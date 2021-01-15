I cant imagine the feeling of being the player to miss, especially in front of your home fans.



Gutted for Wales here



Im gutted too, the game was pretty even, if littered with poor decision making. What little quality was on show came from Waless most creative player - David Brooks. It was evident why he didnt start; he wasnt fit, and he came off after a lovely cameo. Mephams second yellow was incidentally very harsh indeed - he won the ball. Keiffer Moore is not everyones cup of tea, but he caused Poland most of the problems Wales created. Ampadou and Jordan James were very good for the home team, Ampadou looks like hes finally blossoming into the player he promised to be as a teen; Neco was poor for 45 minutes, but much better thereafter.Feel for Dan James - its horrible to be the lone pen misser; had a feeling in my bones he would miss though.