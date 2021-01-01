« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Paul OGrady  (Read 424 times)

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,494
Paul OGrady
« on: Today at 07:15:56 am »
RIP.

Sad news that, he always seemed sound and loved the dogs.
Logged

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,430
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Paul OGrady
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:23:41 am »
This one hurts a lot. An absolute diamond of a human being.

Heres one of my favourite tributes Ive read so far:

Logged

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,864
  • IFWT
Re: Paul OGrady
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:24:20 am »
Really saddened by this news.  Saw him live as 'Lily Savage' in Liverpool once.  One of the funniest things I have ever seen.

RIP      :'(
« Last Edit: Today at 07:26:02 am by Millie »
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paul OGrady
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:24:23 am »
RIP Paul (Lilly), hell be making them laugh in heaven
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,524
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Paul OGrady
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:26:49 am »
A very very funny man.. and also it seems a really kind man.  Sad loss.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,916
Re: Paul OGrady
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:43:51 am »
RIP, this is very sad news. Paul was an icon of the entertainment scene.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,046
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Paul OGrady
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:55:17 am »
RIP. Very funny and cutting sense of humour. And loved watching his For The Love of Dogs with my daughter.

Quote from: Snail on Today at 07:23:41 am
This one hurts a lot. An absolute diamond of a human being.

Heres one of my favourite tributes Ive read so far:



:D
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,175
  • Believer
Re: Paul OGrady
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:03:51 am »
A funny and kind man. Very sad loss. RIP
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,842
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Paul OGrady
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:21:55 am »
Absolutely gutted. A wonderful man, full of kindness, compassion and spiky humour - which he used to peck away at injustice and pomposity for his entire life.......saw him on the Neptune Theatre as Lily Savage just before the breakthrough into mainstream recognition/popularity.....was surrounded by his former work colleagues from the DHSS, and it was something of a triumphant return after making his name on the London club scene....still one of the best, funniest, filthiest shows I've ever seen.....

RIP Paul.....the world will genuinely be a poorer place without you.
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paul OGrady
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:29:19 am »
He seemed so healthy, he had other projects in the pipeline.  Came across  as kind, funny and sound


Really sad  :'(


Logged

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,196
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Paul OGrady
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:32:55 am »
Sad news that, always came across as a genuinely nice person, especially for his love of animals.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Offline 24/7-nil

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,691
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Paul OGrady
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:39:48 am »
Ouch this one does hurt. What a loss. RIP, Paul!

Met him a few times back in the 80s. Lovely fella. Sharpest wit I ever encountered. To celebrate, here's my fave clip of him.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_RPpicb6ArY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_RPpicb6ArY</a>
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,714
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Paul OGrady
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:03:08 am »
RIP

Used to really enjoy hearing him on the Radio and he seemed like a really nice fella.

Missus is gutted :(


Logged
Poor.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paul OGrady
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:05:06 am »
RIP Paul/Lily one of the funniest entertainers around 💔

This is such a sad shock but having watched those clips Jim I want to spend the day watching all his stuff and celebrating how much joy he brought us 😊
Logged

Offline Cracking Left Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,850
Re: Paul OGrady
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:27:03 am »
Great guy, this was a huge shock when I heard it this morning. Always seemed just a really sound bloke.

And he fucking hated the Tories. "I loathe Cameron  I loathe Osborne. We didnt vote them in and yet here they are deciding for us. Id like to see their heads on spikes on Tower Bridge. Seriously. Id sleep well.
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,431
  • JFT96.
Re: Paul OGrady
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:30:12 am »
Ah, what dreadful news. Most 'celebs' these days rub me up the wrong way and I have little time for most of them or the talent (or lack of) that they have, but O'Grady was different. A genuinely funny man with a heart of gold by all accounts, who trailblazed his way to be being one of the most well-liked and most recognisable people in this country.

RIP Paul.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,028
Re: Paul OGrady
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:32:59 am »
RIP
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,746
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paul OGrady
« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:33:23 am »
Awful news this, great entertainer and done lots for other people and animals. 67 is nothing too. Very sad.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,386
Re: Paul OGrady
« Reply #18 on: Today at 09:37:24 am »
Horrible news. He was such a talent, such a gent, and such a lady all in one.

I hope someone hacks into the internet in Florida and forces all the Republicans to watch non-stop Lily Savage all day. :D

RIP Paul.  🙏
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 683
  • JFT 97
Re: Paul OGrady
« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:39:59 am »
RIP

Such sad news about a wonderful genuine guy.
Logged

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,714
  • kopite
Re: Paul OGrady
« Reply #20 on: Today at 09:43:09 am »
I don't normally come into these RIP threads unless it's somebody special in my opinion. This one is...great down to Earth bloke, very talented and hugely kind hearted. I loved his love of animals more than anything.

RIP Paul...far too young.
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,989
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Paul OGrady
« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:43:43 am »
My friend grew up in the same street as Paul, she said even then he was a real character. I can only add what others have said sad news as he was a very kind and compassionate man who just made me laugh. There is nothing better than that. RIP, Paul.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online HarryLabrador

  • went broke, so had to get the retrievers in.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,214
Re: Paul OGrady
« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:51:34 am »
Oh no! I absolutely adore you Paul. This is such awful news. You will be so missed. What a sensational and influential human when it comes to the care and love of animals woven with brilliant humour.

RIP Paul.
Logged
SoS Membership Number: 387

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,168
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Paul OGrady
« Reply #23 on: Today at 09:55:46 am »
I'm shocked by this news. Paul was one of the good ones. A genuinely decent, caring human being. His love of, and work with, animals was a thing of beauty. There are too few like him these days.

Funny enough, I never really cared much for his Lily Savage character, but I came to genuinely like and respect Paul O'Grady. If there is a heaven, I'm sure he'll be surrounded by lovely dogs up there right now, and he'll be loving it.

RIP Paul. One of life's diamonds. The world is already a poorer place without you.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 