Yeah, shame he plays for that lot.
Crosby Nick never fails.
The play acting from Scotland is absolutely Embarrasing What a strange world we now live in
Did you see Spain in the first half?
Got a bet on?
What channel is this on? Are qualifiers not on Sky anymore?
Yes, on Exeter. Cashed out 😂
A thing called ViaPlay. No, me neither. We have it on regular free tv in Ireland. Unlike people in Scotland. Mad stuff, Ted.
Scandalous really. I guess the local channels dont want to pay.
Jesus Scotland have summoned the spirit of Uruguay here 😂Ah well fuck Spain
ViaPlay is the Scandinavian version of Sky Sports. They own almost every sport-broadcasting rights in the region (minus national matches). I didn't know that they've expanded to the British Isles.
