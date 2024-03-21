« previous next »
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1280 on: Today at 08:37:24 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:31:26 pm
Didnt see that bit!

He didnt dive. Smicer 07 needs Specsavers.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1281 on: Today at 08:38:33 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:36:10 pm
Is someone from this board actually watching this wank

:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Sounds like you are Andy.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1282 on: Today at 08:50:50 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:36:10 pm
Is someone from this board actually watching this wank

:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Im in a pub Andy. And its on the telly. And my mate hadnt arrived yet. Trust thats ok.

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1283 on: Today at 08:57:10 pm
.
2nd half goals and incidents etc...


Wales [3] - 1 Finland; Brennan Johnson goal on 47' - https://streamin.one/v/2a3988d7 & https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1770917364780949844

Wales [4] - 1 Finland; Dan James goal on 86' - https://streamin.one/v/15ea2db8 & https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1770927739207311584


Poland [2] - 0 Estonia; Piotr Zielinski goal on 50' - https://streamin.one/v/0ff57a4b & https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1770916690475250008

Poland [3] - 0 Estonia; Jakub Piotrowski goal on 70' - https://streamin.one/v/5abd57b5 & https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1770922713281917082

Poland [4] - 0 Estonia; Mets own goal on 73' - https://streamin.one/v/b4e7177a & https://twitter.com/INEOS_UTD/status/1770923312836759952

Poland [5] - 0 Estonia; Szymansk goal on 77' - https://streamin.one/v/58289605 & https://twitter.com/TransferSector/status/1770923620400771452

Poland 5 - [1] Estonia; Hussar goal on 79' - https://streamin.one/v/c6cf1407 & https://twitter.com/_callmefinesse/status/1770924153576509849


Bosnia & Herzegovina [ 1] - 0 Ukraine; Dedic goal on 57' - https://streamin.one/v/657e6cee & https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1770920853112238268

Bosnia & Herzegovina 1 - [1] Ukraine; Roman Yaremchuk goal on 85' - https://streamin.one/v/d9cb33d2 & https://twitter.com/theMzohaib/status/1770926803126833306

Bosnia & Herzegovina 1 - [2] Ukraine; Dovbyk goal on 88' - https://streamin.one/v/80351b16 & https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1770928164321050821


Roy Revivo (Israel Genociders) straight red card against Iceland 73' - https://streamin.one/v/a977cef4

Zahavi missed penalty on 80' for Israel Genociders vs Iceland - https://v.redd.it/j6i2lv399rpc1 & https://streamin.one/v/a8f64601

Israel Genociders [1] - 3 Iceland; Gudmundsson goal on 83' - https://streamin.one/v/cb7c7519 & https://twitter.com/futbolsaga/status/1770925979042550132

Israel Genociders 1 - [4] Iceland; Gudmundsson goal on 87' (hat-trick) - https://streamin.one/v/ab6f1dd1 & https://twitter.com/theMzohaib/status/1770927146447323311


Greece [5] - 0 Kazakhstan; Erkin Tapalov own goal on 87' - https://streamin.one/v/fae28aab

^ Kostas played all 90 minutes.

« Last Edit: Today at 09:43:05 pm by oojason »
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1284 on: Today at 09:02:42 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 08:38:33 pm
Sounds like you are Andy.

I'm watching Netflix.

But I admit must be nice seeing games not decided in advance like the 'Premier' League.
I love you all. Even Mancs x

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1285 on: Today at 09:07:10 pm
And some of us are welsh and had fuck all to cheer in the rugby  ;)
Buzzing for Brooks. Always been a good little player, especially after coming back from beating cancer and delivering in a decent game. Nice to see.
Just gone off for Moore.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1286 on: Today at 09:22:20 pm
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 09:07:10 pm
And some of us are welsh and had fuck all to cheer in the rugby  ;)
Buzzing for Brooks. Always been a good little player, especially after coming back from beating cancer and delivering in a decent game. Nice to see.
Just gone off for Moore.

