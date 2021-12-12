« previous next »
Author Topic: Manchester City V Liverpool, EPL, Saturday April 1st.  (Read 6186 times)

Offline DangerScouse

Re: Manchester City V Liverpool, EPL, Saturday April 1st.
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 11:39:39 pm »
Quote from: Macc77 on Yesterday at 01:15:51 pm
Our record against the Top 5 and Chelsea this season is P-8 W-5 D-1 L-2 Pts-16

Big games haven't been our problem this season, we should be reasonably confident we'll pick points up over the next 10 days. It's whether we get enough to keep in the race or not.



That includes away games to Arsenal, Mancs, Spurs and Newcastle. Not bad at all in fairness.
Offline ljycb

Re: Manchester City V Liverpool, EPL, Saturday April 1st.
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 11:53:34 pm »
Their manager has questioned their home support on a couple of occasions this season - it probably works in our favour that one of the few games they usually get themselves up for is the early kick-off on a Saturday. Having said that, unless we see a significant improvement from our last few matches then were going to get our arses handed to us.
Online A-Bomb

Re: Manchester City V Liverpool, EPL, Saturday April 1st.
« Reply #82 on: Today at 12:17:59 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:39:39 pm
That includes away games to Arsenal, Mancs, Spurs and Newcastle. Not bad at all in fairness.

Absolutely, we've performed well in these games this season.

I do however believe this will be very tough, and we'll need to be on the top of our game if we want to come away with something. Probably on a footballing level, our biggest challenge other than Real Madrid at home.... (the away game they set up tactically different to see the result out)
Offline killer-heels

Re: Manchester City V Liverpool, EPL, Saturday April 1st.
« Reply #83 on: Today at 09:55:40 am »
The midfield is a big issue. Klopp pretty much only has 4 trusted options in Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott and Milner. Somehow we need to integrate Jones and Ox (think Keita has been bombed).
Online MD1990

Re: Manchester City V Liverpool, EPL, Saturday April 1st.
« Reply #84 on: Today at 09:56:20 am »
Haaland out according to MEN.
Foden who has destroyed us at times out too.

Players back we have a chance.
Offline G1-tiga

Re: Manchester City V Liverpool, EPL, Saturday April 1st.
« Reply #85 on: Today at 10:25:50 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:55:40 am
The midfield is a big issue. Klopp pretty much only has 4 trusted options in Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott and Milner. Somehow we need to integrate Jones and Ox (think Keita has been bombed).

Just read on the Echo that Keita has another injury anyway.
Offline stockdam

Re: Manchester City V Liverpool, EPL, Saturday April 1st.
« Reply #86 on: Today at 11:32:12 am »
 Thanks Dougle........it's wonderful how hallucinogenic drugs can help peer into the future.
 ;D

As for the game tomorrow, it could be any score. City at home will obviously be tough and they are capable of destroying any team. We have looked all over the place at times but we do tend to play better against the better teams. Hope Diaz comes on and seals the win for us.
Online Nick110581

Re: Manchester City V Liverpool, EPL, Saturday April 1st.
« Reply #87 on: Today at 11:32:15 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:56:20 am
Haaland out according to MEN.
Foden who has destroyed us at times out too.

Players back we have a chance.

Haaland out doesnt change a lot though as they have a great replacement.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Manchester City V Liverpool, EPL, Saturday April 1st.
« Reply #88 on: Today at 11:45:38 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:32:15 am
Haaland out doesnt change a lot though as they have a great replacement.

True. However they've scored 20 more goals than us in the PL and Haaland has 28 of them.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Manchester City V Liverpool, EPL, Saturday April 1st.
« Reply #89 on: Today at 11:50:35 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:45:38 am
True. However they've scored 20 more goals than us in the PL and Haaland has 28 of them.

Which is mad given we've scored 16 across 2 games.
31 goals in the other 24 games is fucking woeful.
Offline Cruiser

Re: Manchester City V Liverpool, EPL, Saturday April 1st.
« Reply #90 on: Today at 12:05:07 pm »
Don't understand some of the negativity, we always raise our game against this shower. Foden, who always shows up against us, is out too.

Expecting a draw at the least.
Offline Qston

Re: Manchester City V Liverpool, EPL, Saturday April 1st.
« Reply #91 on: Today at 12:26:50 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 12:05:07 pm
Don't understand some of the negativity, we always raise our game against this shower. Foden, who always shows up against us, is out too.

Expecting a draw at the least.

You will probably still see him round and about on his electric bike with his hoody and massive nike airs on though.
Online MD1990

Re: Manchester City V Liverpool, EPL, Saturday April 1st.
« Reply #92 on: Today at 12:30:50 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:32:15 am
Haaland out doesnt change a lot though as they have a great replacement.
It changes alot,
Best finisher in the world.
Alvarez is not anywhere near his level
Online Tokyoite

Re: Manchester City V Liverpool, EPL, Saturday April 1st.
« Reply #93 on: Today at 01:23:33 pm »
Quote from: G1-tiga on Today at 10:25:50 am
Just read on the Echo that Keita has another injury anyway.
At this point this isn't even news to be honest. Be more shocking if he is fit and actually plays a game  :butt
Online Nick110581

Re: Manchester City V Liverpool, EPL, Saturday April 1st.
« Reply #94 on: Today at 01:37:10 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:30:50 pm
It changes alot,
Best finisher in the world.
Alvarez is not anywhere near his level

They played with no striker for years. It wont impact them.
Online emitime

Re: Manchester City V Liverpool, EPL, Saturday April 1st.
« Reply #95 on: Today at 01:47:43 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:37:10 pm
They played with no striker for years. It wont impact them.

They have played all of *this* season with one though (somewhat miraculously given his injury record). Depending on muscle memory from 12 months ago isn't ideal.

6-1 to them.
