Online The North Bank

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1600 on: Today at 09:40:08 pm »
England score and theres no one left to see it!
Online DelTrotter

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1601 on: Today at 09:40:12 pm »
Weird commentary, acting like the euros have just been won  ;D

Another dreadful result for England.
Online smicer07

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1602 on: Today at 09:40:13 pm »
A thoroughly undeserved draw for England.
Online Wghennessy

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1603 on: Today at 09:40:33 pm »
Good finish by Mainoo tbf
Online KevLFC

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1604 on: Today at 09:40:35 pm »
Bellingham just saved Southgates arse. Swear he's the luckiest manager in the world.
Online smicer07

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1605 on: Today at 09:41:07 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 09:40:35 pm
Bellingham just saved Southgates arse. Swear he's the luckiest manager in the world.

People in the pub cheered the equaliser. I can only suspect they had money on the draw.
Online Redley

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1606 on: Today at 09:42:01 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:41:07 pm
People in the pub cheered the equaliser. I can only suspect they had money on the draw.

Probably had Mainoo as next goalscorer
Online Fromola

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1607 on: Today at 09:42:20 pm »
Quote
@GaryLineker
·
19m
A superb first start by Kobbie Mainoo for
@England
. Hes not only played himself into the squad for the Euros but quite possibly the starting lineup. Well played young man. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

Sounds like he had an incredible game.

Shame I had to miss it, as i'd rather stick pins in my eyes than watch England in a friendly (or any game for that matter under Southgate).
Online oojason

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1608 on: Today at 09:42:51 pm »

Spain 2 - [2] Brazil; Endrick goal on 50‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/n9w7s8 & https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1772742654343758140

England [2] - 2 Belgium; Bellingham 90+5' - https://streamin.one/v/994f2f12 & https://dubz.link/v/pm2kwh & https://twitter.com/C4Sport/status/1772741637640278464


Ukraine 2 - 1 Iceland; full-time. Ukraine qualify for Euro 2024.

Wales 0 - 0 Poland; extra-time it is...

Online disgraced cake

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1609 on: Today at 09:43:03 pm »
They've got no more a chance of winning it than some of the currently underwhelming nations like Germany IMO. France look a good shout and so do Portugal. Can see England shitting themselves as soon as it gets to the knockouts.
Online Hazell

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1610 on: Today at 09:43:59 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:42:20 pm
Sounds like he had an incredible game.

Shame I had to miss it, as i'd rather stick pins in my eyes than watch England in a friendly (or any game for that matter under Southgate).

Blimey. Just put £5k on him to win the Ballon D'Or this year.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1611 on: Today at 09:44:25 pm »
Not seen a player break onto the scene like Mainoo since Billy Gilmour.
Online StevoHimself

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1612 on: Today at 09:45:13 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:41:07 pm
People in the pub cheered the equaliser. I can only suspect they had money on the draw.

Remember watching an England vs Kosovo game in a boozer called The Shakespeare while on holiday in Malaga a few years ago. Full of England fans - not Scousers. We cheered for Kosovo thinking they had no chance, but it ended up being a really weird game, England won 5-3 and Kane missed a penalty. We had to pretend we had a bet on.
Online The North Bank

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1613 on: Today at 09:45:35 pm »
Gaz punching the air there, love the passion, just what you want to see from the next man utd manager.
Online Fromola

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1614 on: Today at 09:46:15 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:43:59 pm
Blimey. Just put £5k on him to win the Ballon D'Or this year.

Already talk of him making a Rooney-esque impact from Euro 2004, or an Owen against Argentina.

The hype just got real. Is it worth taking a team back to Old Trafford next week?
Online Tobelius

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1615 on: Today at 09:46:50 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 09:39:17 pm
Austria 5-1 up against Turkey with mere minutes to go. I think we now know who'll win Euro 2024. Has to be Austria. We're in a group with the Netherlands, France and Poland/Wales. Germany look like they'll beat the Netherlands today. They have already beaten France on Saturday. Turkey have won against Germany when they played them in November. To me that suggests, Austria will beat whatever opponent they're playing at the Euros. Don't think anyone can argue with that kind of reasoning... :D

 :) Austria stronk



Online Ray K

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1616 on: Today at 09:47:07 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:43:59 pm
Blimey. Just put £5k on him to win the Ballon D'Or this year.
You'd be mad not to double up with the Nobel Peace Prize. Pretty much guaranteed free money
Online stockdam

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1617 on: Today at 09:47:14 pm »
Well done Conor Bradley. Good result for Norn Iron.

