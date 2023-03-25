I don't really know where to put this thread so hopefully it's in here. Does anyone have any opinions or recommendations on what is the best free online Texas Hold'em Poker app? I'm looking for ones with play money only. I've been playing Zynga Poker for years and had gotten up to a high level. But in the last week my account has been suspended (they say I've violated their terms, which I think is bullshit). So, I've deleted my account but I'm missing the game now.



Any suggestions on another free online poker app to play? I'm looking at a few but the reviews are turning me off. Zynga is one of the best and I know it well. What's the next best thing? I could go back to Zynga under a different email address but I'm a bit dubious of them now. They haven't given me a detailed example of how I allegedly violated their terms and I keep getting stock replies.



Been looking at WSOP Poker, Governor of Poker 3, WPT and Appeak but a some of these are for beginners. Has anyone played these and are they any good?