Indeed. Andys the loser if he doesnt watch; its a good game, albeit with a very iffy ref, whos paranoid about his authority being questioned.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1287 on: Today at 09:41:02 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 09:22:20 pm
Indeed. Andys the loser if he doesnt watch; its a good game, albeit with a very iffy ref, whos paranoid about his authority being questioned.

All of this is true 👍 🙌
Good win for Wales albeit the scoreline flatters us a little bit.
Onwards to play Poland, should be a good game too.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1288 on: Today at 09:43:42 pm
.



Path A...

Wales 4 - 1 Finland; 10 minute highlights - https://ourmatch.me/21-03-2024-wales-vs-finland & www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZQbRS_2LTX8 (official ViaPlay Sports video)

Poland 5 - 1 Estonia; 7 minute highlights - https://ourmatch.me/21-03-2024-poland-vs-estonia


Path B...

Bosnia & Herzegovina 1 - 2 Ukraine; 2 minute highlights - https://ourmatch.me/21-03-2024-bosnia-herzegovina-vs-ukraine

Israel Genociders 1 - 4 Iceland; 12 minute highlights - https://ourmatch.me/21-03-2024-israel-vs-iceland


Path C...

Georgia 2 - 0 Luxembourg; 7 minute highlights - https://ourmatch.me/21-03-2024-georgia-vs-luxembourg

Greece 5 - 0 Kazakhstan; 3 minute highlights - https://ourmatch.me/21-03-2024-greece-vs-kazakhstan

« Last Edit: Today at 10:42:27 pm by oojason »
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1289 on: Today at 10:03:46 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 09:43:42 pm
.



Path A...

Wales 4 - 1 Finland; x minute highlights - ?

Bosnia & Herzegovina 1 - 2 Ukraine; 2 minute highlights - https://ourmatch.me/21-03-2024-bosnia-herzegovina-vs-ukraine


Path B...

Poland 5 - 1 Estonia; 7 minute highlights - https://ourmatch.me/21-03-2024-poland-vs-estonia

Israel 1 - 5 Iceland; x minute highlights - ?


Path C...

Georgia 2 - 0 Luxembourg; 7 minute highlights - https://hoofoot.com/?match=Georgia_v_Luxembourg_2024_03_21

Greece 5 - 0 Kazakhstan; 3 minute highlights - https://ourmatch.me/21-03-2024-greece-vs-kazakhstan



I suppose Iceland solved a massive headache for the UEFA hierarchy. Imagine having the Israelis in the Euros after all the shit they've done.
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1290 on: Today at 10:09:20 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 10:03:46 pm
I suppose Iceland solved a massive headache for the UEFA hierarchy. Imagine having the Israelis in the Euros after all the shit they've done.

Yeah, I'd like to say I was surprised that UEFA or FIFA haven't kicked Israel out of football given their genocide of Palestinians, but at least Iceland put them out... for now.





^ www.uefa.com/european-qualifiers/news/0279-1635c1adf4c0-831ffc150fff-1000--euro-2024-play-off-brackets



All 3 Play-Off Final matches to be played on Tuesday 26th March: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_2024_qualifying_play-offs

Georgia vs Greece : 5pm kick off : In Tbilisi : Live in the UK on Viaplay Sports TBC.

Ukraine vs Iceland : 7.45pm kick off : In Wrocław : Live in the UK on Viaplay Sports TBC.

Wales vs Poland : 7.45pm kick off : In Cardiff : Live in the UK on S4C, BBC iPlayer, S4C Online, Viaplay Sports TBC.

« Last Edit: Today at 10:21:32 pm by oojason »
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1291 on: Today at 10:09:33 pm
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 09:41:02 pm
All of this is true 👍 🙌
Good win for Wales albeit the scoreline flatters us a little bit.
Onwards to play Poland, should be a good game too.

The Coal Derby?
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1292 on: Today at 10:38:50 pm
Well done Iceland!!! :scarf :scarf :scarf
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."
