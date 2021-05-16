« previous next »
Author Topic: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...  (Read 41777 times)

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1200 on: Yesterday at 09:32:11 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:27:32 pm
Italy are going to concede in the 92nd minute, aren't they?


Hopefully.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1201 on: Yesterday at 09:33:39 pm »
Dion is a gluebag.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1202 on: Yesterday at 09:36:51 pm »
Macedonia have made 10 substitutions havent they?
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1203 on: Yesterday at 09:38:20 pm »
Did Dublin win a raffle to be pundit on channel 4? Seems more like a cheerleader than a pundit
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1204 on: Yesterday at 09:38:33 pm »
I might be wrong, but seems Foden tries to stay on his feet and doesn't dive nearly as much as Grealish and Saka (except maybe when playing at the Etihad...)
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1205 on: Yesterday at 09:38:59 pm »
Ukraine probably should have got a penalty in the 92nd minute.
« Reply #1206 on: Yesterday at 09:40:05 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:38:59 pm
Ukraine probably should have got a penalty in the 92nd minute.

How is that not given to be honest?
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1207 on: Yesterday at 09:43:11 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 09:40:05 pm
How is that not given to be honest?
I'm going for the old-fashioned hookers in the hotel room the night before.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1208 on: Yesterday at 09:44:05 pm »
Ill think twice before complaining about PGMOL refs after that performance. And as a Welshman, Ive no England axe to grind.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1209 on: Yesterday at 09:44:11 pm »
San Marino with three games in a row scoring :D

Their fan account on Twitter is glorious viewing.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1210 on: Yesterday at 09:49:14 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:43:11 pm
I'm going for the old-fashioned hookers in the hotel room the night before.
what makes the hookers old-fashioned?  taste in clothes?  insisting on getting paid in dubloons?
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1211 on: Yesterday at 09:52:21 pm »

'Ukraine penalty shout against Italy on 90+3 mins' - https://dubz.co/v/t0dz9f & https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1726717306279997720 

Final score: 0-0. Italy qualify...


UEFA Chief Aleksander Ceferin said this during last month: "Italy needs to qualify for Euro 2024. Otherwise, it would be a catastrophe. Italy is very important.":-

https://dailysports.net/news/uefa-president-believes-that-italy-should-win-ukraine-and-qualify-for-euro-2024

www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/38935342/ukraine-coach-criticises-ceferin-italy-wish-euro-2024


^ No pressure there then, match officials.

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1212 on: Yesterday at 09:54:46 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:49:14 pm
what makes the hookers old-fashioned?  taste in clothes?  insisting on getting paid in dubloons?
'Half a crown and a slug of rum is what Mister Spaletti promised me'
« Reply #1213 on: Yesterday at 09:55:31 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:38:59 pm
Ukraine probably should have got a penalty in the 92nd minute.

Stonewall for me.. why didn't it go to VAR?
« Reply #1214 on: Yesterday at 09:57:26 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:44:05 pm
Ill think twice before complaining about PGMOL refs after that performance. And as a Welshman, Ive no England axe to grind.

From what I saw he was awful... shocking
« Reply #1215 on: Yesterday at 10:14:21 pm »
Damn, Ukraine was robbed big time in the injury time. Did they go to VAR to check that?
« Reply #1216 on: Yesterday at 10:16:05 pm »
Meanwhile San Marino scored a goal 3 matches in a row now. They are coming.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1217 on: Yesterday at 10:18:45 pm »
Quote from: AllyouneedisRush on Yesterday at 09:55:31 pm
Stonewall for me.. why didn't it go to VAR?
It did
« Reply #1218 on: Yesterday at 10:20:34 pm »
Well Mudryk's reputation didnt do him any good there...
« Reply #1219 on: Yesterday at 10:43:10 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:18:45 pm
It did

And they didn't give it! I sometimes wonder if I'm watching the same game.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1220 on: Today at 07:37:00 pm »
Wales vs Turkey - a 7.45pm kick off...


Wales XI: Ward, Roberts, Rodon, Lockyer, Davies, Williams, Ampadu, James, Wilson, Broadhead, Johnson.
Turkey XI: Çakır, Akaydın, Özcan, Aktürkoglu, Alper Yilmaz, Ömür, Bardakci, Yüksek, Sari, Kadıoğlu, Özkacer.


