stockdam

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 10:19:08 pm
Mepham send off at the end for Wales..penalty shootout.
This could be amazing or heart breaking for Wales.
#JFT97

Wabaloolah

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 10:19:50 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:15:33 pm
I've only watched the last 10 minutes but Wales have barely stepped out their penalty area.  It's looking like penalties if anyone wants to watch a bit of drama.

It's on S4C or I'm sure Jason has posted links in this thread somewhere.

Edit: Mepham won't be taking one as he's just been very harshly sent off.
Poland didn't have a shot on target, Wales had a goal disallowed in the first half for offside, but yes last ten minutes we didn't get a kick
Fromola

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 10:19:59 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 10:15:30 pm
England have talent in midfield n up front but as i said most of their defence could be lining up for a bottom six team. There is no way they will do much against the better teams out there.

They've got Walker/Trent/Stones/Gomez/ who all play for us and City. Tomori for Milan. Shaw starts for United, Chilwell/James/Colwill for Chelsea, Konsa for Villa. Branthwaite will get a big move in the summer. Dunk not up to much but he's been Brighton's best defender.

Southgate might not pick the right setup, but the talent is there all over the pitch, relative to any other international side.
Wabaloolah

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 10:20:52 pm
Fancy Keifer Moore to do a Charlie Adam
stockdam

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 10:21:49 pm
Fancy Poland to win?
Boston Bosox

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 10:22:23 pm
Poland 1st

Scores
Boston Bosox

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 10:23:02 pm
1-1
Fromola

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 10:23:04 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:21:49 pm
Fancy Poland to win?
Yeah. better keeper for pens.
Boston Bosox

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 10:24:03 pm
2-1 Poland
Wabaloolah

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 10:24:16 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:21:49 pm
Fancy Poland to win?
definitely
Boston Bosox

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 10:24:38 pm
Oh Oh Oh 2-2
Wabaloolah

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 10:25:15 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:20:52 pm
Fancy Keifer Moore to do a Charlie Adam
nearly
Boston Bosox

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 10:25:53 pm
3-2

Wilson up next
Boston Bosox

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 10:26:17 pm
No Mistake
thaddeus

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 10:27:51 pm
Wilson and Neco flying the LFC flag high.  Time for Ward to shine :D
Ray K

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 10:27:53 pm
Any goalkeeper who loves an inch before a penalty is taken is a fucking dope. These have all gone right down the middle
Boston Bosox

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 10:27:58 pm
4-4
Boston Bosox

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 10:29:03 pm
Wales Out
thaddeus

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 10:29:10 pm
Wales lose 5-4.  Gutted for them.
Fromola

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 10:29:32 pm
Ward useless as expected on those pens.

Never looked like scoring in 120 minutes though. Poland always get through to tournaments and do fuck all in them.
thaddeus

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 10:29:58 pm
Dan James looked petrified as he walked up.  I thought he was going to pass out.  With his run-up he could only really put it to his left and it was a comfortable save.
Wabaloolah

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 10:29:59 pm
Knew Dan James wasn't scoring that looked like he was bricking it
oojason

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 10:30:31 pm

Spain 3 - [3] Brazil; Lucas Paqueta (penalty) 90‎+‎6‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/j4gf13 & https://twitter.com/tekkersfoot/status/1772752327323087103

3-3; full-time.
ShrewKop

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 10:30:34 pm
I cant imagine the feeling of being the player to miss, especially in front of your home fans.

Gutted for Wales here
DonkeyWan

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 10:31:15 pm
The moment I saw James step up, all cocky winks and then wobbly lip, I knew it was a miss.
oojason

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 10:31:17 pm

Wales 0 - 0 Poland (AET): Penalty Shootout - https://streamin.one/v/84fae8cd
stockdam

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 10:31:31 pm
I guess somebody had to miss. Good pens from Wilson and Williams.

Poland held their nerve better.
B0151?

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 10:31:53 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:29:58 pm
Dan James looked petrified as he walked up.  I thought he was going to pass out.  With his run-up he could only really put it to his left and it was a comfortable save.
You do see the logic of putting one of your best in that 5th spot sometimes. (But looks daft if it doesn't get to that ofc)
Crosby Nick

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 10:32:50 pm
Unlucky Wales. Shite way to not qualify. Glad Wilson and Williams scored theirs. Shame though. Would rather have had another home nation there in the summer.
John C

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 10:34:47 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:32:50 pm
Unlucky Wales. Shite way to not qualify. Glad Wilson and Williams scored theirs. Shame though. Would rather have had another home nation there in the summer.
Yep, agree with all that mate.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 10:35:35 pm
Yeah there was absolutely no way Dan James was scoring that. I obviously don't know the guy but something about him just screams "should not be taking penalties".
Crosby Nick

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 10:37:14 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:35:35 pm
Yeah there was absolutely no way Dan James was scoring that. I obviously don't know the guy but something about him just screams "should not be taking penalties".

