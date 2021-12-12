« previous next »
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1520 on: Today at 08:12:15 pm »
Offside
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1521 on: Today at 08:13:14 pm »
Even if it offside, id still give mainoo the assist. Great play the way he stood there outside the box watching.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1522 on: Today at 08:13:17 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 08:09:04 pm
Yeah? Not much in the way of Belgian culture like, is there... ;D Apologies to any Belgian Reds.

Magritte? Apparently he did a painting of Fellaini with a caption underneath saying 'This is not a footballer'.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1523 on: Today at 08:13:56 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:11:29 pm
Their chips-covered-with-mayonnaise 3rd kit is equally controversial
;D

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1524 on: Today at 08:17:21 pm »
« Last Edit: Today at 08:28:05 pm by oojason »
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1525 on: Today at 08:17:24 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:13:17 pm
Magritte? Apparently he did a painting of Fellaini with a caption underneath saying 'This is not a footballer'.
There's lots of very famous Belgian painters. I'm just a neanderthal. ;D
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1526 on: Today at 08:17:49 pm »
Southgate has done an amazing job of stifling Bellingham's creativity already.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1527 on: Today at 08:17:51 pm »
Shite, Robbo's has gone over on his ankle.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:20:57 pm by David in Edinburgh »
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1528 on: Today at 08:18:36 pm »
When Bowens hair flops across his face when its wet, he doesnt half remind me of Hitler
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1529 on: Today at 08:19:04 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 08:17:21 pm
Ireland 0 - [1] Switzerland; Shaqiri goal on 23' (free-kick) - https://v.redd.it/voxsobnnkqqc1 & https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1772719113686732883

Pretty perfect free kick placement from a dead ball master. Bazunu is addicted to conceding goals though, surely Kelleher is their number one from here on out.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1530 on: Today at 08:20:28 pm »
Got a future has young Bradley!  ;D
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1531 on: Today at 08:20:52 pm »
Gettt the fuck in!!
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1532 on: Today at 08:20:57 pm »
2-1 to Belgium
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1533 on: Today at 08:20:59 pm »
That's a delicious ball from Lukaku.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1534 on: Today at 08:21:32 pm »
Bradley scores for NI. Robertson seems to be ok after needing treatment.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1535 on: Today at 08:21:34 pm »
What a cross that , demon ball
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1536 on: Today at 08:21:40 pm »
Dunk is shite, how do these players get ahead of Gomez or even Quansah for England at cb?
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1537 on: Today at 08:21:48 pm »
Beautiful cross that.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1538 on: Today at 08:22:09 pm »
Robertson off injured  :butt
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1539 on: Today at 08:22:12 pm »
Fuck! Robb's is now coming off due to that ankle injury. Just what we fucking needed. :butt :no
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1540 on: Today at 08:22:15 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:21:48 pm
Beautiful cross that.

yes, lovely that
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1541 on: Today at 08:22:24 pm »
« Last Edit: Today at 08:30:27 pm by oojason »
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1542 on: Today at 08:22:36 pm »
Steve Clarke is a disgrace
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1543 on: Today at 08:22:53 pm »
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on Today at 08:20:28 pm
Got a future has young Bradley!  ;D

Get in our lad
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1544 on: Today at 08:23:28 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 08:21:40 pm
Dunk is shite, how do these players get ahead of Gomez or even Quansah for England at cb?

Gomez never plays CB for Liverpool. Quansah would be starting ahead of him if he played for a lesser club where he was first choice.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1545 on: Today at 08:24:01 pm »
England Dunked lol
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1546 on: Today at 08:25:38 pm »
Imagine thinking Lewis Dunk was an international footballer. I know the standards have dropped but surely not that fucking much
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1547 on: Today at 08:26:00 pm »
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1548 on: Today at 08:26:05 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 08:23:28 pm
Gomez never plays CB for Liverpool. Quansah would be starting ahead of him if he played for a lesser club where he was first choice.


Even so I still rate Gomez ahead of Dunk at cb but then again it's Southgate...
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1549 on: Today at 08:26:27 pm »
That's a couple of mistakes for Dunk in what will probably be his only games for England. His head will be on mars this weekend, punt a few balls over his side and profit
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1550 on: Today at 08:27:56 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:25:38 pm
Imagine thinking Lewis Dunk was an international footballer. I know the standards have dropped but surely not that fucking much

You can't learn anything from international football though, especially friendlies. He's always been reliable for Brighton and that's probably more impressive than playing for England. International football made Harry Maguire an 80 million pound defender and made Chiellini and Bonucci look world class when they were finished at the top level a good couple of years before that.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1551 on: Today at 08:28:15 pm »
Great goal by Conor what a player he is going to be for us!!
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1552 on: Today at 08:29:20 pm »
VAR killjoys even in friendlies now  ::)
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1553 on: Today at 08:29:39 pm »
Northern Ireland should be 2 up
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1554 on: Today at 08:30:07 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 08:21:40 pm
Dunk is shite, how do these players get ahead of Gomez or even Quansah for England at cb?

Makes you wonder.
Southgate does love a big stopper though, Stones and Gomez should be the pairing, but then what would he do with Rice, who seems to be playing as part of the back line
So negative.
