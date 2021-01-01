« previous next »
Euro 2024 - Qualifying

Euro 2024 - Qualifying
.
Qualification matches for Euro 2024 start today...


Official Tournament Info Sites: https://twitter.com/EURO2024 : www.uefa.com/european-qualifiers : www.facebook.com/EURO2024 : www.youtube.com/@UEFA/videos

Obligatory Wikipedia pages: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_2024_qualifying & https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_European_Championship_qualifying

www.flashscore.co.uk/football/europe/euro - useful for live scores, fixtures & results, tables, line-ups, subs, goals, incidents, + occasional live text commentaries etc



.



Euro 2024 qualifying matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/euro-2024-on-tv.html

Euro 2024 qualifying matches matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/uefa-euro-qualifying


60+ stream sites: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (aka the 'Some useful info for following the football + Tv, STREAMS, & Highlights etc' thread)

Also decent - https://ss.soccerstreamlinks.com : www.soccerstreams.football : https://freestreams-live1.tv : https://footybite.to : https://totalsportek.pro : https://nizarstream.com : https://footysaga.com (use search bar) : https://streamsgate.tv : www.daddylive.pro : https://hesgoals.top : www.pawastreams.top : www.vipboxtv.sk : www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : www.soccerstreams100.io : https://reddit.redditsoccerstreams.xyz : https://elixx.xyz : www.hesgoaltv.me : www.hesgoals.top : www.hesgoal.name : www.goatd.me : www.atdhe.us


Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com

Re: Euro 2024 - Qualifying
Well go with your one, seeing as you made some effort :D Someone will have to bin my thread, please.

Lovely butchery of the national anthems.
Re: Euro 2024 - Qualifying
You're slacking, oojason, Kazakhstan v Slovenia finished hours ago and you still haven't posted the goals. ;)
Re: Euro 2024 - Qualifying
Not watching but very surprised to see Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips starting when Southgate has previously dropped players for not playing for their clubs ::)
Re: Euro 2024 - Qualifying
Dion Dublin surprised by Grealish going down easy :lmao
Re: Euro 2024 - Qualifying
Dion Dublin bemused at Grealish going down when in a decent position- has he ever watched football before? Its all he looks to do
