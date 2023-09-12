Not Euro 2024, but Euro 2028 news.
Turkey have withdrawn from the bidding to host 2028, instead themselves and Italy are likely to be awarded joint hosts for 2032.
That means the combined UK / Ireland bid for 2028 will be ratified next week. The host stadiums already announced are:
England: Wembley, Tottenham Stadium, Villa Park, St. James's Park, Manchester Etihad Stadium, Bramley Moore Dock
Scotland: Hampden
Wales: Millennium Stadium
N. Ireland: New Casement Park (need to get a move on with that)
Ireland: Aviva Stadium
No idea how they're going to decide on automatic qualifiers for hosts, but I believe 2 countries will be given automatic entry.