was this for offside is there a var replay?



I think it was for offside mate - though nobody seemed to be sure. Some weren't sure at the time if there was a foul by Evans on the defender, or at the flick on. The ref certainly didn't make it clear - despite the situation of the game, the impact that his decision would have, and the 5 minutes they took to finally reach it.a better quality video here - https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1669810784384483330? and 6 minute official highlights here - www.youtube.com/watch?v=HS_-LwuV6oY The media are saying offside - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65852137