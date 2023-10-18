« previous next »
Skeeve

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1040 on: October 18, 2023, 05:24:09 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 17, 2023, 09:39:28 pm
England are levels above Italy. Never thought Id type that..

Southgate would still back himself to lose to Italy if it was a knockout game though.
Redsnappa

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1041 on: Yesterday at 08:19:51 pm
Anyone watching the England game? Youd have been treated to Sir Harold of Kane booked for simulation, the usual flop in the penalty area that he would have got had it been an English ref  ;D
The North Bank

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1042 on: Yesterday at 08:21:44 pm
Imagine diving against malta
Redsnappa

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1043 on: Yesterday at 08:33:45 pm
Rashford has brought his club form with him. When he should go left, he goes right and loses the ball. Hes not the only one mind - England have been shite vs a team 171st in the rankings  ;D
Robinred

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1044 on: Yesterday at 08:34:31 pm
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 08:19:51 pm
Anyone watching the England game? Youd have been treated to Sir Harold of Kane booked for simulation, the usual flop in the penalty area that he would have got had it been an English ref  ;D

Im watching. Like you Im fed up of the media fawning over Kane - its pukemaking.

Having said that, he is genuinely world class - his all round game is , particularly for someone without real pace - excellent.

There are five players who, however, in my opinion, shouldnt be in England shirts - Tomori, Henderson, Maguire, Rashford and Gallagher are all lucky that Southgate seems to think there arent better alternatives.
Redsnappa

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1045 on: Yesterday at 08:41:08 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 08:34:31 pm
Im watching. Like you Im fed up of the media fawning over Kane - its pukemaking.

Having said that, he is genuinely world class - his all round game is , particularly for someone without real pace - excellent.

There are five players who, however, in my opinion, shouldnt be in England shirts - Tomori, Henderson, Maguire, Rashford and Gallagher are all lucky that Southgate seems to think there arent better alternatives.

Yeah Kane has proved he can do it anywhere. His hold up play is amazing. Agreed on those deadbeats you mentioned, Southgate is holding up the progression of the team/squad.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1046 on: Yesterday at 08:49:50 pm
Henderson's progression from England squad player to regular starter since his move to Saudi Arabia is nothing short of remarkable.
John C

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1047 on: Yesterday at 09:01:29 pm
Christ that ball from Trent.
newterp

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1048 on: Yesterday at 09:14:02 pm
England game is so boring that they are throwing paper airplanes
newterp

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1049 on: Yesterday at 09:14:41 pm
"A sold out Wembley".... what?????
The North Bank

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1050 on: Yesterday at 09:20:12 pm
Deccerssss

Gets better and better

England must thank Arteta
Redsnappa

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1051 on: Yesterday at 09:21:18 pm
Popping a few goals in now Malta are tired and shagged out.
The North Bank

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1052 on: Yesterday at 09:21:37 pm
Eh


Hows that offside .
smicer07

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1053 on: Yesterday at 09:22:03 pm
Kane offside. Looked like it hit him actually.
John C

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1054 on: Yesterday at 09:22:15 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:21:37 pm
Eh


Hows that offside .
Madness that mate, madness.
newterp

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1055 on: Yesterday at 09:22:50 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:20:12 pm
Deccerssss

Gets better and better

England must thank Arteta

Celebrating too early. An arsenal and spurs move.
John C

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1056 on: Yesterday at 09:23:10 pm
Best disallowed goal Rice will score ever :)
newterp

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1057 on: Yesterday at 09:23:32 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 09:22:03 pm
Kane offside. Looked like it hit him actually.
Had to have - because it's a terrible call
Paul_h

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1058 on: Yesterday at 09:24:13 pm
think is harry was deemed to be interfering with play, in line of sight with the goalie?

smicer07

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1059 on: Yesterday at 09:24:14 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:23:32 pm
Had to have - because it's a terrible call

Not really, he was in line with the keeper.
The North Bank

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1060 on: Yesterday at 09:24:20 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:22:50 pm
Celebrating too early. An arsenal and spurs move.

Another ridiculous decision, even Arsenal players on international duty are getting shafted
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1061 on: Yesterday at 09:25:23 pm
The ball literally hits Kane (well brushes his shirt) so of course he's offside.

It wasn't interference - if it was then it's subjective and the ref would sent to the monitor. The ball hit him.
rawcusk8

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1062 on: Yesterday at 09:26:46 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:24:20 pm
Another ridiculous decision, even Arsenal players on international duty are getting shafted
We need to understand that mistakes happen,

Guess who uttered those words following one of the biggest VAR fuck ups the league has seen?
newterp

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1063 on: Yesterday at 09:26:49 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:25:23 pm
The ball literally hits Kane (well brushes his shirt) so of course he's offside.

It wasn't interference - if it was then it's subjective and the ref would sent to the monitor. The ball hit him.

I haven't seen that angle
John C

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1064 on: Yesterday at 09:27:29 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 09:24:14 pm
Not really, he was in line with the keeper.
Not from the angle of Rice's shot.
John C

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1065 on: Yesterday at 09:28:17 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:24:20 pm
Another ridiculous decision, even Arsenal players on international duty are getting shafted
:lmao :wellin :lmao :wellin
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1066 on: Yesterday at 09:29:51 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:26:49 pm
I haven't seen that angle

Can't help you there mate, but they showed a replay where it clearly touches him.

Edit: you can half piece it together from this: https://twitter.com/FutOffsides/status/1725627404540952610?t=jOH5YkGK83GbWEfWTGBxrg&s=19

I'm sure they'll show it more clearly after the match.
The G in Gerrard

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1067 on: Yesterday at 10:13:13 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 17, 2023, 09:39:28 pm
England are levels above Italy. Never thought Id type that..
Italy would beat them in a one off game imo.

Southgate is too negative and his side is DULL.
Redsnappa

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1068 on: Today at 01:52:30 pm
Unchanged XI from the Croatia win for Wales today for the must-win game away at Armenia.

Come on Wales!

The North Bank

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1069 on: Today at 02:07:35 pm
Oops 1-0 down wales.

Redsnappa

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1070 on: Today at 02:08:24 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:07:35 pm
Oops 1-0 down wales.

Not the best start. Wales not out the blocks yet.
Redsnappa

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1071 on: Today at 02:18:01 pm
Great reaction to going a goal down. Absolutely battering them.
oojason

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1072 on: Today at 02:20:44 pm
Redsnappa

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1073 on: Today at 02:27:25 pm
I'm watching it on S4C on iPlayer. If you don't mind Welsh commentary, it's well ahead of the streams  ;D
Redsnappa

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1074 on: Today at 02:48:06 pm
That's three times Kiefer Moore has got a cross into the box and not one Welsh player has kept up or gambled and Moore isn't what you'd call quick.
Pistolero

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1075 on: Today at 02:49:27 pm
1-1 stoppage time OG...
Pistolero

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1076 on: Today at 02:50:10 pm
...and my word these Armenian lads love a dive no?...
Redsnappa

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1077 on: Today at 02:50:25 pm
But none of that matters as Joe Rodon scores a proper Stoke City long throw in goal  ;D
Redsnappa

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #1078 on: Today at 02:51:41 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 02:50:10 pm
...and my word these Armenian lads love a dive no?...

... and leaving a late one down your achilles  >:(
