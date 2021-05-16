Looking at some of the results, Italy and Germany really are shit these days, huh.
Italy's rivalry with North Macedonia is one to watch as they can't beat them when it matters. Neither could Germany under Flick.
Germany's loss to Japan was a friendly but 4-1?
EDIT: Germany's only won 4 of their last 17 games. Two friendlies (Peru and Oman), one Nations League (Italy ) and one World Cup (Costa Rica).
They've lost 5 of their last 6 friendlies, with the only non-loss a 3-3 draw against Ukraine (where Germany scored in the 90th minute to salvage it).
Draws galore in the Nations League (2x England, 1x Italy, 1x Netherlands, 1x Hungary) with a loss to Hungary mixed in. And then the World Cup mess.
They can't perform in friendlies, semi-friendlies, or World Cup games.
Absolutely massive game for Italy on Tuesday, home to Ukraine. If they fail to win, theyre unlikely to qualify for their third major tournament in the last four. Their squad is bang average again, particularly in forward areas. They havent produced a genuinely elite player in the front end of the team since Totti came on the scene nearly 25 years ago, quite frankly astonishing.