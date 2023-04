Given our lack of options in midfield, I wonder if we will repeat what we did at Anfield. A 4-4-2 with Jota and Elliott out wide worked pretty well. A decision will need to be made out of who starts with Mo out of Nunez, Bobby, Gakpo. If Nunez starts he needs to be through the middle and not on the left, I'm sure Walker will start and I can't see Nunez getting much joy against him.



I'd go - Allisson; Trent, Konate, Virgil, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho; Elliott, Jota; Salah, Nunez.