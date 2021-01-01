They do but they will bottle it. As most say on here Southgate just doesn't have what it takes, even if England do win it it won't be because of Southgate and yet he will be compared with the greats and he is nowhere near if they do win it. Klopp or Guardiola in charge if this England team would win a Euros or World Cup no problem.



Southgate shit himself against Croatia and Italy in the World Cup semi and Euros final, when England went 1-0 up, and got there courtesy of very fortunate draws and favourable schedules. He's certainly got some spawn in him. Last World Cup as soon as they came up against a decent team in France they lost. But that game was there for the taking and he didn't make the right changes when the game was there to be won.England have just got much better players than most. Bellingham, Rice, Foden, Trent, Kane, Saka are all elite level players - I don't think any other national side can match that. Not to mention the imperious Mainoo of course. Can Southgate really fuck it up a 4th time?