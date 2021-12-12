Yeah? Not much in the way of Belgian culture like, is there... Apologies to any Belgian Reds.
Their chips-covered-with-mayonnaise 3rd kit is equally controversial
Magritte? Apparently he did a painting of Fellaini with a caption underneath saying 'This is not a footballer'.
Ireland 0 - [1] Switzerland; Shaqiri goal on 23' (free-kick) - https://v.redd.it/voxsobnnkqqc1 & https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1772719113686732883
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Beautiful cross that.
Got a future has young Bradley!
Dunk is shite, how do these players get ahead of Gomez or even Quansah for England at cb?
Robertson off injured
Gomez never plays CB for Liverpool. Quansah would be starting ahead of him if he played for a lesser club where he was first choice.
Imagine thinking Lewis Dunk was an international footballer. I know the standards have dropped but surely not that fucking much
