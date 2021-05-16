His system needs a lot of work on the training pitch. Don't see it translating as much when he only gets the group together for a week or so every few months



that's my take on it. plus Klopp's success is in many ways built on his ability over time to build strong relationships (based on mutual trust and shared experiences) with players who end up wanting to run through walls for him.even for him that wouldn't be possible in a National Team setup where there's always pressure to pick the latest flavour-of-the-week player.