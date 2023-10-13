« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Down

Author Topic: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...  (Read 30943 times)

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,713
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #880 on: October 13, 2023, 06:58:53 pm »
.
Netherlands vs France - 7.45pm kick off. Live in the UK on... Viaplay Sports 2.


Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; Geertruida, Van Dijk, Aké, Hartman, Dumfries; Veerman, De Roon, Reijnders; Simons, Weghorst.
France XI: Maignan; T. Hernandez, L. Hernandez, Konaté, Clauss; Rabiot, Tchouaméni, Griezmann; Mbappé, Muani, Coman.


TV channels around the world showing the match live (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/match/4587300/netherlands-vs-france

https://1stream.soccer/soccer/netherlands-france-live-stream/1224609 & https://vipleague.im/football/netherlands-vs-france-streaming-link-1 & https://techclips.net/2023/s3 & https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch2.php & https://sportshub.stream/event/n%D0%B5th%D0%B5rl%D0%B0nds_fr%D0%B0n%D1%81%D0%B5_159010244 (multiple links)



Jota is on the bench for Portugal's home match vs Slovakia:-

https://1stream.soccer/soccer/portugal-slovakia-live-stream/1224613 & https://techclips.net/2023/s6 & https://vipleague.im/football/portugal-vs-slovakia-streaming-link-1

TV channels around the world showing the match live (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/match/4587305/portugal-vs-slovakia



Tsimikas starts for Greece in their match away vs Ireland:-

https://1stream.soccer/soccer/republic-of-ireland-greece-live-stream/1224610 & https://techclips.net/2023/s1 & https://vipleague.im/football/republic-of-ireland-vs-greece-streaming-link-1

TV channels around the world showing the match live (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/match/4587301/ireland-republic-vs-greece

« Last Edit: October 13, 2023, 07:06:59 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,311
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #881 on: October 13, 2023, 07:59:23 pm »
That was quick. Mbappe.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,022
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #882 on: October 13, 2023, 08:06:15 pm »
Bar France and Argentina, is there any national team that's actually good?
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,022
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #883 on: October 13, 2023, 08:10:54 pm »
very close by the Aussies
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,917
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #884 on: October 13, 2023, 08:12:52 pm »
Southgate is playing the inverted full backwonders will never cease!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,713
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #885 on: October 13, 2023, 08:13:12 pm »

Netherlands 0 - [1] France; Mbappé on 7' - https://dubz.cc/c/ba9930 & https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1712906246074834944


Ireland 0 - 1 Greece; Giakoumakis on 29' (Kostas assist) - https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1712909097266213213
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,886
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #886 on: October 13, 2023, 08:15:13 pm »
Quote from: oojason on October 13, 2023, 08:13:12 pm
Ireland 0 - 1 Greece; Giakoumakis on 29' (Kostas assist) - https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1712909097266213213

Nice one, more of that to Nunez next Saturday hopefully.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,833
  • Not Italian
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #887 on: October 13, 2023, 08:20:12 pm »
I swear that Netherlands team gets shittier by the game. Midfield and attack looks championship level.
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,128
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #888 on: October 13, 2023, 09:48:21 pm »
That's Kenny done. No way they can think of renewing his contract. It's been astonishingly poor under his management. I keep hearing about the great work he has done in bringing players through, but I reckon I could manage to pick out 25 players that win 1 in 5 and those against the likes of Gibraltar. They run around like kids for ten minutes, run out of puff and end up gasping to a loss for most games. He is demonstrably the worst Irish manager of all time, his sole achievement of note a 3-0 win against Scotland. Not much for 3 years in charge.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,314
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #889 on: October 13, 2023, 09:52:58 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on October 13, 2023, 08:06:15 pm
Bar France and Argentina, is there any national team that's actually good?

I only watch the tournaments but France are like a bad Real Madrid. They never actually play well but tend to blag wins with moments and individual quality.

Argentina have been good more recently but were still carried on their back by a 35 year old Messi at the World Cup, he can't do it much longer.

England and France should be very dominant with the quality available.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline kop306

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 28
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #890 on: October 13, 2023, 10:24:47 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on October 13, 2023, 08:20:12 pm
I swear that Netherlands team gets shittier by the game. Midfield and attack looks championship level.

lots of injuries at the moment for holland
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,713
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #891 on: October 13, 2023, 11:08:18 pm »
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:33:29 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,311
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #892 on: Yesterday at 01:06:01 am »
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,314
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #893 on: Yesterday at 06:01:34 am »
Southgate is just a Saudi shill.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #894 on: Yesterday at 06:50:43 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:01:34 am
Southgate is just a Saudi shill.
Yep. He is just paving the way for his turn in Saudi when England are finally free of him.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #895 on: Yesterday at 07:23:20 am »
Quote from: oojason on October 13, 2023, 11:08:18 pm
.
'Southgate on Henderson being booed by England fans: "I really don't understand it. He is a player with 79 caps for England. His commitment and what he has delivered for England is exceptional. His role on and off the pitch is phenomenally important."'
But Southgate did understand it as he tellingly said he didn't "want to elaborate on" the reasons.  Such a coward.

I've got no time for people like Southgate and Henderson that talk the talk and take the credit when it's easy but fade away when it becomes the tiniest bit trickier.

Southgate had the perfect platform at Qatar to make a stand and send his team out with the One Love armband.  Force FIFA's hand by making them send off a player or kick out a country for an armband.  He's never had that character.  Still, it was all worth it for the glory of a quarter final appearance.

How is it going for Henderson with changing opinions from within?  I've not followed a minute of the Saudi Arabian league but presuming Henderson has done f-all.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #896 on: Yesterday at 07:30:27 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 07:23:20 am
But Southgate did understand it as he tellingly said he didn't "want to elaborate on" the reasons.  Such a coward.

I've got no time for people like Southgate and Henderson that talk the talk and take the credit when it's easy but fade away when it becomes the tiniest bit trickier.

Southgate had the perfect platform at Qatar to make a stand and send his team out with the One Love armband.  Force FIFA's hand by making them send off a player or kick out a country for an armband.  He's never had that character.  Still, it was all worth it for the glory of a quarter final appearance.

How is it going for Henderson with changing opinions from within?  I've not followed a minute of the Saudi Arabian league but presuming Henderson has done f-all.
I think hes done a lot of pointing and shouting and a few sideways passes. Cheered on by a crowd of hundreds.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,713
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #897 on: Yesterday at 07:57:58 pm »
.
Szoboszlai starts for Hungary in their home match vs Serbia - a 7.45pm kick off. The match is live in the UK on... Viaplay Sports 1.


TV channels around the world showing the match live (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/match/4587312/hungary-vs-serbia

Streams: https://1stream.soccer/soccer/hungary-serbia-live-stream/1226999 & https://techclips.net/2023/s1 & https://vipleague.im/football/hungary-vs-serbia-streaming-link-1 & https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch5.php & https://elixx.xyz/evalencia.html & https://sportshub.stream/event/hung%D0%B0ry_s%D0%B5rb%D1%96%D0%B0_159328333 (multiple)

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:13:54 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,713
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #898 on: Yesterday at 08:16:49 pm »
.
Hungary [1] - 0 Serbia; Varga goal on 21' - https://twitter.com/goalfootHQ/status/1713270563974545654

Hungary 1 - [1] Serbia; Pavlovic goal on 33' - https://twitter.com/ViralTMDS/status/1713274818986962997

Hungary [2] - 1 Serbia; Sallai goal on 34' - https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1713274794051813728 & https://streamin.one/v/bf2947e2

2-1; full-time. Dom played all 90 minutes. www.youtube.com/watch?v=OTjhCblHsDI


Denmark [1] - 0 Kazakhstan; Jonas Older Wind 36' - https://v.redd.it/8lg8m4kw18ub1

Denmark [2] - 0 Kazakhstan; Robert Skov 45'+1' - https://v.redd.it/3l10xtci28ub1

Denmark [3] - 0 Kazakhstan; Robert Skov 48' - https://twitter.com/bettingpro903/status/1713284472786030648

Denmark 3 - [1] Kazakhstan; Vorogovskiy 58' - https://twitter.com/FootballReprt/status/1713287510271369663 & https://streamin.one/v/adac8cd4

3-1; full-time. www.youtube.com/watch?v=1bAqh-8nwaA


Italy [1] - 0 Malta; Jack Bonaventura 23' [Great Strike] - https://v.redd.it/mad9dkdfx7ub1

Italy [2] - 0 Malta; Berardi 45'+1' - https://v.redd.it/efxdju8d18ub1

Italy [3] - 0 Malta; Berardi 64' - https://v.redd.it/qp44apv688ub1

Italy [4] - 0 Malta; Frattesi 90+3' - https://twitter.com/goalfootHQ/status/1713293712346714565

4-0; full-time. www.youtube.com/watch?v=GYcvfzsAN8o

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:16:37 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Bincey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,010
  • Is that Joe Pasquale? In the garden?
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #899 on: Yesterday at 08:23:01 pm »
Great game this (Hungary v Serbia).
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #900 on: Yesterday at 08:39:01 pm »
Quote from: Bincey on Yesterday at 08:23:01 pm
Great game this (Hungary v Serbia).
only able to watch the first 15 mins, it was excellent to that point.
Logged

Offline Bincey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,010
  • Is that Joe Pasquale? In the garden?
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #901 on: Yesterday at 08:50:08 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:39:01 pm
only able to watch the first 15 mins, it was excellent to that point.

