That bad huh?
Dilemma!!! Could really do with NUFC dropping points... but... red Mancs!!!
Yep. Awful. Sort of game that will leave me in a mood whatever happens. Same with Everton v Spurs on Monday. Im avoiding both and might look at the table after our Chelsea game depending on the result.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
So who's more likely to stay up West Ham or Southampton ?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Feel like Southampton are going to win this. West Ham and Leicester both in a bit of free fall.
Looks like Rodgers has gone.
They gave him plenty of time to turn it around tbf, though he seems incapable of that.Wonder were next for him?
Aye aye, Rodgers gone. Wonder if they'll get in an old school dinosaur to play turgid football and steal the points needed to stay up
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Maybe West Ham in the summer?
I just don't get how Armstrong can shout 'fuck off' at the ref twice and nothing happen He even went back in with' idiot'
Hes clearly on What are they checking
I can't get my head round how that takes so long
