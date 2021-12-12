What is up with people nowadays keep on complaining about the way other team celebrating. It seems strange that you can only celebrate if you win the league or World Cup. So what can the rest of the teams or fans do?



look back at vids from a few decades back - scorers did very little in way of celebration. compared to today it is extremely understated.so I think part of it is the fact that celebrations have been getting longer and more demonstrative for years and are getting to be pretty ott for many players.that said, it doesn't bug me too much but I fully get why it irritates people - too much "look at me! look at me!!"