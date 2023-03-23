« previous next »
Author Topic: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...  (Read 2115 times)

Offline davidlpool1982

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualifying
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 09:28:19 pm »
If the England players weren't so fucking thick you'd think after the first yellow card for time wasting they wouldn't do it again. Instead the noted MENSA members Walker and Shaw just kept it up. Red card served him right.
Offline andy07

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualifying
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 09:29:11 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 09:26:18 pm
Hate this hounding the ref

Needs to be something done about this.
Online oojason

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualifying
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 09:29:20 pm »

Denmark [2] - 1 Finland; Rasmus Hojlund 82' - https://streamsc.co/Mu_VA7Foo
Online Crosby Nick

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualifying
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 09:29:51 pm »
That whole passage of play took place with Maguire floundering on the deck near the centre circle like a beached whale. What actually happened to him? :D
Online Robinred

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualifying
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 09:32:10 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:29:51 pm
That whole passage of play took place with Maguire floundering on the deck near the centre circle like a beached whale. What actually happened to him? :D
Nowt, he was wasting time.
Offline SamLad

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualifying
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 09:32:49 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:29:51 pm
That whole passage of play took place with Maguire floundering on the deck near the centre circle like a beached whale. What actually happened to him? :D
I think he tried to kick the ball.
Offline Ray K

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 09:36:31 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:29:51 pm
That whole passage of play took place with Maguire floundering on the deck near the centre circle like a beached whale. What actually happened to him? :D
An Albanian gang attacked him.
Offline Garlicbread

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 09:37:36 pm »
If Bellingham comes here. I bet you he will come back injured everytime he goes with England.
Online Robinred

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 09:38:38 pm »
Kane will get MoM from the sycophants, but it should be Rice.
Offline davidlpool1982

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 09:38:56 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:36:31 pm
An Albanian gang attacked him.

Forgot about that, goes to trial again 7th June apparently.
Online oojason

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 09:40:40 pm »

Denmark [3] - 1 Finland; Rasmus Hojlund 90+3' - https://streamin.me/v/5dc53b88
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 09:41:23 pm »
Southgate our saviour
Online Crosby Nick

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 09:41:50 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 09:40:40 pm
Denmark [3] - 1 Finland; Rasmus Hojlund 90+3' - https://streamin.me/v/5dc53b88

Hes had to wait in the shadows for his opportunity.
Online Redsnappa

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 09:43:52 pm »
Fair play, they dogged that one out. Some impressive defending there except for Maguire  ;D
Online oojason

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 09:45:18 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:41:50 pm
Hes had to wait in the shadows for his opportunity.

No sleep for you then ;)



3 minute highlights of San Marino 0-2 Northern Ireland : https://ourmatch.me/23-03-2023-san-marino-vs-northern-ireland

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:27:44 pm by oojason »
Offline davidlpool1982

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 09:45:44 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:41:50 pm
Hes had to wait in the shadows for his opportunity.

 *Golf clap*
Offline End Product

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 09:48:31 pm »
Pickford held the ball for 32 seconds in stoppage time. Hate that rule is never enforced.
Online oojason

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #97 on: Today at 02:49:05 pm »

Today's matches...




^ France v Netherlands is the only one that holds much interest there. Van Dijk vs Konate ;D
Offline killer-heels

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #98 on: Today at 03:46:18 pm »
Is the France-Holland game on Sky?
Offline OsirisMVZ

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #99 on: Today at 04:00:33 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:46:18 pm
Is the France-Holland game on Sky?
It's on ViaPlay, whatever that is. £15 a month with Amazon Prime/Sky.
Online oojason

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #100 on: Today at 06:38:58 pm »

Kostas starts for Greece away at Gibraltar - https://twitter.com/HellasFooty/status/1639332258900480003

Konate starts for France - https://twitter.com/equipedefrance . Van Dijk starts for the Netherlands in their match - https://twitter.com/OnsOranje


In the early kick off...

Bulgaria 0 - [1] Montenegro; Nikola Krstovic on 70' - https://streamin.me/v/04836230 & https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1639335434240266240

1-0; full-time.

