UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...

MonsLibpool

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1440 on: Yesterday at 10:58:11 pm
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 10:55:24 pm
Southgate after the game:

We had our chances, its just about the finer details & a little bit of luck. If (Jordan) Henderson was fit I think we probably at least come out of this with a draw, perhaps a win. Harry (Kane) could have helped, too
He'd be perfect for United. He's just like Ten Hag using injuries as an excuse.
skipper757

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1441 on: Today at 02:53:47 am
Austria scored 6 seconds in against Slovakia.

Germany scored 7 seconds in against France.

Some interesting sets right from kick-off, and opponents not prepared at all.
Tokyoite

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1442 on: Today at 03:31:35 am
Cant wait for England to get embarrassed at yet another big tournament and for Southgate to get another extension for a great job done. You just know it will happen.
gerrardisgod

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1443 on: Today at 09:14:13 am
I wonder if Nick actually got his food delivered.
BoRed

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1444 on: Today at 09:17:05 am
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 03:31:35 am
Cant wait for England to get embarrassed at yet another big tournament and for Southgate to get another extension for a great job done. You just know it will happen.

As much as I enjoy England getting embarrassed, I think it's been a long time since it happened at a major tournament. Iceland in 2016 was probably the last time.

Not saying that's down to Southgate, though. :)
Andy82lfc

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1445 on: Today at 09:59:17 am
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 03:31:35 am
Cant wait for England to get embarrassed at yet another big tournament and for Southgate to get another extension for a great job done. You just know it will happen.

As much as I love that idea if these rumours get any stronger that the mancs might want him as manager I'll be hoping for a strong run into the final.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1446 on: Today at 11:59:20 am
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 09:14:13 am
I wonder if Nick actually got his food delivered.

I wonder what he ordered. 
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

SamLad

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1447 on: Today at 12:21:03 pm
Quote from: MdArshad on Yesterday at 10:42:03 pm
What is up with people nowadays keep on complaining about the way other team celebrating. It seems strange that you can only celebrate if you win the league or World Cup. So what can the rest of the teams or fans do?
look back at vids from a few decades back - scorers did very little in way of celebration. compared to today it is extremely understated.

so I think part of it is the fact that celebrations have been getting longer and more demonstrative for years and are getting to be pretty ott for many players.

that said, it doesn't bug me too much but I fully get why it irritates people - too much "look at me! look at me!!"
Fromola

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1448 on: Today at 01:32:41 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:21:03 pm
look back at vids from a few decades back - scorers did very little in way of celebration. compared to today it is extremely understated.

so I think part of it is the fact that celebrations have been getting longer and more demonstrative for years and are getting to be pretty ott for many players.

that said, it doesn't bug me too much but I fully get why it irritates people - too much "look at me! look at me!!"

It's a wonder players celebrate at all, waiting to see if the VAR killjoys find something to rule it out.
Barneylfc∗

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1449 on: Today at 07:10:05 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 08:03:19 pm
.
France 0 - [1] Germany; Florian Wirtz goal on 1' - https://dubz.link/c/6d27c9 & https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1771629487186124911

^ 6 seconds... some strike, that ;D


Good pre-match atmosphere too by the looks of it - https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1771627681722806434


Uruguay 0 - [1] Basque Country; Alvaro Djalo 45' - https://streamin.one/v/16d6ac48

Any streams for San Marino v St. Kitts & Nevis?
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Crosby Nick

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1450 on: Today at 07:34:59 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 09:14:13 am
I wonder if Nick actually got his food delivered.

Nope! Had to be up at 4.45 this morning so cancelled the order at about 9.30. Had a pretty stale bagel and bland cheese instead. Fuck international football.

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:59:20 am
I wonder what he ordered. 

Pad Thai and Katsu Curry from Wagamama. Live and learn.
oojason

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1451 on: Today at 07:42:53 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 07:10:05 pm
Any streams for San Marino v St. Kitts & Nevis?

https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch1.php & https://vipleague.im/football/san-marino-vs-st-kitts-and-nevis-streaming-link-1 & https://1.dlhd.sx/stream/stream-550.php &

https://sportshub.fan/event/s%D0%B0n_m%D0%B0r%D1%96n%D0%BE_smr_s%D0%B0%D1%96nt_k%D1%96tts_%D0%B0m%D1%80_n%D0%B5v%D1%96s_kn%D0%B0_197981011

^ multiple links & languages in that last link ;D


San Marino XI: Colombo; Fabbri, Cevoli, Rossi; D'Addario, Capicchioni, Golinucci, Tosi; Berardi, Nanni, Contadini
Saint Kitts & Nevis XI: Archibald; Cooney, Freeman, Roberts, Hanley; Somersall, Lewis, Kelly; Thomas, Panayiotou, Sterling-James.

Barneylfc∗

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1452 on: Today at 07:51:41 pm
Cracking effort mate  ;D
oojason

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1453 on: Today at 08:11:08 pm

You missed the game of the day earlier though mate; Suriname vs Martinique finished 1-1 - a couple of nicely worked goals too (honestly!) :)


Suriname 0-[1] Martinique; Brighton Labeau 12' - https://streamin.one/v/e88c18f9

Suriname [1]-1 Martinique; Justin Lonwijk 36' - https://streamin.one/v/c2ebf62a
BoRed

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1454 on: Today at 08:44:48 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 07:51:41 pm
Cracking effort mate  ;D

The least you could do in return is provide us with live commentary. Apparently our very own Kyle Kelly is playing from the start tonight. :)

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/kyle-kelly-makes-senior-international-debut
