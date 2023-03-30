Last season completely fucked us up mentally.



If you could start from scratch and say we're going to build a new team, how many of this squad do you pick? So much work needs doing and one superstar of Bellingham's level and potential isn't going to fix this.



I'll be honest, it fucked me up mentally too. It's mad to say about professional football but it actually destroyed me mentally. I have a friend who works making those "banter" videos for Paddy power and he showed me one that will likely be released today about a Liverpool fan in a bar talking to Arsenal fans warning them about Man City and listening to him list out what's happened to us the last few years I actually felt sick. Sitting in Anfield last May killed me. I can't even remember Paris. Mightn't be AS bad if it wasn't against actual cheats and us being so good that before the cheats we'd have been the greatest team of all time. So if it's destroyed me, a fan, this badly mentally imagine what it's done to the players involved.Then you see Ped celebrating that equaliser dragging ours into it and nobody even pushed him away. We're timid. Someone should have put him on his arse.The game is still on in the background and as I type this I've been listening to "ooooooh OLE!" from these scum for about 5 solid minutes. This Liverpool team is six feet under. It's heartbreaking.