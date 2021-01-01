How many of Kane's England goals have been pens?
Trent Alexander-Arnold's first half by numbers vs. Malta:100% take-ons completed (4/4)50 touches6/7 duels won6 passes into final ⅓5 x possession won2 chances created1 shot1 goal0 fouls
Is this Trent's first goal for England? Useless factoid: Emile Heskey's first goal for England was also against Malta.
19, I think.All against muck too, probably.
Competitive yes. He scored against the US in a friendly.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Friendly before Euro 2000 I think. Fuck knows how I know that!
