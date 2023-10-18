Anyone watching the England game? Youd have been treated to Sir Harold of Kane booked for simulation, the usual flop in the penalty area that he would have got had it been an English ref
Im watching. Like you Im fed up of the media fawning over Kane - its pukemaking.
Having said that, he is genuinely world class - his all round game is , particularly for someone without real pace - excellent.
There are five players who, however, in my opinion, shouldnt be in England shirts - Tomori, Henderson, Maguire, Rashford and Gallagher are all lucky that Southgate seems to think there arent better alternatives.