« Last Edit: Today at 07:05:45 pm by oojason »
Online BoRed

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #101 on: Today at 07:25:27 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 06:38:58 pm
Kostas starts for Greece away at Gibraltar - https://twitter.com/HellasFooty/status/1639332258900480003

Konate starts for France - https://twitter.com/equipedefrance . Van Dijk starts for the Netherlands in their match - https://twitter.com/OnsOranje

Off topic, but Mo has started for Egypt v Malawi and has already scored the opening goal. :)
Online BoRed

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #102 on: Today at 07:53:59 pm »
France 2-0 up after seven minutes.
Offline killer-heels

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #103 on: Today at 07:54:07 pm »
Any links to the France game?
Online oojason

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #104 on: Today at 07:56:48 pm »
.
France [1] - 0 Netherlands; Antoine Griezmann 2' - https://dubz.co/video/e70015 & https://streamin.me/v/a2b115a0

France [2] - 0 Netherlands; Dayot Upamecano 8' - https://dubz.co/video/3789f1 & https://streamin.me/v/bb33f475

France [3] - 0 Netherlands; Kylian Mbappé 21' - https://dubz.co/video/d6ef69 & https://streamin.me/v/778b16bb

^ streams: https://rx.freestreams-live1.tv/espn-p4 & https://rx.freestreams-live1.tv/channel-25 & http://bosscast.net/ch_h.php?451 & https://elixx.xyz/evalencia.html


Czech Republic [1] - 0 Poland; Ladislav Krejci 1' - https://streamin.me/v/fbe9e0cc

Czech Republic [2] - 0 Poland; Tomas Cvancara 3' - https://streamin.me/v/d91e3bd7


Gibraltar 0 - [1] Greece; Georgios Masouras 12' - https://streamin.me/v/f528cb41


Serbia [1] - 0 Lithuania; Dusan Tadic 16' - https://streamin.me/v/c1b93ed2


Moldova 0 - [1] Faroe Islands; Mads Mikkelsen 27' - https://streamin.me/v/35c3c1ae


Austria [1] - 0 Azerbaijan; Marcel Sabitzer 27' - https://streamin.me/v/9b5efbd1

Austria [2] - 0 Azerbaijan; Michael Gregoritsch 29' - https://streamin.me/v/f6eb3227



and just for BoRed ;D

Egypt [1] - 0 Malawi; Mo Salah on 20' - https://streamin.me/v/a8eafbc1 . Streams: http://bosscast.net/ch_h.php?372 & https://rx.freestreams-live1.tv/bein-sports-us

Egypt [2] - 0 Malawi; Marmoush on 45+1 ' (Salah assist) - https://streamsc.co/NI_sZrI0e

Online BoRed

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #105 on: Today at 08:02:30 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 07:56:48 pm
and just for BoRed ;D

Much appreciated! ;D
Offline killer-heels

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #106 on: Today at 08:09:43 pm »
Holland getting a battering already.
Online Robinred

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #107 on: Today at 08:09:59 pm »
The viral outbreak plus injuries have robbed Netherlands of key players, 3-0 now.
Online TankEngine10

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #108 on: Today at 08:10:11 pm »
Netherlands defending like a pack of Harry Maguires.
Online jillc

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #109 on: Today at 08:12:31 pm »
Who is partnering Virgil?
Offline killer-heels

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #110 on: Today at 08:15:26 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:12:31 pm
Who is partnering Virgil?

Someone called Gertrude.
Online Redsnappa

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #111 on: Today at 08:16:03 pm »
Griezmann's hair  ;D
Online oojason

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #112 on: Today at 08:20:00 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 08:16:03 pm
Griezmann's hair  ;D

I thought there was something wrong with my tv when I saw it! ;D

Online jillc

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #113 on: Today at 08:20:08 pm »
I really wanted Virgil to have a good game he needs to rediscover some genuine form.
Online Redsnappa

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #114 on: Today at 08:21:42 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 08:20:00 pm
I thought there was something wrong with my tv when I saw it! ;D



Deffo not growing old gracefully  ;D
Offline killer-heels

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #115 on: Today at 08:22:32 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:20:08 pm
I really wanted Virgil to have a good game he needs to rediscover some genuine form.

Yeah him and the whole Dutch back line have been shite. On the plus side, Ake is playing and he too has been shit.

France should be at least 5-0 up.
Online oojason

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #116 on: Today at 08:24:05 pm »

Moldova 0 - [1] Faroe Islands; Mads Mikkelsen 27' - https://streamin.me/v/35c3c1ae

Well in Mads. Talented guy! Think he's a Red too?







