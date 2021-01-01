Please
Topic: Euro 2024 - Qualifying
oojason
Euro 2024 - Qualifying
.
Qualification matches
for
Euro 2024
start today...
Official Tournament Info Sites:
https://twitter.com/EURO2024
:
www.uefa.com/european-qualifiers
:
www.facebook.com/EURO2024
:
www.youtube.com/@UEFA/videos
Obligatory Wikipedia pages:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_2024_qualifying
&
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_European_Championship_qualifying
www.flashscore.co.uk/football/europe/euro
- useful for live scores, fixtures & results, tables, line-ups, subs, goals, incidents, + occasional live text commentaries etc
.
Euro 2024 qualifying matches
being shown
live on UK TV
:
www.live-footballontv.com/euro-2024-on-tv.html
Euro 2024 qualifying matches
matches being shown
live on TV around the world
(+ great for IPTV etc)
:
www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/uefa-euro-qualifying
60+ stream sites
:
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0
(aka the '
Some useful info for following the football + Tv, STREAMS, & Highlights etc
' thread)
Also decent
-
https://ss.soccerstreamlinks.com
:
www.soccerstreams.football
:
https://freestreams-live1.tv
:
https://footybite.to
:
https://totalsportek.pro
:
https://nizarstream.com
:
https://footysaga.com
(use search bar)
:
https://streamsgate.tv
:
www.daddylive.pro
:
https://hesgoals.top
:
www.pawastreams.top
:
www.vipboxtv.sk
:
www.redditsoccerstreams.tv
:
www.soccerstreams100.io
:
https://reddit.redditsoccerstreams.xyz
:
https://elixx.xyz
:
www.hesgoaltv.me
:
www.hesgoals.top
:
www.hesgoal.name
:
www.goatd.me
:
www.atdhe.us
Goal Videos
(and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc)
often appear here minutes after being scored :
www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new
&
https://twitter.com
.
Some '
Useful Info
' for following the football +
TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays
etc -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
A mini-index of RAWK's '
Liverpool Audio / Video thread
' content over the years; & more -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
gerrardisgod
Re: Euro 2024 - Qualifying
Well go with your one, seeing as you made some effort
Someone will have to bin my thread, please.
Lovely butchery of the national anthems.
AHA!
Re: Euro 2024 - Qualifying
You're slacking, oojason, Kazakhstan v Slovenia finished hours ago and you still haven't posted the goals.
LovelyCushionedHeader
Re: Euro 2024 - Qualifying
Not watching but very surprised to see Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips starting when Southgate has previously dropped players for not playing for their clubs
Re: Euro 2024 - Qualifying
Dion Dublin surprised by Grealish going down easy
cdav
Re: Euro 2024 - Qualifying
Dion Dublin bemused at Grealish going down when in a decent position- has he ever watched football before? Its all he looks to do
