I cant imagine the feeling of being the player to miss, especially in front of your home fans.
Gutted for Wales here
Im gutted too, the game was pretty even, if littered with poor decision making. What little quality was on show came from Waless most creative player - David Brooks. It was evident why he didnt start; he wasnt fit, and he came off after a lovely cameo. Mephams second yellow was incidentally very harsh indeed - he won the ball. Keiffer Moore is not everyones cup of tea, but he caused Poland most of the problems Wales created. Ampadou and Jordan James were very good for the home team, Ampadou looks like hes finally blossoming into the player he promised to be as a teen; Neco was poor for 45 minutes, but much better thereafter.
Feel for Dan James - its horrible to be the lone pen misser; had a feeling in my bones he would miss though.