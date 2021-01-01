« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...  (Read 9707 times)

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #320 on: Today at 08:38:14 pm »
Dark days have returned for Wales, make no mistake about that. Qualify for the Euros? Yerevan a laugh.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,745
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #321 on: Today at 08:38:40 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 08:36:42 pm
How many of Kane's England goals have been pens?  ;D
19, I think.

All against muck too, probably.
Logged
AHA!

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,451
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #322 on: Today at 08:39:23 pm »
Looks like the hot weather training hasnt done Ireland much good and its not even that hot out there.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,967
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #323 on: Today at 08:40:05 pm »
Bellinghams going to be great back up to Trent for England when hes back from his knee surgery :D
Logged

Online jlb

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 250
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #324 on: Today at 08:41:32 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:33:21 pm
https://twitter.com/OptaJoe/status/1669789911690387461


Is this Trent's first goal for England?

Useless factoid: Emile Heskey's first goal for England was also against Malta.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,542
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #325 on: Today at 08:43:13 pm »
https://twitter.com/Squawka_Live/status/1669792177357049861

Quote
Trent Alexander-Arnold's first half by numbers vs. Malta:

100% take-ons completed (4/4)
50 touches
6/7 duels won
6 passes into final ⅓
5 x possession won
2 chances created
1 shot
1 goal
0 fouls
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,967
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #326 on: Today at 08:43:15 pm »
Quote from: jlb on Today at 08:41:32 pm
Is this Trent's first goal for England?

Useless factoid: Emile Heskey's first goal for England was also against Malta.
Competitive yes. He scored against the US in a friendly.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,980
  • Seis Veces
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #327 on: Today at 08:44:17 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 08:38:40 pm
19, I think.

All against muck too, probably.

So about 35% of his goals then. Christ.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,633
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #328 on: Today at 08:45:02 pm »

Half-times...

Trent assist on 8' - https://twitter.com/C4Sport/status/1669783172979240961

Trent goal on 28' - https://twitter.com/C4Sport/status/1669787136952791042

Kane pen on 31' - https://twitter.com/C4Sport/status/1669788692188110849


Wales [1] - 0 Armenia; Daniel James 10' - https://streamja.com/AEOQK

Wales 1 - [1] Armenia; Lucas Zelarayan 19' - https://streambug.io/v/401446

Wales 1 - [2] Armenia; Grant-Leon Ranos 30' - https://streambug.io/v/d07a30


Greece [1] - 0 Ireland; Anastasios Bakasetas penalty 15' - https://streamja.com/ybv45

Greece 1 - [1] Ireland; Nathan Collins 29' - https://streamja.com/W41gQ
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online jlb

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 250
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #329 on: Today at 08:45:55 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:43:15 pm
Competitive yes. He scored against the US in a friendly.

Ah ok, thanks. Had a feeling he might try his luck from distance today at some point.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,541
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #330 on: Today at 08:51:53 pm »
Quote from: jlb on Today at 08:41:32 pm
Is this Trent's first goal for England?

Useless factoid: Emile Heskey's first goal for England was also against Malta.

Friendly before Euro 2000 I think. Fuck knows how I know that!
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,745
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #331 on: Today at 08:55:24 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:51:53 pm
Friendly before Euro 2000 I think. Fuck knows how I know that!
A goal when aged one and a half? Impressive.
Logged
AHA!
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 