The match is live in the UK on... S4C, S4C Online, Viaplay Sports 1, and BBC iPlayer - www.live-footballontv.com

Streams: https://1stream.soccer/soccer/wales-turkey-live-stream/1263411 & https://vipleague.im/football/wales-vs-turkey-streaming-link-1 & https://elixx.xyz/ajax.html

& https://reddit2.sportshub.stream/event/w%D0%B0l%D0%B5s_turk%D0%B5y_170114734 & www.soccerstreams.football/Wales-vs-Turkey/19552 (multiple links)



Greece vs France - no Kostas for Greece (protected from a booking tonight and missing other matches), nor Konate for France in the line-ups or substitutes ;D



Gibraltar vs Netherlands - van Dijk starts for the Dutch. Gakpo is on the bench...

Gibraltar XI: Coleing; Mouehli, J.Chipolina, Olivero, R.Chipolina; Sergeant, De Haro, Walker; De Barr, Pozo, L.Casciaro
Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; Teze, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Hartman; Veerman, Koopmeiners, Wieffer; Stengs, Weghorst, Malen.

Streams: https://1stream.soccer/soccer/gibraltar-netherlands-live-stream/1263409 & https://vipleague.im/football/gibraltar-vs-netherlands-streaming-link-1 & https://elixx.xyz/adortmund.html

& https://reddit2.sportshub.stream/event/g%D1%96br%D0%B0lt%D0%B0r_n%D0%B5th%D0%B5rl%D0%B0nds_170114736 (multiple links)



In an international friendly game... Kelleher starts for Republic of Ireland vs New Zealand - 7.45pm kick off...

Ireland XI: Kelleher, Doherty, Duffy, Omobamidele, McClean, Molumby, Knight, McGrath, Johnston, Sykes, Idah.
NZ XI: Crocombe, Payne, Pijnaker, Boxall, Cacace, Bell, Garbett, Stamenic, Singh, McCowatt, Wood.

Streams: https://dlhd.sx/stream/stream-365.php & https://dlhd.sx/stream/stream-418.php & https://nizarstream.com/stream/23849 & https://fsl-stream.lu/rte-2-ireland

& https://sportshub.fan/event/%D1%96r%D0%B5l%D0%B0nd_n%D0%B5w_z%D0%B5%D0%B0l%D0%B0nd_170115260 (multiple links)



As Harvey, Jarell Quansah, and Tyler Morton al start for the England U21s tonight...

'LIVE STREAM | England U21 v Northern Ireland U21 | UEFA Euro 2025 Under-21 Group F' - starts at 7.45pm; free and live on youtube:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/z-v3Xy3asXc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/z-v3Xy3asXc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/z-v3Xy3asXc



Ben Doak starts for the Scotland U21s - 'Hungary Under-21s v Scotland Under-21s | Mens UEFA Under-21 EURO 2025 Qualifier' - live & free on youtube:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NK04pc_Td-Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NK04pc_Td-Y</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/NK04pc_Td-Y

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1221 on: Today at 07:39:39 pm »
Why are the Dutch starting Van Dijk?  :butt
« Reply #1222 on: Today at 07:51:14 pm »
do any of the games matter?
« Reply #1223 on: Today at 08:06:06 pm »
.
Gibraltar 0 - [1] Netherlands; Calvin Stengs 10' - https://streamin.one/v/d4c21949 (now take off van Dijk, thanks)

Gibraltar 0 - [2] Netherlands; Wieffer 23' - https://twitter.com/wonderfullyftbl/status/1727056658378211379 (now take off van Dijk, thanks)

Gibraltar 0 - [3] Netherlands; Teun Koopmeiners 38' - https://streamin.one/v/bd9bd7d3

^ van Dijk subbed off at half-time.


Ireland [1] - 0 New Zealand; Adam Idah 28' - https://streamin.one/v/05834f37

^ Kelleher subbed off at half-time having made a couple of nice saves: https://twitter.com/BBCSPORTNI/status/1727068199617700030)


Wales [1] - 0 Turkey; Neco Williams goal on 7' - https://streamin.one/v/738a700a & https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1727054074703409170

Wales should have 2 blatant penalties already - though the ref and VAR seem to be having a 'lenient' night...


Croatia [1] - 0 Armenia; Budimir goal on 43' - https://streamin.one/v/b0bdae7d & https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1727063731924799739


England U21 [1] - 0 Northern Ireland U21; Tyler Morton goal on 31' - https://streamin.one/v/e6306a45 & https://twitter.com/JoueursENG/status/1727060339596865740

England U21 [2] - 0 Northern Ireland U21; Harvey Elliott goal on 52' - https://streamin.one/v/f55c9f31 & https://twitter.com/TransferSector/status/1727069957673160769

England U21 [3] - 0 Northern Ireland U21; Harvey Elliott goal on 80' - https://streamin.one/v/30bb3fbd & https://twitter.com/TransferSector/status/1727076443367104872

« Reply #1224 on: Today at 08:54:35 pm »
Virgil subbed at halftime
« Reply #1225 on: Today at 09:15:04 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:51:14 pm
do any of the games matter?

