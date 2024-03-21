Team news - Gordon makes debut, Watkins also starts
England v Brazil (19:00 GMT)
England manager Gareth Southgate hands a senior debut to Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon, while Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins starts up front in the absence of the injured Harry Kane.
Kyle Walker takes the captain's armband. There are also starts for Conor Gallagher, Ben Chilwell, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden.
England XI: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Chilwell, Rice, Gallagher, Foden, Bellingham, Gordon, Watkins.
Brazil's team contains plenty of household names including Premier League players Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta and Joao Gomes in midfield. Real Madrid duo Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo start up front alongside Barcelona's Raphinha.
Brazil: Bento, Danilo, Fabricio Bruno, Lucas Beraldo, Wendell, Joao Gomes, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta, Raphinha, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo.