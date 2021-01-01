.

'Southgate on Henderson being booed by England fans: "I really don't understand it. He is a player with 79 caps for England. His commitment and what he has delivered for England is exceptional. His role on and off the pitch is phenomenally important."'



But Southgate did understand it as he tellingly said he didn't "want to elaborate on" the reasons. Such a coward.I've got no time for people like Southgate and Henderson that talk the talk and take the credit when it's easy but fade away when it becomes the tiniest bit trickier.Southgate had the perfect platform at Qatar to make a stand and send his team out with the One Love armband. Force FIFA's hand by making them send off a player or kick out a country for an armband. He's never had that character. Still, it was all worth it for the glory of a quarter final appearance.How is it going for Henderson with changing opinions from within? I've not followed a minute of the Saudi Arabian league but presuming Henderson has done f-all.