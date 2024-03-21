« previous next »
UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
March 21, 2024, 08:37:24 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 21, 2024, 08:31:26 pm
Didnt see that bit!

He didnt dive. Smicer 07 needs Specsavers.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
March 21, 2024, 08:38:33 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March 21, 2024, 08:36:10 pm
Is someone from this board actually watching this wank

:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Sounds like you are Andy.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
March 21, 2024, 08:50:50 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March 21, 2024, 08:36:10 pm
Is someone from this board actually watching this wank

:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Im in a pub Andy. And its on the telly. And my mate hadnt arrived yet. Trust thats ok.

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
March 21, 2024, 08:57:10 pm
2nd half goals and incidents etc...


Wales [3] - 1 Finland; Brennan Johnson goal on 47' - https://streamin.one/v/2a3988d7 & https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1770917364780949844

Wales [4] - 1 Finland; Dan James goal on 86' - https://streamin.one/v/15ea2db8 & https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1770927739207311584


Poland [2] - 0 Estonia; Piotr Zielinski goal on 50' - https://streamin.one/v/0ff57a4b & https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1770916690475250008

Poland [3] - 0 Estonia; Jakub Piotrowski goal on 70' - https://streamin.one/v/5abd57b5 & https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1770922713281917082

Poland [4] - 0 Estonia; Mets own goal on 73' - https://streamin.one/v/b4e7177a & https://twitter.com/INEOS_UTD/status/1770923312836759952

Poland [5] - 0 Estonia; Szymansk goal on 77' - https://streamin.one/v/58289605 & https://twitter.com/TransferSector/status/1770923620400771452

Poland 5 - [1] Estonia; Hussar goal on 79' - https://streamin.one/v/c6cf1407 & https://twitter.com/_callmefinesse/status/1770924153576509849


Bosnia & Herzegovina [ 1] - 0 Ukraine; Dedic goal on 57' - https://streamin.one/v/657e6cee & https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1770920853112238268

Bosnia & Herzegovina 1 - [1] Ukraine; Roman Yaremchuk goal on 85' - https://streamin.one/v/d9cb33d2 & https://twitter.com/theMzohaib/status/1770926803126833306

Bosnia & Herzegovina 1 - [2] Ukraine; Dovbyk goal on 88' - https://streamin.one/v/80351b16 & https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1770928164321050821


Roy Revivo (Israel Genociders) straight red card against Iceland 73' - https://streamin.one/v/a977cef4

Zahavi missed penalty on 80' for Israel Genociders vs Iceland - https://v.redd.it/j6i2lv399rpc1 & https://streamin.one/v/a8f64601

Israel Genociders [1] - 3 Iceland; Gudmundsson goal on 83' - https://streamin.one/v/cb7c7519 & https://twitter.com/futbolsaga/status/1770925979042550132

Israel Genociders 1 - [4] Iceland; Gudmundsson goal on 87' (hat-trick) - https://streamin.one/v/ab6f1dd1 & https://twitter.com/theMzohaib/status/1770927146447323311


Greece [5] - 0 Kazakhstan; Erkin Tapalov own goal on 87' - https://streamin.one/v/fae28aab

^ Kostas played all 90 minutes.

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
March 21, 2024, 09:02:42 pm
Quote from: Robinred on March 21, 2024, 08:38:33 pm
Sounds like you are Andy.

I'm watching Netflix.

But I admit must be nice seeing games not decided in advance like the 'Premier' League.
I love you all. Even Mancs x

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
March 21, 2024, 09:07:10 pm
And some of us are welsh and had fuck all to cheer in the rugby  ;)
Buzzing for Brooks. Always been a good little player, especially after coming back from beating cancer and delivering in a decent game. Nice to see.
Just gone off for Moore.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
March 21, 2024, 09:22:20 pm
Quote from: jonkrux on March 21, 2024, 09:07:10 pm
And some of us are welsh and had fuck all to cheer in the rugby  ;)
Buzzing for Brooks. Always been a good little player, especially after coming back from beating cancer and delivering in a decent game. Nice to see.
Just gone off for Moore.

Indeed. Andys the loser if he doesnt watch; its a good game, albeit with a very iffy ref, whos paranoid about his authority being questioned.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
March 21, 2024, 09:41:02 pm
Quote from: Robinred on March 21, 2024, 09:22:20 pm
Indeed. Andys the loser if he doesnt watch; its a good game, albeit with a very iffy ref, whos paranoid about his authority being questioned.

All of this is true 👍 🙌
Good win for Wales albeit the scoreline flatters us a little bit.
Onwards to play Poland, should be a good game too.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
March 21, 2024, 09:43:42 pm
Path A...

