I'm shocked by this news. Paul was one of the good ones. A genuinely decent, caring human being. His love of, and work with, animals was a thing of beauty. There are too few like him these days.



Funny enough, I never really cared much for his Lily Savage character, but I came to genuinely like and respect Paul O'Grady. If there is a heaven, I'm sure he'll be surrounded by lovely dogs up there right now, and he'll be loving it.



RIP Paul. One of life's diamonds. The world is already a poorer place without you.