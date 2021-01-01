Absolutely gutted. A wonderful man, full of kindness, compassion and spiky humour - which he used to peck away at injustice and pomposity for his entire life.......saw him on the Neptune Theatre as Lily Savage just before the breakthrough into mainstream recognition/popularity.....was surrounded by his former work colleagues from the DHSS, and it was something of a triumphant return after making his name on the London club scene....still one of the best, funniest, filthiest shows I've ever seen.....
RIP Paul.....the world will genuinely be a poorer place without you.