Didnt see that bit!
Is someone from this board actually watching this wank
Crosby Nick never fails.
Sounds like you are Andy.
And some of us are welsh and had fuck all to cheer in the rugby Buzzing for Brooks. Always been a good little player, especially after coming back from beating cancer and delivering in a decent game. Nice to see. Just gone off for Moore.
Indeed. Andys the loser if he doesnt watch; its a good game, albeit with a very iffy ref, whos paranoid about his authority being questioned.
.Path A...Wales 4 - 1 Finland; x minute highlights - ?Bosnia & Herzegovina 1 - 2 Ukraine; 2 minute highlights - https://ourmatch.me/21-03-2024-bosnia-herzegovina-vs-ukrainePath B...Poland 5 - 1 Estonia; 7 minute highlights - https://ourmatch.me/21-03-2024-poland-vs-estoniaIsrael 1 - 5 Iceland; x minute highlights - ?Path C...Georgia 2 - 0 Luxembourg; 7 minute highlights - https://hoofoot.com/?match=Georgia_v_Luxembourg_2024_03_21Greece 5 - 0 Kazakhstan; 3 minute highlights - https://ourmatch.me/21-03-2024-greece-vs-kazakhstan
I suppose Iceland solved a massive headache for the UEFA hierarchy. Imagine having the Israelis in the Euros after all the shit they've done.
All of this is true 👍 🙌 Good win for Wales albeit the scoreline flatters us a little bit.Onwards to play Poland, should be a good game too.
Well done Iceland!!!
The Coal Derby?