Wales 4 - 1 Finland; 10 minute highlights - https://ourmatch.me/21-03-2024-wales-vs-finland & www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZQbRS_2LTX8 (official ViaPlay Sports video)

Poland 5 - 1 Estonia; 7 minute highlights - https://ourmatch.me/21-03-2024-poland-vs-estonia


Path B...

Bosnia & Herzegovina 1 - 2 Ukraine; 2 minute highlights - https://ourmatch.me/21-03-2024-bosnia-herzegovina-vs-ukraine

Israel Genociders 1 - 4 Iceland; 12 minute highlights - https://ourmatch.me/21-03-2024-israel-vs-iceland


Path C...

Georgia 2 - 0 Luxembourg; 7 minute highlights - https://ourmatch.me/21-03-2024-georgia-vs-luxembourg

Greece 5 - 0 Kazakhstan; 3 minute highlights - https://ourmatch.me/21-03-2024-greece-vs-kazakhstan

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
March 21, 2024, 10:03:46 pm
Quote from: oojason on March 21, 2024, 09:43:42 pm
Path A...

Wales 4 - 1 Finland; x minute highlights - ?

Bosnia & Herzegovina 1 - 2 Ukraine; 2 minute highlights - https://ourmatch.me/21-03-2024-bosnia-herzegovina-vs-ukraine


Path B...

Poland 5 - 1 Estonia; 7 minute highlights - https://ourmatch.me/21-03-2024-poland-vs-estonia

Israel 1 - 5 Iceland; x minute highlights - ?


Path C...

Georgia 2 - 0 Luxembourg; 7 minute highlights - https://hoofoot.com/?match=Georgia_v_Luxembourg_2024_03_21

Greece 5 - 0 Kazakhstan; 3 minute highlights - https://ourmatch.me/21-03-2024-greece-vs-kazakhstan



I suppose Iceland solved a massive headache for the UEFA hierarchy. Imagine having the Israelis in the Euros after all the shit they've done.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
March 21, 2024, 10:09:20 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on March 21, 2024, 10:03:46 pm
I suppose Iceland solved a massive headache for the UEFA hierarchy. Imagine having the Israelis in the Euros after all the shit they've done.

Yeah, I'd like to say I was surprised that UEFA or FIFA haven't kicked Israel out of football given their genocide of Palestinians, but at least Iceland put them out... for now.





^ www.uefa.com/european-qualifiers/news/0279-1635c1adf4c0-831ffc150fff-1000--euro-2024-play-off-brackets



All 3 Play-Off Final matches to be played on Tuesday 26th March: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_2024_qualifying_play-offs

Georgia vs Greece : 5pm kick off : In Tbilisi : Live in the UK on Viaplay Sports TBC.

Ukraine vs Iceland : 7.45pm kick off : In Wrocław : Live in the UK on Viaplay Sports TBC.

Wales vs Poland : 7.45pm kick off : In Cardiff : Live in the UK on S4C, BBC iPlayer, S4C Online, Viaplay Sports TBC.

« Last Edit: March 21, 2024, 10:21:32 pm by oojason »
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
March 21, 2024, 10:09:33 pm
Quote from: jonkrux on March 21, 2024, 09:41:02 pm
All of this is true 👍 🙌
Good win for Wales albeit the scoreline flatters us a little bit.
Onwards to play Poland, should be a good game too.

The Coal Derby?
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
March 21, 2024, 10:38:50 pm
Well done Iceland!!! :scarf :scarf :scarf
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 03:28:57 pm
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 03:33:17 pm
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Today at 06:55:06 pm
Team news - Gordon makes debut, Watkins also starts
England v Brazil (19:00 GMT)

England manager Gareth Southgate hands a senior debut to Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon, while Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins starts up front in the absence of the injured Harry Kane.

Kyle Walker takes the captain's armband. There are also starts for Conor Gallagher, Ben Chilwell, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden.

England XI: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Chilwell, Rice, Gallagher, Foden, Bellingham, Gordon, Watkins.

Brazil's team contains plenty of household names including Premier League players Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta and Joao Gomes in midfield. Real Madrid duo Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo start up front alongside Barcelona's Raphinha.

Brazil: Bento, Danilo, Fabricio Bruno, Lucas Beraldo, Wendell, Joao Gomes, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta, Raphinha, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Today at 06:56:56 pm
I thought to captain your country you'd need to be a decent human being. Yet England have Kyle Walker leading the team out.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Today at 06:59:32 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:56:56 pm
I thought to captain your country you'd need to be a decent human being. Yet England have Kyle Walker leading the team out.

Going back 30 years more England captains have been dicks than not Id have thought.

And no doubt similar for other countries too.
