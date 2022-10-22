« previous next »
Premier League to block owners guilty of human rights abuses under new rules

Premier League to block owners guilty of human rights abuses under new rules
Today at 03:55:37 pm
Beefed-up regulations approved by top flights clubs
Prospective directors can be blocked if under investigation

Premier League clubs have approved tougher measures for its owners and directors test that would bar anyone found to have committed human rights abuses from owning a club.

At a meeting of English top-flight club shareholders on Thursday, amendments to the test were agreed, including a number of new disqualifying events. Human rights abusers  based on the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations  and people subject to government sanctions will not be allowed to be owners or directors, and the list of criminal offences that would result in disqualification has been widen to include those guilty of violence, fraud, corruption, tax evasion and hate crimes.

The new rules, which will take effect immediately, are regarded as tougher than the independent regulator proposals. Anyone under investigation for any of the disqualifying events would be prevented from becoming a director.

Owners and directors in situ will be reviewed as part of annual due diligence, to ensure compliance with the updated rules.

The league voted to widen the group of regulatory authorities where an existing suspension would result in disqualification, to include the Charity Commission, the Financial Conduct Authority, the Prudential Conduct Authority and HMRC.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/30/premier-league-block-owners-guilty-human-rights-abuses-new-rules
Re: Premier League to block owners guilty of human rights abuses under new rules
Reply #1 on: Today at 03:58:28 pm
Unless the owners of Abu Dhabi and Saudi FC are kicked out I won't hold my breath. Although the United fans praying for Qatar might be a little upset.
Re: Premier League to block owners guilty of human rights abuses under new rules
Reply #2 on: Today at 04:00:39 pm
Something about a horse and bolt
Re: Premier League to block owners guilty of human rights abuses under new rules
Reply #3 on: Today at 04:03:35 pm
Will it have any effect on Qatar x United?
Re: Premier League to block owners guilty of human rights abuses under new rules
Reply #4 on: Today at 04:03:44 pm
Luckily for Newcastle, they are not owned by the human rights abusing state of Saudi Arabia, and also Man City, who are not owned by the human rights abusing state of Abu Dhabi , just owned by a private individual who just happens to be deputy prime minister and a prominent member of the ruling family.

If the PL dont tell these to both fuck off then the new rule is worthless.
Re: Premier League to block owners guilty of human rights abuses under new rules
Reply #5 on: Today at 04:07:34 pm
It'd be absolutely terrible and unbelievable if any human rights violating brutal regime ever owned a Premier League football club,i tells ya.
Re: Premier League to block owners guilty of human rights abuses under new rules
Reply #6 on: Today at 04:11:16 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:00:39 pm
Something about a zebra and bolt

Fixed.
Re: Premier League to block owners guilty of human rights abuses under new rules
Reply #7 on: Today at 04:16:40 pm
Worst attempt at smoke and mirrors, ever.  ::)
Re: Premier League to block owners guilty of human rights abuses under new rules
Reply #8 on: Today at 04:17:17 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 04:07:34 pm
It'd be absolutely terrible and unbelievable if any human rights violating brutal regime ever owned a Premier League football club,i tells ya.
The PL would never allow it. Infact, Im sure they would demand legally binding assurances to make sure.
Re: Premier League to block owners guilty of human rights abuses under new rules
Reply #9 on: Today at 04:32:46 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:03:44 pm
Luckily for Newcastle, they are not owned by the human rights abusing state of Saudi Arabia, and also Man City, who are not owned by the human rights abusing state of Abu Dhabi , just owned by a private individual who just happens to be deputy prime minister and a prominent member of the ruling family.

If the PL dont tell these to both fuck off then the new rule is worthless.
Looks like it wouldn't matter if they just came out and said they were


'From what I can see this would not affect Saudi's Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman, Qatar's or UAE rulers etc as they are not on the UK government's list of people sanctioned for human rights abuses: docs.fcdo.gov.uk/docs/UK-Sancti'
https://twitter.com/martynziegler/status/1641443748549914631?t=3NFOqUiTyUVyHkae4Kp0Pw&s=19
Re: Premier League to block owners guilty of human rights abuses under new rules
Reply #10 on: Today at 04:35:08 pm
At this point the rule might as well be 'Unless you're Vladimir Putin you can buy a club'
Re: Premier League to block owners guilty of human rights abuses under new rules
Reply #11 on: Today at 04:42:22 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:17:17 pm
The PL would never allow it. Infact, Im sure the government stooge appointed to push the deal through would demand legally binding a warm cup of cocoa and vague assurances to make sure.
Re: Premier League to block owners guilty of human rights abuses under new rules
Reply #12 on: Today at 05:09:11 pm
Re: Premier League to block owners guilty of human rights abuses under new rules
Reply #13 on: Today at 05:15:53 pm
Pandora and box spring to mind.
Re: Premier League to block owners guilty of human rights abuses under new rules
Reply #14 on: Today at 05:35:15 pm
Im sure theyd manage to sneak Man Utds new ownership in if it ends up being Qatar.

I dont trust the PL to do anything right. They have had no issue with dodgy owners for a long long time. Happy to turn a blind eye to so much so long as their product is the best.

