Great op. My prediction for this game is Optimus Prime will definitely start and Pep is lying as usual. Either way I'm not sure it matters. We've handled him well up to now, in fact much better than the likes of Foden and smaller more skilful players.

The bigger picture is if our midfield can compete. I think our forwards will cause them problems and getting quick passes to Mo and Nunez are our best chance of catching them out on the break. We'll need to score at least 2 to get something I reckon. One of the rare occasions I'd take a point if offered now.