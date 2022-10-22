Beefed-up regulations approved by top flights clubsProspective directors can be blocked if under investigationPremier League clubs have approved tougher measures for its owners and directors test that would bar anyone found to have committed human rights abuses from owning a club.At a meeting of English top-flight club shareholders on Thursday, amendments to the test were agreed, including a number of new disqualifying events. Human rights abusers  based on the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations  and people subject to government sanctions will not be allowed to be owners or directors, and the list of criminal offences that would result in disqualification has been widen to include those guilty of violence, fraud, corruption, tax evasion and hate crimes.The new rules, which will take effect immediately, are regarded as tougher than the independent regulator proposals. Anyone under investigation for any of the disqualifying events would be prevented from becoming a director.Owners and directors in situ will be reviewed as part of annual due diligence, to ensure compliance with the updated rules.The league voted to widen the group of regulatory authorities where an existing suspension would result in disqualification, to include the Charity Commission, the Financial Conduct Authority, the Prudential Conduct Authority and HMRC.