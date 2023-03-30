« previous next »
Pages: [1] 2   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April  (Read 994 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,875
Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« on: March 30, 2023, 06:14:36 pm »
Now that international shite is over, we can get back to the clean as a whistle best Premier League in the world that doesn't involve any corruption or human rights abusers

SATURDAY 1ST APRIL

Abu Dhabi V Liverpool 12:30 BTSport
Arsenal V Leeds United 15:00
AFC Bournemouth V Fulham 15:00
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford 15:00
Crystal Palace V Leicester City 15:00
Nottingham Forest V Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00
Chelsea V Aston Villa 17:30 skysports

SUNDAY 2ND APRIL

West Ham United V Southampton 14:00 skysports
Saudi Arabia V Manches7er Uni7ed 16:30 skysports

MONDAY 3RD APRIL

Everton V Tottenham Hotspur 20:00 skysports

TUESDAY 4TH APRIL

AFC Bournemouth V Brighton & Hove Albion 19:45
Leeds United V Nottingham Forest 19:45
Leicester City V Aston Villa 19:45
Chelsea V Liverpool 20:00 skysports

WEDNESDAY 5TH APRIL

Manches7er Uni7ed V Brentford 20:00
West Ham United V Saudi Arabia 20:00 skysports
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,623
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #1 on: March 30, 2023, 08:15:41 pm »
« Last Edit: March 30, 2023, 08:25:17 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,875
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:09:17 pm »
Quite clearly this thumb looking c*nt in the middle of our game hasn't got the balls to upset his paymasters and send Rodri off for the most blatant yellow card challenge you'll see all season.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:12:01 pm »
Grealish is fucking vile, the biggest diver I have ever seen
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,947
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:12:23 pm »
Its a fucking joke, Ive seen xhaka get sent off 4 times for what rodri did there. Ref bottled it and city are diving all over the place.

Well played Liverpool standing up to their cheating
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,875
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:13:44 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 01:12:01 pm
Grealish is fucking vile, the biggest diver I have ever seen

I don't often wish career ending injuries on players, but if one player ever deserved it...........
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,579
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:23:30 pm »
There are people on this very forum who wanted us to sign him.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,650
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:57:01 pm »
Can't be disappointed if you weren't expecting anything from this game.  End of the season can't come quick enough.  :butt
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,579
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:07:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:57:01 pm
Can't be disappointed if you weren't expecting anything from this game.  End of the season can't come quick enough.  :butt

Can't believe we've got another 11 games to endure of this. And now it's 4-1. Great stuff. We've just given up this half. :-\
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,947
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:07:25 pm »
So much for city taking a year off. We ll have to win this the hard way.
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:09:00 pm »
Woeful- don't want to compete. So many players so far off their level, how do we get that back?
Logged

Offline RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,923
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:09:20 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 02:09:00 pm
Woeful- don't want to compete. So many players so far off their level, how do we get that back?

We don't. They need to be moved on
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,875
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:10:56 pm »
Our heads dropped after the ref allowed Rodri to stay on the pitch. Understandable really as it was clear from then on there was only one outcome to this.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,923
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:11:32 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:10:56 pm
Our heads dropped after the ref allowed Rodri to stay on the pitch. Understandable really as it was clear from then on there was only one outcome to this.

ahhhh, yes.. the good old ref excuse
Logged

Offline GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,566
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:11:52 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 02:09:00 pm
Woeful- don't want to compete. So many players so far off their level, how do we get that back?

Last season completely fucked us up mentally.

If you could start from scratch and say we're going to build a new team, how many of this squad do you pick? So much work needs doing and one superstar of Bellingham's level and potential isn't going to fix this.
Logged
JFT96

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,875
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:15:27 pm »
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 02:11:32 pm
ahhhh, yes.. the good old ref excuse

It's a fact. But carry on.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,011
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:17:42 pm »
Quote from: GinKop on Today at 02:11:52 pm
Last season completely fucked us up mentally.

If you could start from scratch and say we're going to build a new team, how many of this squad do you pick? So much work needs doing and one superstar of Bellingham's level and potential isn't going to fix this.

