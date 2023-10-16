.
'Brussels attack: Sweden fans spend night under police protection
': www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67132315
'Brussels shooting: Security doubled for France v Scotland friendly
': www.bbc.co.uk/news/67135908England vs Italy
: a 7.45pm kick off : live on Channel 4 in the UK.England XI:
Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Phillips, Rice, Bellingham, Rashford, Foden, Kane.Italy XI:
Donnaruma, Di Lorenzo, Scalvini, Acerbi, Udogie, Frattesi, Cristante, Barella, Berardi, El Shaarawy, Scamacca.https://1stream.soccer/soccer/england-italy-live-stream/1229702
& https://vipleague.im/football/england-vs-italy-streaming-link-1
& https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch2.php
& https://soccer.sportshub.stream/event/%D0%B5ngl%D0%B0nd_%D1%96t%D0%B0ly_160132203
& https://www.soccerstreams.football/England-vs-Italy/17962 (multiple links)Northern Ireland v Slovenia
: 7.45pm kick off : live on ViaPlay Sports 2 in the UK...N. Ire XI:
Peacock-Farrell, Hume, Toal, Evans, Lewis, Charles, Smyth, Lyons, Thompson, Taylor, Magennis.Slov XI:
Oblak, Karnicnik, Blazic, Bijol, Janza, Stojanovic, Cerin, Elsnik, Mlakar, Sporar, Sesko.https://1stream.soccer/soccer/northern-ireland-slovenia-live-stream/1229706
& https://vipleague.im/football/northern-ireland-vs-slovenia-streaming-link-1
& https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch6.php
& https://soccer.sportshub.stream/event/n%D0%BErth%D0%B5rn_%D1%96r%D0%B5l%D0%B0nd_sl%D0%BEv%D0%B5n%D1%96%D0%B0_160132199 (multiple links)France v Scotland
: International Friendly - 8pm ko : The match is live in the UK on Viaplay Sports 1France XI:
Maignan; Clauss, Pavard, Konaté, Theo Hernández; Griezmann, Tchouaméni, Camavinga; Dembélé, Giroud, Mbappé.Scotland XI:
Kelly; Patterson, Cooper, Hendry, McKenna, Taylor; McLean, McTominay, Gilmour, Ferguson; Adams.https://1stream.soccer/soccer/france-scotland-live-stream/1229735
& https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch1.php
& https://vipleague.im/football/france-vs-scotland-streaming-link-1
& https://sportshub.fan/event/fr%D0%B0n%D1%81%D0%B5_s%D1%81%D0%BEtl%D0%B0nd_160132852 (multiple links)