Arnautovic actually trying to calm him down after that



'Leroy Sane (Germany) straight red card against Austria on 48 mins' - https://dubz.live/c/c26f20



What a twat (Sane not oojason). Tries to kick him multiple times and rightly sent off. I didn't see the whole game due to work, but caught most of the first half and the final 20 minutes or so, and Germany are really fucked. They just looked atrocious. At the same time, Austria did very well and Ragnick has done a great job with this team.