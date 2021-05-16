« previous next »
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1000 on: Today at 09:32:37 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 09:24:27 pm
Italy are in serious danger of missing another major tournament ;D

I think they will still get through, thing is their midfield is ok but the rest of the team look very average. How does Samacca and Kean get a game for them?
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1001 on: Today at 09:33:05 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 09:32:37 pm
I think they will still get through, thing is their midfield is ok but the rest of the team look very average. How does Samacca and Kean get a game for them?
They have a plethora of absolutely rubbish forwards.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1002 on: Today at 09:33:11 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:31:11 pm
Ukraine vs Italy next Monday.  Ukraine at the finals would be quality.

Think you mean three weeks
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1003 on: Today at 09:34:35 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:31:44 pm
....Still cant believe they havent produced a genuine world class forward since Totti.

And that was what 25 years ago? Bonkers - especially if you look at the forwards they had in the 90s, Baggio, Vialli, Ravenelli, Signori, Del Piero, Vieri, Inzaghi etc...
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1004 on: Today at 09:35:08 pm »
Youve got to say that Grealish is exceptional at falling over.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1005 on: Today at 09:35:23 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:32:11 pm
Next Monday?
Haha.  Ignore that.  Next international break (November)...
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1006 on: Today at 09:35:49 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 09:24:27 pm
Italy are in serious danger of missing another major tournament ;D

Is it top 2 who go through?

Last 2 against Macedonia and Ukraine , unless Macedonia spoil it again the Ukraine match is basically a straight shoot out
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1007 on: Today at 09:36:52 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 09:34:35 pm
And that was what 25 years ago? Bonkers - especially if you look at the forwards they had in the 90s, Baggio, Vialli, Ravenelli, Signori, Del Piero, Vieri, Inzaghi etc...
Yeah, precisely. Absolutely stacked back in the day, so much so that players like Zola, Montella and Casaraghi didnt even get 100 caps between them.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1008 on: Today at 09:37:16 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 09:35:08 pm
Youve got to say that Grealish is exceptional at falling over.

Show pony looking for fouls/oppo bookings.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1009 on: Today at 09:37:32 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:35:23 pm
Haha.  Ignore that.  Next international break (November)...
Italy should only need a draw. In a neutral venue youd back them.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1010 on: Today at 09:37:53 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:31:44 pm
Theyre absolutely dire. Will probably end up only needing a draw against Ukraine, no idea where that game will be played. Still cant believe they havent produced a genuine world class forward since Totti.

They haven't produced many world class players at all in a good while.

Their World Cup 2006 winning team had Buffon, Cannavaro, Nesta, Chiellini, Gatusso,  Pirlo, Totti, De Rossi, Del Piero, Inzaghi.

How many players of that quality since then? Shite like Balotelli fawned over as the second coming.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1011 on: Today at 09:37:55 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:31:44 pm
Theyre absolutely dire. Will probably end up only needing a draw against Ukraine, no idea where that game will be played. Still cant believe they havent produced a genuine world class forward since Totti.

And even Totti only scores 9 international goals
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1012 on: Today at 09:39:00 pm »

Malta 1 - [3] Ukraine; Mykhaylo Mudryk on 85' - https://v.redd.it/l6kl44i7qtub1


France [4] - 1 Scotland; Kingsley Coman 70' - https://dubz.cc/c/461f65

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1013 on: Today at 09:39:28 pm »
England are levels above Italy. Never thought Id type that..
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1014 on: Today at 09:40:14 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:37:53 pm
They haven't produced many world class players at all in a good while.

Their World Cup 2006 winning team had Buffon, Cannavaro, Nesta, Chiellini, Gatusso,  Pirlo, Totti, De Rossi, Del Piero, Inzaghi.

How many players of that quality since then?
Chiellini, Bonucci, Donnarumma possibly. Barrella, Chiesa and Bastoni would have got into past teams but so few its insane.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1015 on: Today at 09:41:13 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:40:14 pm
Chiellini, Bonucci, Donnarumma possibly. Barrella, Chiesa and Bastoni would have got into past teams but so few its insane.

But then Chiesa only for a certain period before the injury's wrecked him
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1016 on: Today at 09:42:47 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:41:13 pm
But then Chiesa only for a certain period before the injury's wrecked him
Yeah, shame as hes the best forward theyve produced in many a year.