Hope Robbo is ok though.
Online JRed

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1618 on: Today at 09:47:47 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:47:07 pm
You'd be mad not to double up with the Nobel Peace Prize. Pretty much guaranteed free money
Isnt he doing Eurovision as well?
Online KevLFC

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1619 on: Today at 09:50:03 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 09:43:03 pm
They've got no more a chance of winning it than some of the currently underwhelming nations like Germany IMO. France look a good shout and so do Portugal. Can see England shitting themselves as soon as it gets to the knockouts.

They do but they will bottle it. As most say on here Southgate just doesn't have what it takes, even if England do win it it won't be because of Southgate. Klopp or Guardiola in charge if this England team would win a Euros or World Cup no problem.
Online Redley

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1620 on: Today at 09:51:14 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:45:35 pm
Gaz punching the air there, love the passion, just what you want to see from the next man utd manager.

You jest, but imagine agreeing to take over a managers job and then they tell you oh by the way, weve also gone back to 1996 and bought back Clarence Seedorf for you. Youre welcome  8). The guy must be on cloud 9
Online Fromola

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1621 on: Today at 09:54:16 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 09:50:03 pm
They do but they will bottle it. As most say on here Southgate just doesn't have what it takes, even if England do win it it won't be because of Southgate and yet he will be compared with the greats and he is nowhere near if they do win it. Klopp or Guardiola in charge if this England team would win a Euros or World Cup no problem.

Southgate shit himself against Croatia and Italy in the World Cup semi and Euros final, when England went 1-0 up, and got there courtesy of very fortunate draws and favourable schedules. He's certainly got some spawn in him. Last World Cup as soon as they came up against a decent team in France they lost. But that game was there for the taking and he didn't make the right changes when the game was there to be won.

England have just got much better players than most. Bellingham, Rice, Foden, Trent, Kane, Saka are all elite level players - I don't think any other national side can match that. Not to mention the imperious Mainoo of course. Can Southgate really fuck it up a 4th time?
Online smicer07

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1622 on: Today at 09:55:47 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:42:20 pm
Sounds like he had an incredible game.

Shame I had to miss it, as i'd rather stick pins in my eyes than watch England in a friendly (or any game for that matter under Southgate).

He didn't really. Pretty average.
Online disgraced cake

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1623 on: Today at 09:57:42 pm »
You do get the impression Mainoo will be the key man this summer. If Southgate can build the side around him I suspect they will end 60 some years of hurt, but I wouldn't bloody bank on it.
Online LanceLink!!!!!

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1624 on: Today at 09:58:50 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:42:20 pm
Sounds like he had an incredible game.

Shame I had to miss it, as i'd rather stick pins in my eyes than watch England in a friendly (or any game for that matter under Southgate).

Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:54:16 pm
Southgate shit himself against Croatia and Italy in the World Cup semi and Euros final, when England went 1-0 up, and got there courtesy of very fortunate draws and favourable schedules. He's certainly got some spawn in him. Last World Cup as soon as they came up against a decent team in France they lost. But that game was there for the taking and he didn't make the right changes when the game was there to be won.

England have just got much better players than most. Bellingham, Rice, Foden, Trent, Kane, Saka are all elite level players - I don't think any other national side can match that. Not to mention the imperious Mainoo of course. Can Southgate really fuck it up a 4th time?

You know an awful lot about a team you don't watch.

Online smicer07

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1625 on: Today at 09:58:59 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 09:57:42 pm
You do get the impression Mainoo will be the key man this summer. If Southgate can build the side around him I suspect they will end 60 some years of hurt, but I wouldn't bloody bank on it.

He will stick with Henderson.
Online Father Ted

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1626 on: Today at 10:00:51 pm »
Southgate nearly gave it the full 'Moyes v Fulham at Old Trafford' at the end there.
Online Coolie High

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1627 on: Today at 10:01:43 pm »
Mainoo is overhyped but how anyone can argue he doesnt have a lot of quality is beyond me, he is 18 and makes the likes of Gallagher look like league 1 players in comparison when comparing their technical ability.

He needs to work on his tactical side of the game, if he does and keeps on progressing he should be a top player. Wont matter much to United with the current problems they have bough, we had many a better talent pop through in the 90s and didnt win much while they were winning it all.
