Paul OGrady

Paul OGrady
RIP.

Sad news that, he always seemed sound and loved the dogs.
Re: Paul OGrady
This one hurts a lot. An absolute diamond of a human being.

Heres one of my favourite tributes Ive read so far:

Re: Paul OGrady
Really saddened by this news.  Saw him live as 'Lily Savage' in Liverpool once.  One of the funniest things I have ever seen.

RIP      :'(
Re: Paul OGrady
RIP Paul (Lilly), hell be making them laugh in heaven
Re: Paul OGrady
A very very funny man.. and also it seems a really kind man.  Sad loss.
Re: Paul OGrady
RIP, this is very sad news. Paul was an icon of the entertainment scene.
Re: Paul OGrady
RIP. Very funny and cutting sense of humour. And loved watching his For The Love of Dogs with my daughter.

This one hurts a lot. An absolute diamond of a human being.

Re: Paul OGrady
A funny and kind man. Very sad loss. RIP
Re: Paul OGrady
Absolutely gutted. A wonderful man, full of kindness, compassion and spiky humour - which he used to peck away at injustice and pomposity for his entire life.......saw him on the Neptune Theatre as Lily Savage just before the breakthrough into mainstream recognition/popularity.....was surrounded by his former work colleagues from the DHSS, and it was something of a triumphant return after making his name on the London club scene....still one of the best, funniest, filthiest shows I've ever seen.....

RIP Paul.....the world will genuinely be a poorer place without you.
