixx.xyz/ajax.html & https://gs.freestreams-live1.tv/usanetwork-pl
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Adeemo

  • surreally arsed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,635
  • A.W.E.S.O.M.-O
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #164 on: Today at 01:42:02 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:33:29 pm
So who's more likely to stay up West Ham or Southampton ?

West Ham, 3 points for Southampton today would be absolutely massive in terms of the overall survival race though.
Logged
"I love the Pope, I love seeing him in his Pope-Mobile, his three feet of bullet proof plexi-glass. That's faith in action folks! You know he's got God on his side"

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,099
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #165 on: Today at 01:52:26 pm »
Feel like Southampton are going to win this. West Ham and Leicester both in a bit of free fall.
Logged

Online Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,935
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #166 on: Today at 02:15:36 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:52:26 pm
Feel like Southampton are going to win this. West Ham and Leicester both in a bit of free fall.

They look far more dangerous than a ponderous West Ham so far.
Logged

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,723
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #167 on: Today at 02:17:17 pm »
Looks like Rodgers has gone.
Logged
JFT96.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #168 on: Today at 02:18:31 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 02:17:17 pm
Looks like Rodgers has gone.

Amazed it took so long but yeah, you can't be having a Roy Hodgson team put up over 30!!! shots against you.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,077
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #169 on: Today at 02:19:02 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 02:17:17 pm
Looks like Rodgers has gone.

They gave him plenty of time to turn it around tbf, though he seems incapable of that.

Wonder were next for him?
Logged

Online Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 719
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #170 on: Today at 02:20:11 pm »
Aye aye, Rodgers gone. Wonder if they'll get in an old school dinosaur to play turgid football and steal the points needed to stay up
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,144
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #171 on: Today at 02:23:47 pm »
I just don't get how Armstrong can shout 'fuck off' at the ref twice and nothing happen

He even went back in with' idiot'
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,968
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #172 on: Today at 02:24:29 pm »
Rodgers sacking the most exciting thing that happened in this game
Logged

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,723
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #173 on: Today at 02:24:29 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 02:19:02 pm
They gave him plenty of time to turn it around tbf, though he seems incapable of that.

Wonder were next for him?

Maybe West Ham in the summer?
Logged
JFT96.

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,672
  • Bam!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #174 on: Today at 02:24:41 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 02:20:11 pm
Aye aye, Rodgers gone. Wonder if they'll get in an old school dinosaur to play turgid football and steal the points needed to stay up

Interim survival specialist manager and Potter to take over in summer?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,968
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #175 on: Today at 02:24:45 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 02:19:02 pm
They gave him plenty of time to turn it around tbf, though he seems incapable of that.

Wonder were next for him?

Spurs
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,077
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #176 on: Today at 02:25:36 pm »
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,968
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #177 on: Today at 02:25:49 pm »
Goal West Ham
Surely off

Or not
Logged

Online Belmont butty

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 95
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #178 on: Today at 02:26:03 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:23:47 pm
I just don't get how Armstrong can shout 'fuck off' at the ref twice and nothing happen

He even went back in with' idiot'
It's Tierney. He probably gets that every morning at the breakfast table.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,422
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #179 on: Today at 02:26:28 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 02:19:02 pm
They gave him plenty of time to turn it around tbf, though he seems incapable of that.

Wonder were next for him?

Swansea.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,422
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #180 on: Today at 02:26:56 pm »
Oof!

Nice header.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,968
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #181 on: Today at 02:27:53 pm »
Hes clearly on

What are they checking
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,144
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #182 on: Today at 02:28:28 pm »
Ffs I can see he's on immediately what's taking so long
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,307
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #183 on: Today at 02:28:35 pm »
VARcical
Logged

Online Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,935
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #184 on: Today at 02:28:43 pm »
Could be off if you look at the knees.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,077
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #185 on: Today at 02:28:50 pm »
Farce this.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,422
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #186 on: Today at 02:28:52 pm »
That still that VAR are using... the ball has left his foot.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,672
  • Bam!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #187 on: Today at 02:29:08 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:27:53 pm
Hes clearly on

What are they checking

Surely they should be running the goal through now to check if any of the ones stood offside influenced play, such as blocked a defender etc. no idea what they are doing just freezing the frame
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,590
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #188 on: Today at 02:29:47 pm »
VAR is ruining the game. Every goal goes to VAR now unless its a free kick or penalty
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,144
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #189 on: Today at 02:30:13 pm »
I can't get my head round how that takes so long
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,998
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #190 on: Today at 02:30:30 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 02:19:02 pm
They gave him plenty of time to turn it around tbf, though he seems incapable of that.

Wonder were next for him?
Abroad would be a good career choice for him, among other coaches he's got a stellar reputation for coaching, so under a dedicated DoF (which is pretty much standard on the continent) he could leave the management side to them and concentrate on the coaching.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,451
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #191 on: Today at 02:31:24 pm »
I bet them four minutes arent added on.
Logged
AHA!

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,723
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #192 on: Today at 02:32:28 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:30:13 pm
I can't get my head round how that takes so long

I do think because his foot wasnt visible/clear maybe that caused it. There was a blurred pink/red boot or sock in the frame over Rices shoulder that was hard to identify. Perhaps they were checking that as if it was Aguerds then it would bring him closer to the shoulder of that last defender.
Logged
JFT96.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 