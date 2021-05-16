.Wales vs Turkey
- a 7.45pm kick off...Wales XI:
Ward, Roberts, Rodon, Lockyer, Davies, Williams, Ampadu, James, Wilson, Broadhead, Johnson.Turkey XI:
Çakır, Akaydın, Özcan, Aktürkoglu, Alper Yilmaz, Ömür, Bardakci, Yüksek, Sari, Kadıoğlu, Özkacer.
The match is live in the UK
on... S4C, S4C Online, Viaplay Sports 1, and BBC iPlayer
- www.live-footballontv.comStreams: https://1stream.soccer/soccer/wales-turkey-live-stream/1263411
& https://vipleague.im/football/wales-vs-turkey-streaming-link-1
& https://elixx.xyz/ajax.html
& https://reddit2.sportshub.stream/event/w%D0%B0l%D0%B5s_turk%D0%B5y_170114734
& www.soccerstreams.football/Wales-vs-Turkey/19552 (multiple links)Greece vs France
- no Kostas for Greece (protected from a booking tonight and missing other matches
), nor Konate for France in the line-ups or substitutes Gibraltar vs Netherlands
- van Dijk starts for the Dutch. Gakpo is on the bench...Gibraltar XI:
Coleing; Mouehli, J.Chipolina, Olivero, R.Chipolina; Sergeant, De Haro, Walker; De Barr, Pozo, L.CasciaroNetherlands XI:
Verbruggen; Teze, De Vrij, Van Dijk
, Hartman; Veerman, Koopmeiners, Wieffer; Stengs, Weghorst, Malen.
Streams: https://1stream.soccer/soccer/gibraltar-netherlands-live-stream/1263409
& https://vipleague.im/football/gibraltar-vs-netherlands-streaming-link-1
& https://elixx.xyz/adortmund.html
& https://reddit2.sportshub.stream/event/g%D1%96br%D0%B0lt%D0%B0r_n%D0%B5th%D0%B5rl%D0%B0nds_170114736 (multiple links)
In an international friendly game... Kelleher
starts for Republic of Ireland vs New Zealand
- 7.45pm kick off...Ireland XI:
Kelleher, Doherty, Duffy, Omobamidele, McClean, Molumby, Knight, McGrath, Johnston, Sykes, Idah.NZ XI:
Crocombe, Payne, Pijnaker, Boxall, Cacace, Bell, Garbett, Stamenic, Singh, McCowatt, Wood.Streams: https://dlhd.sx/stream/stream-365.php
& https://dlhd.sx/stream/stream-418.php
& https://nizarstream.com/stream/23849
& https://fsl-stream.lu/rte-2-ireland
& https://sportshub.fan/event/%D1%96r%D0%B5l%D0%B0nd_n%D0%B5w_z%D0%B5%D0%B0l%D0%B0nd_170115260 (multiple links)
As Harvey, Jarell Quansah, and Tyler Morton al start for the England U21s tonight...
'LIVE STREAM | England U21 v Northern Ireland U21 | UEFA Euro 2025 Under-21 Group F
' - starts at 7.45pm; free and live on youtube:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/z-v3Xy3asXc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/z-v3Xy3asXc</a>
^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/z-v3Xy3asXc
Ben Doak starts for the Scotland U21s - 'Hungary Under-21s v Scotland Under-21s | Mens UEFA Under-21 EURO 2025 Qualifier
' - live & free on youtube:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NK04pc_Td-Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NK04pc_Td-Y</a>
^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/NK04pc_Td-Y