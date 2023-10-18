Anyone watching the England game? Youd have been treated to Sir Harold of Kane booked for simulation, the usual flop in the penalty area that he would have got had it been an English ref



Im watching. Like you Im fed up of the media fawning over Kane - its pukemaking.Having said that, he is genuinely world class - his all round game is , particularly for someone without real pace - excellent.There are five players who, however, in my opinion, shouldnt be in England shirts - Tomori, Henderson, Maguire, Rashford and Gallagher are all lucky that Southgate seems to think there arent better alternatives.