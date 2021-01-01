Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
RIP Paul OGrady (1955-2023)
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: RIP Paul OGrady (1955-2023) (Read 868 times)
Stubbins
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,387
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RIP Paul OGrady (1955-2023)
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 12:39:23 pm »
Really saddened by this news. Echoing the sentiments of everyone else on here - not only was he gifted as a great comedian, but he always came across as a warm, genuine guy.
He'll be sadly missed. RIP Paul.
Logged
damomad
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,502
Re: RIP Paul OGrady (1955-2023)
«
Reply #41 on:
Today
at 12:44:22 pm »
Thought he was a brilliant presenter, on TV and the radio. Seemed like a genuinely good person as well. The world needs more characters like Paul. RIP
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown
gazzalfc
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,537
Re: RIP Paul OGrady (1955-2023)
«
Reply #42 on:
Today
at 12:46:08 pm »
Was literally about to book tickets to see Annie at the Empire for me and the missus because he was in it
One of the best comedic acts of a generation. In a world now where drag acts are being decried/cancelled etc, he was the one true original. He was RuPaul long before the idea of Drag Race was a thing. With true scouse wit and charm.
His love of dogs probably saved Battersea dogs and cats home many times over.
A sad loss.
Logged
Capon Debaser
#SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 38,813
Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: RIP Paul OGrady (1955-2023)
«
Reply #43 on:
Today
at 01:10:28 pm »
Such sad news. One of my old best mates was his right hand man for years. Apparently he thought the world of him. Even led to my mate seeing Mel Sykes for years through both knowing Paul. Hell be devastated.
R.I.P. Mate.
Here they are together at 1.52.
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/AWcGkkLaToI&feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/AWcGkkLaToI&feature=share</a>
Paul had James walk out once on the Paul OGrady Show wearing a full candy adidas kit when John Barnes was on the show cos he was James hero. He used to post pics of them together all over the world.
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 01:26:37 pm by Capon Debaser
»
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
Lee0-3Liv
Daddy Discord
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,627
Re: RIP Paul OGrady (1955-2023)
«
Reply #44 on:
Today
at 01:11:34 pm »
Gutted, he never failed to make me laugh.
Rip Paul.
Logged
Capon Debaser
#SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 38,813
Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: RIP Paul OGrady (1955-2023)
«
Reply #45 on:
Today
at 01:38:04 pm »
Pete Price on the news now. Just waiting for Nina Hossain to end the interview with KEEEEEERBAAAAAAB before him going off on one swearing his head off
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
kaesarsosei
Brutally bad.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,542
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RIP Paul OGrady (1955-2023)
«
Reply #46 on:
Today
at 02:25:45 pm »
I guess as you close in on 70 nothing can be taken for granted, but this is fucking shit news.
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
RIP Paul OGrady (1955-2023)
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.03]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2