Wales and Croatia battling for the last pre-playoff qualifying place. Wales need to win and Croatia to slip up to go through. Both are currently winning 1-0, so Wales need Armenia to score.

None of the other games matter, at least not in terms of qualifying.
« Reply #1226 on: Today at 09:17:22 pm »
How soft was that pen to Turkey
« Reply #1227 on: Today at 09:18:48 pm »
the reffing in the Wales - Turkey game is another to be added to the dodgy as fuck pile.
« Reply #1228 on: Today at 09:19:23 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:17:22 pm
How soft was that pen to Turkey

Bizarrely Wales could have had 3 pens in the first half. Two of them were way worse than that.
He seems a very poor ref, very inconsistent and very reactive to the players responses.
« Reply #1229 on: Today at 09:20:29 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:17:22 pm
How soft was that pen to Turkey

Considering Wales were refused 3 penalties in the 1st half; 2 of which looked stonewallers - a soft one and a half, mate! Ref is awful - no consistency at all.

Wales 1 - [1] Turkey; Yazici penalty on 70' - https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1727074086822776973



In the Ireland vs New Zealand friendly...

'An emotional goodbye. On his 103rd cap, James McClean exits the Aviva Stadium pitch for one last time as an Ireland international player 👋':-

https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1727074920142610799 & https://twitter.com/gconnaughton15/status/1727072545466384569



Gakpo subbed on at 77' for Netherlands...

Gibraltar 0 - [6] Netherlands; Cody Gakpo goal on 81' - https://streamin.one/v/7459a034 & https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1727077886681624607

« Reply #1230 on: Today at 09:26:42 pm »
What a gorgeous goal, Morton provides Elliot.
« Reply #1231 on: Today at 09:27:35 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:18:48 pm
the reffing in the Wales - Turkey game is another to be added to the dodgy as fuck pile.

Makes the game increasingly unwatchable. I thought the ref last night in the England game was as bad as Ive seen; this bloke is worse.
« Reply #1232 on: Today at 09:40:32 pm »
Not a qualifer, but a friendly between Austra and Germany, Leroy Sane red carded and losing the plot spectacularly:

https://x.com/Official_Benji_/status/1727068841686299093?s=20

(Maybe Jason can find a non Twitter link  :P )
« Reply #1233 on: Today at 09:42:52 pm »
Man the ref in the Wales game was bad.
« Reply #1234 on: Today at 09:44:23 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:40:32 pm
Not a qualifer, but a friendly between Austra and Germany, Leroy Sane red carded and losing the plot spectacularly:

https://x.com/Official_Benji_/status/1727068841686299093?s=20

(Maybe Jason can find a non Twitter link  :P )

Arnautovic actually trying to calm him down after that ;D

'Leroy Sane (Germany) straight red card against Austria on 48 mins' - https://dubz.live/c/c26f20   :o
« Reply #1235 on: Today at 09:47:39 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 09:27:35 pm
Makes the game increasingly unwatchable. I thought the ref last night in the England game was as bad as Ive seen; this bloke is worse.

Finland Iceland or Ukraine next
« Reply #1236 on: Today at 09:47:39 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 09:44:23 pm
Arnautovic actually trying to calm him down after that ;D

'Leroy Sane (Germany) straight red card against Austria on 48 mins' - https://dubz.live/c/c26f20   :o

Nice one Jase!

Thats a better clip too cos it shows the foul and him treading on Mwene first.
« Reply #1237 on: Today at 09:59:51 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 09:44:23 pm
Arnautovic actually trying to calm him down after that ;D

'Leroy Sane (Germany) straight red card against Austria on 48 mins' - https://dubz.live/c/c26f20   :o

What a twat (Sane not oojason ;)). Tries to kick him multiple times and rightly sent off. I didn't see the whole game due to work, but caught most of the first half and the final 20 minutes or so, and Germany are really fucked. They just looked atrocious. At the same time, Austria did very well and Ragnick has done a great job with this team.
« Reply #1238 on: Today at 09:59:53 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:47:39 pm
Nice one Jase!

Thats a better clip too cos it shows the foul and him treading on Mwene first.
You know you've lost the plot when Marco Arnautovic is the one trying to calm you down.