Is it his footballing ability?

Who were the other options? Mainly more defensive players by that point presumably.
Fromola

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 10:37:16 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:32:50 pm
Unlucky Wales. Shite way to not qualify. Glad Wilson and Williams scored theirs. Shame though. Would rather have had another home nation there in the summer.

I feel bad for them because they finally qualify for a World Cup and it's in bloody Qatar. They qualify for the last Euros and they have to play in Azerbaijan with all kinds of Covid flight restrictions. They could have enjoyed the Euros in Germany.

Without Bale and Ramsey though they just haven't got the quality on that sort of stage. They're mostly Championship players, without that star turn.
Irishred1

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 10:37:54 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 09:40:12 pm
Weird commentary, acting like the euros have just been won  ;D

Another dreadful result for England.
Wouldn't be like the English media would it?
Kenny's Jacket

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 10:45:53 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:37:14 pm
Is it his footballing ability?

Who were the other options? Mainly more defensive players by that point presumably.

Ramsey was on the bench 

FML
Robinred

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 10:48:00 pm
Quote from: ShrewKop on Yesterday at 10:30:34 pm
I cant imagine the feeling of being the player to miss, especially in front of your home fans.

Gutted for Wales here

Im gutted too, the game was pretty even, if littered with poor decision making. What little quality was on show came from Waless most creative player - David Brooks. It was evident why he didnt start; he wasnt fit, and he came off after a lovely cameo. Mephams second yellow was incidentally very harsh indeed - he won the ball. Keiffer Moore is not everyones cup of tea, but he caused Poland most of the problems Wales created. Ampadou and Jordan James were very good for the home team, Ampadou looks like hes finally blossoming into the player he promised to be as a teen; Neco was poor for 45 minutes, but much better thereafter.

Feel for Dan James - its horrible to be the lone pen misser; had a feeling in my bones he would miss though.
oojason

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 11:01:47 pm
.
Germany 2 - 1 Netherlands; 7 minute highlights - https://hoofoot.com/?match=Germany_v_Netherlands_2024_03_26

England 2 - 2 Belgium; 11 minute highlights - https://hoofoot.com/?match=England_v_Belgium_2024_03_26 or www.youtube.com/watch?v=CUZ4axjjwWk

France 3 - 2 Chile; 9 minute highlights - https://hoofoot.com/?match=France_v_Chile_2024_03_26

Romania 2 - 3 Colombia; 7 minute highlights - https://hoofoot.com/?match=Romania_v_Colombia_2024_03_26

Spain 3 - 3 Brazil; 11 minute highlights - https://hoofoot.com/?match=Spain_v_Brazil_2024_03_26

'England U21 7 - 0 Luxembourg U21 | Highlights'; 6 minute video - www.youtube.com/watch?v=1RcWCdo9nT0  (both Elliott and Quansah featured)



'HIGHLIGHTS | Scotland 0-1 Northern Ireland | Conor Bradley scores stunning goal to win game' - 4+ minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0HUgy-wcGTI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0HUgy-wcGTI</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/0HUgy-wcGTI - or https://hoofoot.com/?match=Scotland_v_Northern_Ireland_2024_03_26

oojason

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Today at 12:01:58 am
.
Euro 2024 Play-Off Finals | Highlights...






'HIGHLIGHTS | Georgia 0 - 0 Greece (4-2 pens)' - 6 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KKARotuw4RI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KKARotuw4RI</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/KKARotuw4RI - or https://hoofoot.com/?match=Georgia_v_Greece_2024_03_26



''HIGHLIGHTS | Ukraine 2 - 1 Iceland' - 7 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/h4S8XMyq04U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/h4S8XMyq04U</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/h4S8XMyq04U - or https://hoofoot.com/?match=Ukraine_v_Iceland_2024_03_26



''HIGHLIGHTS | Wales 0 - 0 Poland (4-5 pens)' - 6 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/31eK8UChric" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/31eK8UChric</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/31eK8UChric - or https://hoofoot.com/?match=Wales_v_Poland_2024_03_26


Full Penalty Shootout: https://streamin.one/v/84fae8cd & https://streamin.one/v/e253e310 & https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1772754074439463385


'QUALIFIED: Poland book the final EURO 2024 ticket sending Wales OUT' - 9 minute post-match Optus Sports video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=gh0bECuBN6s




RAWK's 'Euro 2024 in Germany (14 June to 14 July)' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355646.0





Wullie160975

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Today at 12:50:21 am
Scotland and Ukraine the only 2 bucking the 'red in flag' trend for the Euros.