To do this, but still have Abu Dhabi and Saudi owning teams like its just not even the slightest big deal, is sort of pathetic.
Re: Premier League to block owners guilty of human rights abuses under new rules
Reply #15 on: Today at 05:42:04 pm
For this to have any credibility whatsoever we surely have to say goodbye to Abu Dhabi FC and Saudicastle. Any Qatari bid for the Mancs has to be blocked now too.
Re: Premier League to block owners guilty of human rights abuses under new rules
Reply #16 on: Today at 05:43:29 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 04:32:46 pm
Looks like it wouldn't matter if they just came out and said they were


'From what I can see this would not affect Saudi's Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman, Qatar's or UAE rulers etc as they are not on the UK government's list of people sanctioned for human rights abuses: docs.fcdo.gov.uk/docs/UK-Sancti'
https://twitter.com/martynziegler/status/1641443748549914631?t=3NFOqUiTyUVyHkae4Kp0Pw&s=19
Is that because we need their oil?
Re: Premier League to block owners guilty of human rights abuses under new rules
Reply #17 on: Today at 05:44:22 pm
Kind of funny what the threat of a person being put in charge that may possibly not have the PL's best interest in mind will make them do. The bottom 10 teams love of parachute payments may doom them anyway if the reporting is anywhere near accurate.
Re: Premier League to block owners guilty of human rights abuses under new rules
Reply #18 on: Today at 05:55:22 pm
Load of horseshit if the owners of Saudi FC and Abu Dhabi FC are allowed to continue
Re: Premier League to block owners guilty of human rights abuses under new rules
Reply #19 on: Today at 06:35:31 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:55:22 pm
Load of horseshit if the owners of Saudi FC and Abu Dhabi FC are allowed to continue

They'll continue to front-up with some pandering quim, plough money in through totally unconnected sponsors, pay employees through 3rd (and probably 4th) parties and other means of cheating whilst carrying on running their countries in a totally independent and human-rights abusing manner.  No connection between the scummy wankers and the clubs they own their mates own.
Re: Premier League to block owners guilty of human rights abuses under new rules
Reply #20 on: Today at 06:40:49 pm
What can they even do & it's hardly a secret about some of the owners.
Re: Premier League to block owners guilty of human rights abuses under new rules
Reply #21 on: Today at 06:42:10 pm
Pointless rule change if it can be circumvented using an individual as a front
Re: Premier League to block owners guilty of human rights abuses under new rules
Reply #22 on: Today at 06:43:29 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:42:04 pm
For this to have any credibility whatsoever we surely have to say goodbye to Abu Dhabi FC and Saudicastle. Any Qatari bid for the Mancs has to be blocked now too.

Spot on.

All that will happen is what is already happening, teams will will just say, as happend with Newcastle, its not the actual state that is buying them, but a private company or individual who happens to be from that country with no links to the rulers. And all will be fine, they wont even question it.

How can anyone trust the PL to actually do this the right way.
Re: Premier League to block owners guilty of human rights abuses under new rules
Reply #23 on: Today at 06:58:55 pm
You'd at least think there is a path to doing something with Newcastle on the back of this rule change, seeing what happened with the LIV golf case in the US.  Clear connection made to the head-chopping fuckers - no doubt the PL will fail to establish a firm link though.
Re: Premier League to block owners guilty of human rights abuses under new rules
Reply #24 on: Today at 07:13:42 pm
Way too late. Let them all in, then make sure no more come in? Fuck off.
Re: Premier League to block owners guilty of human rights abuses under new rules
Reply #25 on: Today at 07:33:35 pm
Unbelievably pathetic story.  The idea is that a set of monsters could turn up and nobody would be able to do anything about it because it wasnt expressly mentioned in the premier league rules?  Thats what theyre asking us to believe, right?
Re: Premier League to block owners guilty of human rights abuses under new rules
Reply #26 on: Today at 08:06:22 pm
This is the most ridiculously transparent bit of PR since the last time some wankers in charge did this. Last week maybe.
Re: Premier League to block owners guilty of human rights abuses under new rules
Reply #27 on: Today at 08:08:51 pm
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 06:42:10 pm
Pointless rule change if it can be circumvented using an individual as a front

A visual interpretation of the proposed new rule.

Re: Premier League to block owners guilty of human rights abuses under new rules
Reply #28 on: Today at 09:03:40 pm
Whatever ....
Re: Premier League to block owners guilty of human rights abuses under new rules
Reply #29 on: Today at 09:12:42 pm
Token gesture that will only serve to highlight the how spineless PL is. Nothing will ever come of it.
Re: Premier League to block owners guilty of human rights abuses under new rules
Reply #30 on: Today at 10:14:09 pm
Trying to gain some PR points with this meaningless shite makes me even more sceptical about the prospects of anything sticking in the Man City charges. Ultimately PL wants to look like it's doing stuff without actually doing any of it. Meanwhile football dies on its hole.
Re: Premier League to block owners guilty of human rights abuses under new rules
Reply #31 on: Today at 10:17:13 pm
Load of meaningless bollocks from a bunch of gutless, gullible fuckers trying to act tough.
Re: Premier League to block owners guilty of human rights abuses under new rules
Reply #32 on: Today at 10:17:29 pm
Have there been any recent rumours about a middle east state being interested in bidding for us, that seems like the only thing that would encourage the PL to introduce such a rule.
Re: Premier League to block owners guilty of human rights abuses under new rules
Reply #33 on: Today at 10:20:45 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 10:17:29 pm
Have there been any recent rumours about a middle east state being interested in bidding for us, that seems like the only thing that would encourage the PL to introduce such a rule.

Fans from everywhere else will think that's bullshit Scouse paranoia but I reckon it's spot on.