Dom has been excellent. Both teams really going for it, loads of chances and an excellent goal to put Hungary ahead.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #902 on: Yesterday at 08:51:55 pm »
Quote from: Bincey on Yesterday at 08:50:08 pm
Dom has been excellent. Both teams really going for it, loads of chances and an excellent goal to put Hungary ahead.
just saw the vid jason posted above.  wow - superb strike, that.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,652
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #903 on: Today at 09:44:11 pm »
Spain have beaten Norway 1-0 which means Scotland have qualified.  :scarf
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,559
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #904 on: Today at 09:44:52 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:44:11 pm
Spain have beaten Norway 1-0 which means Scotland have qualified.  :scarf

Congratulations. Ben Doak for player of the tournament.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,812
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #905 on: Today at 10:00:18 pm »
Harry Wilson scored two lovely goals tonight for a 2-1 win for Cymru vs Croatia.

On his 50th cap too. And 10 years after his first I think maybe to the day, which is genuinly bonkers, and should make us all feel old, but he was only 16 years old on his debut!

Im expecting Jason to do some video honours at some point!
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,713
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #906 on: Today at 10:18:23 pm »
.
Wales [1] - 0 Croatia; Harry Wilson on 47' - https://v.redd.it/ikt9047c8fub1 & https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1713644906801926207

Wales [2] - 0 Croatia; Harry Wilson on 60' - https://streamin.one/v/fff6c875 & https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1713647858174370218

Wales 2 - [1] Croatia; Mario Paalić on 75' - https://v.redd.it/j9kui3q5dfub1 & https://twitter.com/FootballAnythin/status/1713654681807769866



'HIGHLIGHTS | Wales 2-1 Croatia | Harry Wilson inspires famous victory in Cardiff' - 5 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dcyYDFTxrEs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dcyYDFTxrEs</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/dcyYDFTxrEs


More highlights & full match replays: https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/178lsun/wales_vs_croatia_euro_qualification_15oct2023



Standings: www.flashscore.co.uk/football/europe/euro/standings/#/f91NuHpb/table/overall & https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_2024_qualifying#Group_D






« Last Edit: Today at 10:44:22 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #907 on: Today at 10:18:48 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:00:18 pm
Harry Wilson scored two lovely goals tonight for a 2-1 win for Cymru vs Croatia.

On his 50th cap too. And 10 years after his first I think maybe to the day, which is genuinly bonkers, and should make us all feel old, but he was only 16 years old on his debut!

Im expecting Jason to do some video honours at some point!

I think it was a Friday night game v Macedonia - So would have been the 11th Oct.  But close enough
he had a really good game tonight too. Wales into a qualifying position

I seem to remember his grandad won £125,000 on a bet
« Last Edit: Today at 10:21:41 pm by Kenny's Jacket »
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #908 on: Today at 10:20:22 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 10:18:23 pm
.
Wales [1] - 0 Croatia; Harry Wilson on 47' - https://v.redd.it/ikt9047c8fub1 & https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1713644906801926207

Wales [2] - 0 Croatia; Harry Wilson on 60' - https://streamin.one/v/fff6c875 & https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1713647858174370218

Wales 2 - [1] Croatia; Mario Paalić on 75' - https://v.redd.it/j9kui3q5dfub1 & https://twitter.com/FootballAnythin/status/1713654681807769866



'HIGHLIGHTS | Wales 2-1 Croatia | Harry Wilson inspires famous victory in Cardiff' - 5 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dcyYDFTxrEs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dcyYDFTxrEs</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/dcyYDFTxrEs





Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,713
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #909 on: Today at 10:36:30 pm »

^ ;D





^ https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1713656805794910447



Norway 0 - [1] Spain; Gavi on 49‎'‎ - https://dubz.cc/c/93180c & https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1713646032368599314

Full-Time Scenes & Commentary: https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1713659032605438126



'HIGHLIGHTS | Norway 0-1 Spain | Gavi goal sends Spain and Scotland through from Group A' - 5 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7w2crBZ6zSM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7w2crBZ6zSM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/7w2crBZ6zSM
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,812
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #910 on: Today at 10:38:04 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 10:18:23 pm
.
Wales [1] - 0 Croatia; Harry Wilson on 47' - https://v.redd.it/ikt9047c8fub1 & https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1713644906801926207

Wales [2] - 0 Croatia; Harry Wilson on 60' - https://streamin.one/v/fff6c875 & https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1713647858174370218

Wales 2 - [1] Croatia; Mario Paalić on 75' - https://v.redd.it/j9kui3q5dfub1 & https://twitter.com/FootballAnythin/status/1713654681807769866






Thanks Jase!

And cant go wrong with a classic Cymru pre-match team photo  8)
Logged

Offline StL-Dono

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 650
  • American Red since 1986
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #911 on: Today at 10:49:30 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:38:04 pm
Thanks Jase!

And cant go wrong with a classic Cymru pre-match team photo  8)

Looked like Neco played pretty well too in the parts I saw.  Had a shot kept out by a decent save in the first half. 
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,713
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #912 on: Today at 10:52:21 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:38:04 pm
Thanks Jase!

And cant go wrong with a classic Cymru pre-match team photo  8)

That's not a team photo - it is some sort of morse code! ;)
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #913 on: Today at 11:42:41 pm »
lovely finishes by Wilson.  well done, son.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Up
« previous next »
 