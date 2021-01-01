« previous next »
UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #240 on: Today at 09:09:33 pm
Spain really can't find better option than aspas and joselu?   ;D
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #241 on: Today at 09:11:21 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:32:35 pm
Yeah, shame he plays for that lot.

Shame for him too. Hell never make it there.*

*I presume. Dont even know what he looks like or what position he plays.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #242 on: Today at 09:12:34 pm
The play acting from Scotland is absolutely Embarrasing

What a strange world we now live in
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #243 on: Today at 09:14:30 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:12:34 pm
The play acting from Scotland is absolutely Embarrasing

What a strange world we now live in

Did you see Spain in the first half?
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #244 on: Today at 09:15:45 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:12:34 pm
The play acting from Scotland is absolutely Embarrasing

What a strange world we now live in

Got a bet on?
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #245 on: Today at 09:16:43 pm
What channel is this on? Are qualifiers not on Sky anymore?
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #246 on: Today at 09:18:20 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:14:30 pm
Did you see Spain in the first half?

I've seen Spain for 40 years. There's no shock there
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #247 on: Today at 09:18:45 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:15:45 pm
Got a bet on?

Yes, on Exeter. Cashed out 😂
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #248 on: Today at 09:19:00 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:12:34 pm
The play acting from Scotland is absolutely Embarrasing

What a strange world we now live in
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:14:30 pm
Did you see Spain in the first half?
Spain are one of the worst for play-acting.
Fuck them.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:21:00 pm by Terry de Niro »
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #249 on: Today at 09:19:20 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:16:43 pm
What channel is this on? Are qualifiers not on Sky anymore?

No idea but know my colleague who doesn't do streams ( :-X) can't find it anywhere.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #250 on: Today at 09:19:21 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:16:43 pm
What channel is this on? Are qualifiers not on Sky anymore?
A thing called ViaPlay. No, me neither.

We have it on regular free tv in Ireland. Unlike people in Scotland. Mad stuff, Ted.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #251 on: Today at 09:21:07 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:18:45 pm
Yes, on Exeter. Cashed out 😂

 ;D
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #252 on: Today at 09:21:47 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:19:21 pm
A thing called ViaPlay. No, me neither.

We have it on regular free tv in Ireland. Unlike people in Scotland. Mad stuff, Ted.

Ooh another streaming service. How novel. And good for consumers.

Anyway, nice one Scotland.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #253 on: Today at 09:22:01 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:16:43 pm
What channel is this on? Are qualifiers not on Sky anymore?

Premier sports 1 has it.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #254 on: Today at 09:22:28 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:19:21 pm
A thing called ViaPlay. No, me neither.

We have it on regular free tv in Ireland. Unlike people in Scotland. Mad stuff, Ted.

Scandalous really. I guess the local channels dont want to pay.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #255 on: Today at 09:25:05 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:19:21 pm
A thing called ViaPlay. No, me neither.

We have it on regular free tv in Ireland. Unlike people in Scotland. Mad stuff, Ted.

ViaPlay is the Scandinavian version of Sky Sports. They own almost  every sport-broadcasting rights in the region (minus national matches). I didn't know that they've expanded to the British Isles.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #256 on: Today at 09:26:56 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:22:28 pm
Scandalous really. I guess the local channels dont want to pay.


Viaplay have bought Premier Sports.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #257 on: Today at 09:28:39 pm
Jesus

Scotland have summoned the spirit of Uruguay here 😂

Ah well fuck Spain
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #258 on: Today at 09:28:54 pm
Ryan Porteous has done his best Nat Phillips impression tonight.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #259 on: Today at 09:31:28 pm
Georgia will take 6 points from us anyway.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #260 on: Today at 09:32:47 pm
Is one of these called Julio Iglesias ?
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #261 on: Today at 09:33:28 pm
Anyone clattered that wardrobe Rodri yet?
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #262 on: Today at 09:33:56 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:28:39 pm
Jesus

Scotland have summoned the spirit of Uruguay here 😂

Ah well fuck Spain

Wish we had a Suarez or Nunez! Honestly, though, Uruguay would be a great role model for us. We dont have the population or players for anything better.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #263 on: Today at 09:34:28 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 09:25:05 pm
ViaPlay is the Scandinavian version of Sky Sports. They own almost  every sport-broadcasting rights in the region (minus national matches). I didn't know that they've expanded to the British Isles.

Viaplay brought premier sports last summer, & rebranded premier sports to viaplay.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #264 on: Today at 09:40:55 pm
Igor Biscan > Lee Carsley. Was true in 2005 and still true now.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #265 on: Today at 09:42:07 pm
Scotland were great.

I've never seen a Spain side pass the ball so badly. Yikes.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Reply #266 on: Today at 09:42:31 pm
WOW!!!!!...Bloody marvelous!!
