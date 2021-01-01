« previous next »
Premier League to block owners guilty of human rights abuses under new rules
« on: Today at 03:55:37 pm »
Beefed-up regulations approved by top flights clubs
Prospective directors can be blocked if under investigation

Premier League clubs have approved tougher measures for its owners and directors test that would bar anyone found to have committed human rights abuses from owning a club.

At a meeting of English top-flight club shareholders on Thursday, amendments to the test were agreed, including a number of new disqualifying events. Human rights abusers  based on the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations  and people subject to government sanctions will not be allowed to be owners or directors, and the list of criminal offences that would result in disqualification has been widen to include those guilty of violence, fraud, corruption, tax evasion and hate crimes.

The new rules, which will take effect immediately, are regarded as tougher than the independent regulator proposals. Anyone under investigation for any of the disqualifying events would be prevented from becoming a director.

Owners and directors in situ will be reviewed as part of annual due diligence, to ensure compliance with the updated rules.

The league voted to widen the group of regulatory authorities where an existing suspension would result in disqualification, to include the Charity Commission, the Financial Conduct Authority, the Prudential Conduct Authority and HMRC.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/30/premier-league-block-owners-guilty-human-rights-abuses-new-rules
Re: Premier League to block owners guilty of human rights abuses under new rules
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:58:28 pm »
Unless the owners of Abu Dhabi and Saudi FC are kicked out I won't hold my breath. Although the United fans praying for Qatar might be a little upset.
Re: Premier League to block owners guilty of human rights abuses under new rules
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:00:39 pm »
Something about a horse and bolt
Re: Premier League to block owners guilty of human rights abuses under new rules
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:03:35 pm »
Will it have any effect on Qatar x United?
Re: Premier League to block owners guilty of human rights abuses under new rules
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:03:44 pm »
Luckily for Newcastle, they are not owned by the human rights abusing state of Saudi Arabia, and also Man City, who are not owned by the human rights abusing state of Abu Dhabi , just owned by a private individual who just happens to be deputy prime minister and a prominent member of the ruling family.

If the PL dont tell these to both fuck off then the new rule is worthless.
Re: Premier League to block owners guilty of human rights abuses under new rules
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:07:34 pm »
It'd be absolutely terrible and unbelievable if any human rights violating brutal regime ever owned a Premier League football club,i tells ya.
Re: Premier League to block owners guilty of human rights abuses under new rules
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:11:16 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:00:39 pm
Something about a zebra and bolt

Fixed.
Re: Premier League to block owners guilty of human rights abuses under new rules
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:16:40 pm »
Worst attempt at smoke and mirrors, ever.  ::)
Re: Premier League to block owners guilty of human rights abuses under new rules
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:17:17 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 04:07:34 pm
It'd be absolutely terrible and unbelievable if any human rights violating brutal regime ever owned a Premier League football club,i tells ya.
The PL would never allow it. Infact, Im sure they would demand legally binding assurances to make sure.
