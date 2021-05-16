« previous next »
UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...

SamLad

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 05:34:07 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 04:13:09 pm
His system needs a lot of work on the training pitch. Don't see it translating as much when he only gets the group together for a week or so every few months
that's my take on it.  plus Klopp's success is in many ways built on his ability  over time to build strong relationships (based on mutual trust and shared experiences) with players who end up wanting to run through walls for him.

even for him that wouldn't be possible in a National Team setup where there's always pressure to pick the latest flavour-of-the-week player.
Crouch Potato

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 05:58:59 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 02:43:21 pm
Viaplay which is a subscription channel seem to have the rights to them

Some of them are being shown on their only free channel, Viaplay Xtra, but as you would expect, they are usually some of the lesser games.
Garlicbread

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 06:27:46 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:31:17 pm
This guy truly is an idiot.  ;D

https://twitter.com/JanAageFjortoft/status/1700616463017443575

Probably SALAH as the assistant coach am I right?
Zimagic

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 07:54:52 pm
Ireland one step into a historic home win v Holland!
Ray K

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 07:57:37 pm
Quote from: Zimagic on Yesterday at 07:54:52 pm
Ireland one step into a historic home win v Holland!
Thanks to a penalty given away by Virgil for a handball.
BobPaisley3

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 08:05:06 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 02:20:38 pm
Looking at some of the results, Italy and Germany really are shit these days, huh.

Italy's rivalry with North Macedonia is one to watch as they can't beat them when it matters.  Neither could Germany under Flick.

Germany's loss to Japan was a friendly but 4-1?

EDIT:  Germany's only won 4 of their last 17 games.  Two friendlies (Peru and Oman), one Nations League (Italy :D ) and one World Cup (Costa Rica).

They've lost 5 of their last 6 friendlies, with the only non-loss a 3-3 draw against Ukraine (where Germany scored in the 90th minute to salvage it).

Draws galore in the Nations League (2x England, 1x Italy, 1x Netherlands, 1x Hungary) with a loss to Hungary mixed in.  And then the World Cup mess.

They can't perform in friendlies, semi-friendlies, or World Cup games.
Absolutely massive game for Italy on Tuesday, home to Ukraine. If they fail to win, theyre unlikely to qualify for their third major tournament in the last four. Their squad is bang average again, particularly in forward areas. They havent produced a genuinely elite player in the front end of the team since Totti came on the scene nearly 25 years ago, quite frankly astonishing.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Mister Flip Flop

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 08:06:25 pm
Gakpo scores for Holland. He played a beautiful through ball just before that.
Garlicbread

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 08:07:19 pm
What a ball by Gakpo.
StL-Dono

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 08:08:29 pm
Nice placement Cody....   (but Kelleher would have stopped it!)
Zimagic

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 08:08:53 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 08:06:25 pm
Gakpo scores for Holland. He played a beautiful through ball just before that.

Conflicting emotions Booo/Yaaaay!!
Mister Flip Flop

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 08:11:33 pm
Quote from: Zimagic on Yesterday at 08:08:53 pm
Conflicting emotions Booo/Yaaaay!!

I don't really care about international football to be honest. Just watching too see how our lads play.  :thumbup
Zimagic

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 08:13:27 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 08:11:33 pm
I don't really care about international football to be honest. Just watching too see how our lads play.  :thumbup

We've been shifted so long, could do with a decent win, but yeah, do want our lads to play well & not get injured
evie

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 08:16:19 pm
I wonder if Gibraltar holds the record for the least possession in a game  ;D Heck, I didnt even know they had a team.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 08:26:56 pm
Virgil not looking great so far.
Garlicbread

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 08:27:39 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 08:26:56 pm
Virgil not looking great so far.

Flekken and Ake being a bit all over the place probably doesn't help.
xhaxhi

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 08:28:03 pm
Albania ahead against Poland. Wonder goal by Asani. If Albania win they have a very good chance of qualifying.
darragh85

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 08:32:57 pm
Maelen looks pretty rapid. If he was a better finisher he would be some player
elsewhere

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 09:53:13 pm
When did Ireland and N. Ireland become this bad?
While I am at it, why did Iceland become a shite team again?
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 10:01:51 pm
Tory Didi Hamann on the RTE coverage.
darragh85

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 10:05:17 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:53:13 pm
When did Ireland and N. Ireland become this bad?
While I am at it, why did Iceland become a shite team again?

I'd imagine sigurdsson situation had a lot to do with Icelands decline.

Duffy is atrocious. How is he still starting games.
Jean Girard

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yesterday at 10:24:36 pm
Got very funeral-ly at the Ireland game towards the end. Crowddidn't turn but the resignation was palpable. Think that'll be it for Kenny.
Salty Dog

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Today at 03:03:00 am
Keith Lard

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Today at 04:02:00 am
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 03:38:12 pm
Hansi Flick sacked as Germany manager

Herr Flick was sacked for staring at ze big boobies

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/1udzX5h--q8?si=AGnx0Nuh_28O_MLe" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/1udzX5h--q8?si=AGnx0Nuh_28O_MLe</a>
Ghost Town

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Today at 05:11:36 am
Quote from: xhaxhi on Yesterday at 08:28:03 pm
Albania ahead against Poland. Wonder goal by Asani. If Albania win they have a very good chance of qualifying.
Grudge match against Maguire's England on the cards?
Fromola

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Today at 10:54:33 am
I think this will only be Scotland's 2nd European championships outside the UK which is mad

newterp

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Today at 05:15:01 pm
Armenia - Croatia - a bit of a bore.

Goal chalked off early.

Wait - given.

Edit - A goal worthy of Man City and VAR

Edit 2 - maybe a defender about 30'yards away keeps the Croatian onside??
oojason

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Today at 05:42:53 pm
Quote from: Salty Dog on Today at 03:03:00 am
Quoting for quick reference

Thanks mate.

If you ever need a list of more streams (updated once a month), then the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread may be of interest too.
oojason

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Today at 08:20:36 pm
newterp

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Today at 08:28:03 pm
Portugal v Luxembourg is a boring boring boring game.

Hope Jota gets through unscathed.
