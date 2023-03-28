« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Manchester City V Liverpool, EPL, Saturday April 1st.  (Read 3484 times)

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,734
Re: Manchester City V Liverpool, EPL, Saturday April 1st.
« Reply #40 on: Today at 06:47:23 am »
Works been busy since we last played, and Ive not been on RAWK as much as usual - but what is Ox doing in these line ups? Is absolutely everyone else injured? I like the lad, he looked a cracking player 5 years ago, but hes anonymous on the pitch these days
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,540
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Manchester City V Liverpool, EPL, Saturday April 1st.
« Reply #41 on: Today at 06:59:24 am »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on March 28, 2023, 04:39:24 pm
This game cannot come and go quick enough.

Game back after a break.
Early kick off.
Away.

Three very strong reasons why we would lose to anyone Saturday, let alone City who seem to have found their momentum and are hunting Arsenal down.
I usually think a 12.30 kick off favours the away team a little as it quietens the crowd.

Obviously not an issue at city though.

Its just a bizarre time to show such a big match, why put your biggest game at the worst time??
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,444
Re: Manchester City V Liverpool, EPL, Saturday April 1st.
« Reply #42 on: Today at 08:28:51 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:59:24 am
I usually think a 12.30 kick off favours the away team a little as it quietens the crowd.

Obviously not an issue at city though.

Its just a bizarre time to show such a big match, why put your biggest game at the worst time??


Because it's on BT, not Sky, so they only have the 12:30 slot to show it in.
Logged

Offline Macc77

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Manchester City V Liverpool, EPL, Saturday April 1st.
« Reply #43 on: Today at 08:30:41 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:59:24 am
Its just a bizarre time to show such a big match, why put your biggest game at the worst time??

Sky didn't take it with their first pick because they can only show teams 5 or 6 times at 16.30 Sun, so they took Newcastle v Man United meaning BT took City v Liverpool with their second pick, meaning it has to be at 12.30 as that's when their games have to be played. Sky have calculated that this isn't as important to use up a Liverpool Sun 16.30 first pick on as opposed to Liverpool v Arsenal, Liverpool v Tottenham, etc.

When Sky pick their 16.30 Sun game BT then have second pick, but they can also only pick teams 6 times in their one weekend package. As a result Sky work out the games they can dangle BTs way in the hope BT take them, which eventually leaves them maxed out on some big clubs leaving Sky to then have all the big games for the rest of the weekends. After this weekend Sky will know if they can't pick City or Liverpool at 16.30 Sun for quota reasons they can pick something else knowing BT can't take the City or Liverpool game, so it will bounce back to Sky to stick at 14.00 Sun, 17.30 Sat etc with a lower pick.

This is why some big City and Liverpool games have fallen BT's way since the New Year (Manc derby, Liverpool v Chelsea and this). Sky passed them hoping BT would take them, which they did. Sky take the hit of missing a few bigger weekend games for the bigger win of having all of them in the last 10 weeks.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,354
Re: Manchester City V Liverpool, EPL, Saturday April 1st.
« Reply #44 on: Today at 09:09:32 am »
Just to show how important this game and this week is, we are on 42 points with 12 games left. To get to 68 points (which you imagine we may need), if we fail to win this coming week, 9 wins out of the remaining 9 games gives us 27 points.

Basically we need to win at least one game this week because there is no way we are winning the remaining 9 out of 9.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,030
Re: Manchester City V Liverpool, EPL, Saturday April 1st.
« Reply #45 on: Today at 09:13:22 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:09:32 am
Just to show how important this game and this week is, we are on 42 points with 12 games left. To get to 68 points (which you imagine we may need), if we fail to win this coming week, 9 wins out of the remaining 9 games gives us 27 points.

Basically we need to win at least one game this week because there is no way we are winning the remaining 9 out of 9.
Chelsea away I am more positive about.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,354
Re: Manchester City V Liverpool, EPL, Saturday April 1st.
« Reply #46 on: Today at 09:21:33 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:13:22 am
Chelsea away I am more positive about.

I think at absolute worst case we need 4 points realistically. Anything less then that and we are pretty much fucked.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,030
Re: Manchester City V Liverpool, EPL, Saturday April 1st.
« Reply #47 on: Today at 09:40:34 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:21:33 am
I think at absolute worst case we need 4 points realistically. Anything less then that and we are pretty much fucked.
We will beat Chelsea and Arsenal. No idea about City though.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,262
Re: Manchester City V Liverpool, EPL, Saturday April 1st.
« Reply #48 on: Today at 09:53:45 am »
Five points is really the minimum we need to label this week somewhat successful, preferably six.
We're chasing results now and need to keep collecting points at a steady rate.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,354
Re: Manchester City V Liverpool, EPL, Saturday April 1st.
« Reply #49 on: Today at 10:29:11 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:40:34 am
We will beat Chelsea and Arsenal. No idea about City though.

Possibly. Just worried about Potter having our number a bit.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,354
Re: Manchester City V Liverpool, EPL, Saturday April 1st.
« Reply #50 on: Today at 10:40:17 am »
In terms of the starting 11, id go for Jota, Bobby and Salah up front.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,498
Re: Manchester City V Liverpool, EPL, Saturday April 1st.
« Reply #51 on: Today at 10:57:45 am »
What will the midfield be?
Logged

Offline bobadicious

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,110
Re: Manchester City V Liverpool, EPL, Saturday April 1st.
« Reply #52 on: Today at 11:01:55 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:40:34 am
We will beat Chelsea and Arsenal. No idea about City though.

What are you basing this on? Give me hope.
Logged
Football is a lie

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,977
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Manchester City V Liverpool, EPL, Saturday April 1st.
« Reply #53 on: Today at 11:27:40 am »
Haaland missed training for them

I think we will still lose as got a bad record there and no midfield. Winning two of these three would be huge.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:29:47 am by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,508
Re: Manchester City V Liverpool, EPL, Saturday April 1st.
« Reply #54 on: Today at 11:43:05 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:57:45 am
What will the midfield be?

Injured?
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 