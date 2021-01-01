« previous next »
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #880 on: Yesterday at 06:58:53 pm »
.
Netherlands vs France - 7.45pm kick off. Live in the UK on... Viaplay Sports 2.


Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; Geertruida, Van Dijk, Aké, Hartman, Dumfries; Veerman, De Roon, Reijnders; Simons, Weghorst.
France XI: Maignan; T. Hernandez, L. Hernandez, Konaté, Clauss; Rabiot, Tchouaméni, Griezmann; Mbappé, Muani, Coman.


TV channels around the world showing the match live (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/match/4587300/netherlands-vs-france

https://1stream.soccer/soccer/netherlands-france-live-stream/1224609 & https://vipleague.im/football/netherlands-vs-france-streaming-link-1 & https://techclips.net/2023/s3 & https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch2.php & https://sportshub.stream/event/n%D0%B5th%D0%B5rl%D0%B0nds_fr%D0%B0n%D1%81%D0%B5_159010244 (multiple links)



Jota is on the bench for Portugal's home match vs Slovakia:-

https://1stream.soccer/soccer/portugal-slovakia-live-stream/1224613 & https://techclips.net/2023/s6 & https://vipleague.im/football/portugal-vs-slovakia-streaming-link-1

TV channels around the world showing the match live (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/match/4587305/portugal-vs-slovakia



Tsimikas starts for Greece in their match away vs Ireland:-

https://1stream.soccer/soccer/republic-of-ireland-greece-live-stream/1224610 & https://techclips.net/2023/s1 & https://vipleague.im/football/republic-of-ireland-vs-greece-streaming-link-1

TV channels around the world showing the match live (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/match/4587301/ireland-republic-vs-greece

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #881 on: Yesterday at 07:59:23 pm »
That was quick. Mbappe.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #882 on: Yesterday at 08:06:15 pm »
Bar France and Argentina, is there any national team that's actually good?
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #883 on: Yesterday at 08:10:54 pm »
very close by the Aussies
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #884 on: Yesterday at 08:12:52 pm »
Southgate is playing the inverted full backwonders will never cease!
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #885 on: Yesterday at 08:13:12 pm »

Netherlands 0 - [1] France; Mbappé on 7' - https://dubz.cc/c/ba9930 & https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1712906246074834944


Ireland 0 - 1 Greece; Giakoumakis on 29' (Kostas assist) - https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1712909097266213213
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #886 on: Yesterday at 08:15:13 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 08:13:12 pm
Ireland 0 - 1 Greece; Giakoumakis on 29' (Kostas assist) - https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1712909097266213213

Nice one, more of that to Nunez next Saturday hopefully.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #887 on: Yesterday at 08:20:12 pm »
I swear that Netherlands team gets shittier by the game. Midfield and attack looks championship level.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #888 on: Yesterday at 09:48:21 pm »
That's Kenny done. No way they can think of renewing his contract. It's been astonishingly poor under his management. I keep hearing about the great work he has done in bringing players through, but I reckon I could manage to pick out 25 players that win 1 in 5 and those against the likes of Gibraltar. They run around like kids for ten minutes, run out of puff and end up gasping to a loss for most games. He is demonstrably the worst Irish manager of all time, his sole achievement of note a 3-0 win against Scotland. Not much for 3 years in charge.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #889 on: Yesterday at 09:52:58 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 08:06:15 pm
Bar France and Argentina, is there any national team that's actually good?

I only watch the tournaments but France are like a bad Real Madrid. They never actually play well but tend to blag wins with moments and individual quality.

Argentina have been good more recently but were still carried on their back by a 35 year old Messi at the World Cup, he can't do it much longer.

England and France should be very dominant with the quality available.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #890 on: Yesterday at 10:24:47 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 08:20:12 pm
I swear that Netherlands team gets shittier by the game. Midfield and attack looks championship level.

lots of injuries at the moment for holland
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #891 on: Yesterday at 11:08:18 pm »
« Last Edit: Today at 12:33:29 am by oojason »
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #892 on: Today at 01:06:01 am »
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #893 on: Today at 06:01:34 am »
Southgate is just a Saudi shill.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #894 on: Today at 06:50:43 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:01:34 am
Southgate is just a Saudi shill.
Yep. He is just paving the way for his turn in Saudi when England are finally free of him.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #895 on: Today at 07:23:20 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 11:08:18 pm
.
'Southgate on Henderson being booed by England fans: "I really don't understand it. He is a player with 79 caps for England. His commitment and what he has delivered for England is exceptional. His role on and off the pitch is phenomenally important."'
But Southgate did understand it as he tellingly said he didn't "want to elaborate on" the reasons.  Such a coward.

I've got no time for people like Southgate and Henderson that talk the talk and take the credit when it's easy but fade away when it becomes the tiniest bit trickier.

Southgate had the perfect platform at Qatar to make a stand and send his team out with the One Love armband.  Force FIFA's hand by making them send off a player or kick out a country for an armband.  He's never had that character.  Still, it was all worth it for the glory of a quarter final appearance.

How is it going for Henderson with changing opinions from within?  I've not followed a minute of the Saudi Arabian league but presuming Henderson has done f-all.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #896 on: Today at 07:30:27 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 07:23:20 am
But Southgate did understand it as he tellingly said he didn't "want to elaborate on" the reasons.  Such a coward.

I've got no time for people like Southgate and Henderson that talk the talk and take the credit when it's easy but fade away when it becomes the tiniest bit trickier.

Southgate had the perfect platform at Qatar to make a stand and send his team out with the One Love armband.  Force FIFA's hand by making them send off a player or kick out a country for an armband.  He's never had that character.  Still, it was all worth it for the glory of a quarter final appearance.

How is it going for Henderson with changing opinions from within?  I've not followed a minute of the Saudi Arabian league but presuming Henderson has done f-all.
I think hes done a lot of pointing and shouting and a few sideways passes. Cheered on by a crowd of hundreds.
