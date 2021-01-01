« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...  (Read 12034 times)

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,656
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #400 on: Today at 08:04:32 pm »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,434
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #401 on: Today at 08:04:50 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 07:41:54 pm
Still amazes me that Joe Cole gets paid money to talk.

Hes so dense, light bends around him.

I read that in a Scottish accent for some reason :P
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #402 on: Today at 08:11:59 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:03:12 pm
Thought Id put the England game on as no proper footy on for a while now, only to remember why I dislike international football. Its just fucking boring.

With you there, never normally watch it and this game has reminded me why. Dull as fuck
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,434
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #403 on: Today at 08:17:23 pm »
Right, time to put on Ireland-Gibraltar, which is still 0-0 after half an hour.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,762
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #404 on: Today at 08:19:08 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:04:50 pm
I read that in a Scottish accent for some reason :P
Need to go back and watch it, been far too long. Stupidly binned it along with all my DVDs when I moved because it was on Netflix or something, it got removed a month later  :butt
Logged
AHA!

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,350
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #405 on: Today at 08:23:12 pm »
Real end of season feel to this England game.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #406 on: Today at 08:24:38 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:23:12 pm
Real end of season feel to this England game.
There is. But this is just how England play.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,574
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #407 on: Today at 08:25:06 pm »
Do it for Mac Red.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #408 on: Today at 08:25:32 pm »
Saka!
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,350
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #409 on: Today at 08:25:53 pm »
That was a really well worked goal to be fair.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #410 on: Today at 08:26:46 pm »
Both goals well worked

Saka is great at those high finishes, really difficult skill to pull off without firing over the bar
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,434
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #411 on: Today at 08:27:17 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 08:19:08 pm
Need to go back and watch it, been far too long. Stupidly binned it along with all my DVDs when I moved because it was on Netflix or something, it got removed a month later  :butt

Yeah, was annoyed when they removed it from Netflix. I just downloaded it after that so I can just leave it on in the background when I'm doing stuff or going to sleep. I think I probably know if off by heart now.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,616
  • Truthiness
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #412 on: Today at 08:28:28 pm »
Beginning to suspect that Ireland won't be winning Euro '24 under Stephen Kenny.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #413 on: Today at 08:32:27 pm »
Another well worked goal
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 