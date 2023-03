I can't remember watching any of his shows(I knew who he was obviously), barring For The Love Of Dogs which made the end of my Nans life so much more bearable. We used to take it in turns sitting with her, watching the show and she used to chuckle through it despite being in pain. We're a family of dog lovers (quiet at the back) and this chaps love and enthusiasm helped her so much. He seemed a genuinely lovely, grounded man, he won't ever see this but I thank him so much.