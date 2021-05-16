« previous next »
SamLad

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #640 on: Today at 05:34:07 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:13:09 pm
His system needs a lot of work on the training pitch. Don't see it translating as much when he only gets the group together for a week or so every few months
that's my take on it.  plus Klopp's success is in many ways built on his ability  over time to build strong relationships (based on mutual trust and shared experiences) with players who end up wanting to run through walls for him.

even for him that wouldn't be possible in a National Team setup where there's always pressure to pick the latest flavour-of-the-week player.
Crouch Potato

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #641 on: Today at 05:58:59 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 02:43:21 pm
Viaplay which is a subscription channel seem to have the rights to them

Some of them are being shown on their only free channel, Viaplay Xtra, but as you would expect, they are usually some of the lesser games.
Garlicbread

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #642 on: Today at 06:27:46 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:31:17 pm
This guy truly is an idiot.  ;D

https://twitter.com/JanAageFjortoft/status/1700616463017443575

Probably SALAH as the assistant coach am I right?
Zimagic

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #643 on: Today at 07:54:52 pm
Ireland one step into a historic home win v Holland!
Ray K

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #644 on: Today at 07:57:37 pm
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 07:54:52 pm
Ireland one step into a historic home win v Holland!
Thanks to a penalty given away by Virgil for a handball.
BobPaisley3

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #645 on: Today at 08:05:06 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 02:20:38 pm
Looking at some of the results, Italy and Germany really are shit these days, huh.

Italy's rivalry with North Macedonia is one to watch as they can't beat them when it matters.  Neither could Germany under Flick.

Germany's loss to Japan was a friendly but 4-1?

EDIT:  Germany's only won 4 of their last 17 games.  Two friendlies (Peru and Oman), one Nations League (Italy :D ) and one World Cup (Costa Rica).

They've lost 5 of their last 6 friendlies, with the only non-loss a 3-3 draw against Ukraine (where Germany scored in the 90th minute to salvage it).

Draws galore in the Nations League (2x England, 1x Italy, 1x Netherlands, 1x Hungary) with a loss to Hungary mixed in.  And then the World Cup mess.

They can't perform in friendlies, semi-friendlies, or World Cup games.
Absolutely massive game for Italy on Tuesday, home to Ukraine. If they fail to win, theyre unlikely to qualify for their third major tournament in the last four. Their squad is bang average again, particularly in forward areas. They havent produced a genuinely elite player in the front end of the team since Totti came on the scene nearly 25 years ago, quite frankly astonishing.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Mister Flip Flop

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #646 on: Today at 08:06:25 pm
Gakpo scores for Holland. He played a beautiful through ball just before that.
Garlicbread

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #647 on: Today at 08:07:19 pm
What a ball by Gakpo.
StL-Dono

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #648 on: Today at 08:08:29 pm
Nice placement Cody....   (but Kelleher would have stopped it!)
Zimagic

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #649 on: Today at 08:08:53 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 08:06:25 pm
Gakpo scores for Holland. He played a beautiful through ball just before that.

Conflicting emotions Booo/Yaaaay!!
Mister Flip Flop

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #650 on: Today at 08:11:33 pm
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 08:08:53 pm
Conflicting emotions Booo/Yaaaay!!

I don't really care about international football to be honest. Just watching too see how our lads play.  :thumbup
Zimagic

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #651 on: Today at 08:13:27 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 08:11:33 pm
I don't really care about international football to be honest. Just watching too see how our lads play.  :thumbup

We've been shifted so long, could do with a decent win, but yeah, do want our lads to play well & not get injured
evie

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #652 on: Today at 08:16:19 pm
I wonder if Gibraltar holds the record for the least possession in a game  ;D Heck, I didnt even know they had a team.