I'll be honest, it fucked me up mentally too. It's mad to say about professional football but it actually destroyed me mentally. I have a friend who works making those "banter" videos for Paddy power and he showed me one that will likely be released today about a Liverpool fan in a bar talking to Arsenal fans warning them about Man City and listening to him list out what's happened to us the last few years I actually felt sick. Sitting in Anfield last May killed me. I can't even remember Paris. Mightn't be AS bad if it wasn't against actual cheats and us being so good that before the cheats we'd have been the greatest team of all time. So if it's destroyed me, a fan, this badly mentally imagine what it's done to the players involved.

Then you see Ped celebrating that equaliser dragging ours into it and nobody even pushed him away. We're timid. Someone should have put him on his arse.

The game is still on in the background and as I type this I've been listening to "ooooooh OLE!" from these scum for about 5 solid minutes. This Liverpool team is six feet under. It's heartbreaking.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,359
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:18:48 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:15:27 pm
It's a fact. But carry on.
It is a fact. But still no excuse for that shit show of a second half. They just gave up, no fight and no clue.
Logged

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,606
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:26:37 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:07:25 pm
So much for city taking a year off. We ll have to win this the hard way.
That's just people setting the narrative. They have pretty much the same number points they have always done at this stage of season.
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,582
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:28:42 pm »
Switfly moving on... Arsenal v Leeds or Brighton V Brentford?
Logged

Offline GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,566
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:38:48 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 02:17:42 pm
I'll be honest, it fucked me up mentally too. It's mad to say about professional football but it actually destroyed me mentally. I have a friend who works making those "banter" videos for Paddy power and he showed me one that will likely be released today about a Liverpool fan in a bar talking to Arsenal fans warning them about Man City and listening to him list out what's happened to us the last few years I actually felt sick. Sitting in Anfield last May killed me. I can't even remember Paris. Mightn't be AS bad if it wasn't against actual cheats and us being so good that before the cheats we'd have been the greatest team of all time. So if it's destroyed me, a fan, this badly mentally imagine what it's done to the players involved.

Then you see Ped celebrating that equaliser dragging ours into it and nobody even pushed him away. We're timid. Someone should have put him on his arse.

The game is still on in the background and as I type this I've been listening to "ooooooh OLE!" from these scum for about 5 solid minutes. This Liverpool team is six feet under. It's heartbreaking.

Totally with you on that - the sense of losing out on something unprecedented to this team (again) was a step too far last season. Throw into the mix everything that happened during the CL final before, during and after and I've not been able to feel the same about football since.

I have no idea if I ever will again. You watch a game like today, a team fully outed as cheating bastards and think what's even the point anymore?
Logged
JFT96

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,082
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #21 on: Today at 02:40:50 pm »
It's also the reality into allowing states to own football clubs, its been said many times but too many people don't want to listen.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,566
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:47:23 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:40:50 pm
It's also the reality into allowing states to own football clubs, its been said many times but too many people don't want to listen.

Totally - they can't ignore the £££. I think we're past the tipping point as well now, the soul of the game has long departed - in the Premier League at least.
Logged
JFT96

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,623
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #23 on: Today at 02:57:38 pm »
.
Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Odegaard, Xhaka, Jesus, Trossard, Martinelli.
Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Kristensen, Koch, Firpo, Struijk, Summerville, Aaronson, Harrison, Roca, Sinisterra.

https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?119 & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?443 & https://elixx.xyz/ajax.html & https://gs.freestreams-live1.tv/usanetwork-pl & https://gs.freestreams-live1.tv/astro-supersport1


Brighton XI: Steele; Veltman, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan; Gross, Caicedo; March, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Welbeck.
Brentford XI: Raya; Jansson, Mee, Pinnock; Hickey, Damsgaard, Nørgaard, Jensen, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney.

https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?120 & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?224 & https://elixx.xyz/adortmund.html & https://gs.freestreams-live1.tv/espn-p10 & https://gs.freestreams-live1.tv/channel-21

« Last Edit: Today at 03:27:11 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,394
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #24 on: Today at 02:58:13 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 02:28:42 pm
Switfly moving on... Arsenal v Leeds or Brighton V Brentford?

