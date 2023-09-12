I'm of the opinion that it's not really that deep to be honest. It's nothing like Dele Alli who's had years of childhood trauma. He'd have left United if he felt the pressure/abuse. He's happy playing and knows he'll keep his place in the England side. Every player at the top level will always back themselves. He's just shit though which is the thing.



Southgate might be a bit of an idiot/shit manager but if he was genuinely struggling I doubt he'd be playing. A lot of people are mentioning mental health problems with Maguire and I think it's more people putting it out there as a guess than himself actually hinting at it.