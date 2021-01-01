Such sad news. One of my old best mates was his right hand man for years. Apparently he thought the world of him. Even led to my mate seeing Mel Sykes for years through both knowing Paul. Hell be devastated.



R.I.P. Mate.



Here they are together at 1.52.



<a href="https://youtube.com/v/AWcGkkLaToI&feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/AWcGkkLaToI&feature=share</a>



Paul had James walk out once on the Paul OGrady Show wearing a full candy adidas kit when John Barnes was on the show cos he was James hero. He used to post pics of them together all over the world.