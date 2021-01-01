That's Kenny done. No way they can think of renewing his contract. It's been astonishingly poor under his management. I keep hearing about the great work he has done in bringing players through, but I reckon I could manage to pick out 25 players that win 1 in 5 and those against the likes of Gibraltar. They run around like kids for ten minutes, run out of puff and end up gasping to a loss for most games. He is demonstrably the worst Irish manager of all time, his sole achievement of note a 3-0 win against Scotland. Not much for 3 years in charge.