Our record against the Top 5 and Chelsea this season is P-8 W-5 D-1 L-2 Pts-16 Big games haven't been our problem this season, we should be reasonably confident we'll pick points up over the next 10 days. It's whether we get enough to keep in the race or not.
That includes away games to Arsenal, Mancs, Spurs and Newcastle. Not bad at all in fairness.
The midfield is a big issue. Klopp pretty much only has 4 trusted options in Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott and Milner. Somehow we need to integrate Jones and Ox (think Keita has been bombed).
Haaland out according to MEN.Foden who has destroyed us at times out too.Players back we have a chance.
Haaland out doesnt change a lot though as they have a great replacement.
True. However they've scored 20 more goals than us in the PL and Haaland has 28 of them.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
Don't understand some of the negativity, we always raise our game against this shower. Foden, who always shows up against us, is out too. Expecting a draw at the least.
Just read on the Echo that Keita has another injury anyway.
It changes alot,Best finisher in the world. Alvarez is not anywhere near his level
They played with no striker for years. It wont impact them.
