I can’t imagine the feeling of being the player to miss, especially in front of your home fans.



Gutted for Wales here



I’m gutted too, the game was pretty even, if littered with poor decision making. What little quality was on show came from Wales’s most creative player - David Brooks. It was evident why he didn’t start; he wasn’t fit, and he came off after a lovely cameo. Mepham’s second yellow was incidentally very harsh indeed - he won the ball. Keiffer Moore is not everyone’s cup of tea, but he caused Poland most of the problems Wales created. Ampadou and Jordan James were very good for the home team, Ampadou looks like he’s finally blossoming into the player he promised to be as a teen; Neco was poor for 45 minutes, but much better thereafter.Feel for Dan James - it’s horrible to be the lone pen misser; had a feeling in my bones he would miss though.