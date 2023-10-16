« previous next »
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #920 on: Yesterday at 08:43:02 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 08:41:33 pm
Never realised how poor Portugals group is. You have Luxembourg in 3rd place with a goal difference of -9. They win tonight and they are 2nd and the other teams in there don't look in great shape either.

You have to look at it from a different perspective. For Liechtenstein it's a group of death... ;)
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #921 on: Yesterday at 08:48:23 pm »

'Pitch invader attacks Ronaldo' - https://v.redd.it/2xypfqfmamub1 & https://twitter.com/TotalFootbol/status/1714000257032368608


Think this was from the last game with Ronaldo - happening all too often (for many 'big name players' - not just Ronaldo):-

https://twitter.com/Ekingsindo/status/1713804025890754849

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #922 on: Yesterday at 08:54:06 pm »
Could be worse, lad could've been wielding a scimitar.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #923 on: Yesterday at 08:55:41 pm »
Wtf two Swedish fans shot in Brussels. The world is going mad!!!!
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #924 on: Yesterday at 08:59:00 pm »
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #925 on: Yesterday at 09:02:50 pm »
Has Ronaldo ever scored against a country who were any good at international level? Most of the goals he's scored I imagine come against nations ranked under 150 by FIFA
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #926 on: Yesterday at 09:13:53 pm »
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #927 on: Yesterday at 09:43:16 pm »
Greece 0 - [1] Netherlands; Virgil Van Dijk (penalty) 90‎+‎3‎'‎ - https://dubz.cc/c/9c892f & https://twitter.com/samiichels/status/1714018378740867152

^ WTF is it with idiots and those laser pointers? 0-1; full-time.

Van Dijk and Kostas played all 102 minutes of the match.


Jota came on as a sub on 65 mins in the Portugal match.


Gibraltar 0-1 Ireland; Evan Ferguson 8' - https://streamin.one/v/0c63e5a7

Gibraltar 0-2 Ireland; Michael Johnston 28' - https://streamin.one/v/20b3c1f4

Gibraltar 0-3 Ireland; Matt Doherty 60' - https://streamin.one/v/e4b5f4e4

Gibraltar 0-4 Ireland; Callum Robinson 80' - https://streamin.one/v/a0e66777

0-4; full-time.

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #928 on: Yesterday at 09:52:24 pm »
Belgium - Sweden => Abandoned due to 2 swedish supporters shot dead in town
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #929 on: Yesterday at 10:16:24 pm »
Holland qualifies?

Ah - another round of fixtures in November to go.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #930 on: Yesterday at 10:23:46 pm »
Bastard. :(  :'( RIP
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #931 on: Today at 06:52:44 pm »
'Brussels attack: Sweden fans spend night under police protection': www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67132315

'Brussels shooting: Security doubled for France v Scotland friendly': www.bbc.co.uk/news/67135908



England vs Italy : a 7.45pm kick off : live on Channel 4 in the UK.

England XI: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Phillips, Rice, Bellingham, Rashford, Foden, Kane.
Italy XI: Donnaruma, Di Lorenzo, Scalvini, Acerbi, Udogie, Frattesi, Cristante, Barella, Berardi, El Shaarawy, Scamacca.

https://1stream.soccer/soccer/england-italy-live-stream/1229702 & https://vipleague.im/football/england-vs-italy-streaming-link-1 & https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch2.php
& https://soccer.sportshub.stream/event/%D0%B5ngl%D0%B0nd_%D1%96t%D0%B0ly_160132203 & https://www.soccerstreams.football/England-vs-Italy/17962 (multiple links)



Northern Ireland v Slovenia : 7.45pm kick off : live on ViaPlay Sports 2 in the UK...

N. Ire XI: Peacock-Farrell, Hume, Toal, Evans, Lewis, Charles, Smyth, Lyons, Thompson, Taylor, Magennis.
Slov XI: Oblak, Karnicnik, Blazic, Bijol, Janza, Stojanovic, Cerin, Elsnik, Mlakar, Sporar, Sesko.

https://1stream.soccer/soccer/northern-ireland-slovenia-live-stream/1229706 & https://vipleague.im/football/northern-ireland-vs-slovenia-streaming-link-1 & https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch6.php & https://soccer.sportshub.stream/event/n%D0%BErth%D0%B5rn_%D1%96r%D0%B5l%D0%B0nd_sl%D0%BEv%D0%B5n%D1%96%D0%B0_160132199 (multiple links)



France v Scotland : International Friendly - 8pm ko : The match is live in the UK on Viaplay Sports 1

France XI: Maignan; Clauss, Pavard, Konaté, Theo Hernández; Griezmann, Tchouaméni, Camavinga; Dembélé, Giroud, Mbappé.
Scotland XI: Kelly; Patterson, Cooper, Hendry, McKenna, Taylor; McLean, McTominay, Gilmour, Ferguson; Adams.

https://1stream.soccer/soccer/france-scotland-live-stream/1229735 & https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch1.php & https://vipleague.im/football/france-vs-scotland-streaming-link-1 & https://sportshub.fan/event/fr%D0%B0n%D1%81%D0%B5_s%D1%81%D0%BEtl%D0%B0nd_160132852 (multiple links)

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #932 on: Today at 07:11:32 pm »
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #933 on: Today at 07:12:42 pm »
Zola's hair is looking a little suss.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #934 on: Today at 07:50:34 pm »
Where they booing the minutes silence for the Swedish fans? Wired if so.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #935 on: Today at 07:51:03 pm »
This Italy kit is too light blue. They look like Greece.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #936 on: Today at 07:57:53 pm »

Northern Ireland 0 - [1] Slovenia | Adam Gnezda Čerin goal on 5' - https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1714354080359887199

Serbia [1] - 0 Montenegro | Mitrovic goal on 9' - https://twitter.com/allworldgoal/status/1714355818290680113

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #937 on: Today at 07:58:46 pm »
I think when you add his minutes, this has got Kalvin Phillips into 900 minutes (10 full games) completedSince summer 2022For club and country combined
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #938 on: Today at 07:59:14 pm »
I have no idea who most of these Italian players are
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #939 on: Today at 08:02:52 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 07:58:46 pm
I think when you add his minutes, this has got Kalvin Phillips into 900 minutes (10 full games) completedSince summer 2022For club and country combined
Deffo got photos on someone.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #940 on: Today at 08:03:37 pm »
Excellent pointless dive from Pickers.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #941 on: Today at 08:03:50 pm »
Yes 1 nil!