Yeah this ^.

What are we going with guys?
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,394
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #25 on: Today at 03:01:53 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 02:17:42 pm
I'll be honest, it fucked me up mentally too. It's mad to say about professional football but it actually destroyed me mentally. I have a friend who works making those "banter" videos for Paddy power and he showed me one that will likely be released today about a Liverpool fan in a bar talking to Arsenal fans warning them about Man City and listening to him list out what's happened to us the last few years I actually felt sick. Sitting in Anfield last May killed me. I can't even remember Paris. Mightn't be AS bad if it wasn't against actual cheats and us being so good that before the cheats we'd have been the greatest team of all time. So if it's destroyed me, a fan, this badly mentally imagine what it's done to the players involved.

Then you see Ped celebrating that equaliser dragging ours into it and nobody even pushed him away. We're timid. Someone should have put him on his arse.

The game is still on in the background and as I type this I've been listening to "ooooooh OLE!" from these scum for about 5 solid minutes. This Liverpool team is six feet under. It's heartbreaking.

 :(
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,394
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #26 on: Today at 03:13:31 pm »
Cracking goal from Brentford.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,623
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #27 on: Today at 03:23:20 pm »
.
Brighton 0 - [1] Brentford; Pontus Jansson 10 - https://dubz.co/video/de5740 & https://streamin.me/v/6df81c9a

Brighton [1] - 1 Brentford; Kaoru Mitoma 21' - https://dubz.co/video/4c9ddc & https://streamin.me/v/ff8a09f9

Brighton 1 - [2] Brentford; Ivan Toney 22' - https://dubz.co/video/371858 & https://streamin.me/v/75a0ee31

Brighton [2] - 2 Brentford; Danny Welbeck 28' - https://dubz.co/video/4a9071 & https://streamin.me/v/ba090ab5


Bournemouth 0 - [1] Fulham; Andreas Pereira 16 - https://dubz.co/video/3cfe5c & https://streamin.me/v/238010a8

« Last Edit: Today at 03:31:26 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,394
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #28 on: Today at 03:24:31 pm »
Superb equaliser from Mitoma.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,394
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #29 on: Today at 03:25:31 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 03:24:31 pm
Superb equaliser from Mitoma.

Now 2-1  ;D

Toney.

It's like basketball.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,394
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #30 on: Today at 03:34:10 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 03:25:31 pm
Now 2-1  ;D

Toney.

It's like basketball.

2-2

:)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,689
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #31 on: Today at 03:35:07 pm »
Ah piss off Arsenal.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,623
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #32 on: Today at 03:35:38 pm »

Arsenal [1] - 0 Leeds; Gabriel Jesus penalty on 35' - https://dubz.co/video/c64172 & https://streamin.me/v/40467b2c
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,130
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #33 on: Today at 03:36:52 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 03:35:07 pm
Ah piss off Arsenal.

Really ?

You want the cheats to win the league?
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online wet echo

  • trapped paper puncher in need of a work out
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #34 on: Today at 03:37:48 pm »
Dive so tired of thiswant arsenal to beat the sportswashing cheats but thats a dive
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,130
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #35 on: Today at 03:38:41 pm »
Arsenals names on it

Every time they look like they're going to drop points they get a lifeline
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online TankEngine10

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #36 on: Today at 03:38:47 pm »
Maybe I'm just in a bad mood after earlier but Arsenal are the spawniest c*nts. Theyve been shite here and yet Ayling has a brainfart and they're leading. To think Arteta will have as many titles as Klopp after this lukewarm season is so irritating.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,318
  • Seis Veces
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #37 on: Today at 03:38:49 pm »
Brighton above us with a game in hand  :lmao

Get to fuck redmen
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,130
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #38 on: Today at 03:40:22 pm »
Quote from: wet echo on Today at 03:37:48 pm
Dive so tired of thiswant arsenal to beat the sportswashing cheats but thats a dive

The lunatic left his foot up in the air

What's he doing
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Wghennessy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 858
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #39 on: Today at 03:40:35 pm »
Thats a very very soft penalty.
Logged
Pages: [1] 2   Go Up
« previous next »
 