Author Topic: West Ham away selling details  (Read 959 times)

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,015
  • Internet terrorist
West Ham away selling details
« on: March 23, 2023, 03:02:01 pm »
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against West Ham United on Wednesday April 26.

Location: London Stadium

Kick-off: 7.45pm BST

Allocation: 3,001

Disabled allocation: 19 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Prices

Adult: £30
Over 65 (65+): £25
Young adult (18-20): £25
Junior (under 18): £25
Price notes: Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets will be asked for ID at the turnstiles with entry refused, if the relevant ID is not provided.   

Tickets sales notes: Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during seasons 2018-19 or 2019-20.

First sale: 11 or more games: from 8.15am on Monday April 3 until 10.45am on Wednesday April 5.

First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale: 10 or more games: from 11am until 12.45pm Wednesday April 5.

Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Third sale: Nine or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm Wednesday April 5.

Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Fourth sale: Eight or more games: from 3pm Wednesday April 5.

Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Hospitality members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the hospitality department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

General notes: Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game  tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased ARE NOT available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Ticket credits: Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/west-ham-united-v-liverpool-away-ticket-details
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online tasmichkata

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: West Ham away selling details
« Reply #1 on: March 23, 2023, 03:04:32 pm »
TO is on fire today
Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,015
  • Internet terrorist
Re: West Ham away selling details
« Reply #2 on: March 23, 2023, 04:56:40 pm »
Quote from: tasmichkata on March 23, 2023, 03:04:32 pm
TO is on fire today
This is the 2nd time that they've done it as they released Wolves, Newcastle and Palace on the same day as well!
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online tasmichkata

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: West Ham away selling details
« Reply #3 on: March 23, 2023, 05:02:02 pm »
Villa, Brentford and Brighton also during the WC.  :D
Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,015
  • Internet terrorist
Re: West Ham away selling details
« Reply #4 on: March 23, 2023, 05:04:49 pm »
Quote from: tasmichkata on March 23, 2023, 05:02:02 pm
Villa, Brentford and Brighton also during the WC.  :D
Oh yes, good point, indeed they did!
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline jizzspunk

  • Cumming soon. Or going. Depends how 'real' it gets. #livinginrealism
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,138
Re: West Ham away selling details
« Reply #5 on: April 3, 2023, 08:28:09 am »
Have all the lower tier blocks not been opened up for sale this morning? Thought 119 & 120 are away end blocks 🤔
according to 24/7 I will be scrambling round for tickets on the exchange all season #STH #19awayclub

Offline DougLFC94

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,306
Re: West Ham away selling details
« Reply #6 on: April 3, 2023, 08:39:37 am »
Quote from: jizzspunk on April  3, 2023, 08:28:09 am
Have all the lower tier blocks not been opened up for sale this morning? Thought 119 & 120 are away end blocks 🤔
It's just 117 and 118 I think.
Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,015
  • Internet terrorist
Re: West Ham away selling details
« Reply #7 on: April 3, 2023, 10:35:18 am »
Quote from: DougLFC94 on April  3, 2023, 08:39:37 am
It's just 117 and 118 I think.
Correct.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Dan The Man 28373

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,160
  • We Always win in Rome!!
Re: West Ham away selling details
« Reply #8 on: April 3, 2023, 02:56:05 pm »
Totally forgot about this going on sale this morning, so slim pickings in the upper tier was all that was left.  But in is in.
Online Philipm20

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 741
Re: West Ham away selling details
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:50:53 am »
Further sales announced

Tuesday 11 April:
11am - 7+ games
1pm - 6+ games
3pm - 5+ games
