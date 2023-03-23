Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against West Ham United on Wednesday April 26.
Location: London Stadium
Kick-off: 7.45pm BST
Allocation: 3,001
Disabled allocation: 19 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.
Prices
Adult: £30
Over 65 (65+): £25
Young adult (18-20): £25
Junior (under 18): £25
Price notes: Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets will be asked for ID at the turnstiles with entry refused, if the relevant ID is not provided.
Tickets sales notes: Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during seasons 2018-19 or 2019-20.
First sale: 11 or more games: from 8.15am on Monday April 3 until 10.45am on Wednesday April 5.
First sale status: Guaranteed one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.
Second sale: 10 or more games: from 11am until 12.45pm Wednesday April 5.
Second sale status: NOT guaranteed first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.
Third sale: Nine or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm Wednesday April 5.
Third sale status: NOT guaranteed first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.
Fourth sale: Eight or more games: from 3pm Wednesday April 5.
Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.
Hospitality members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the hospitality department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.
General notes: Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased ARE NOT available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.
Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.
Ticket credits: Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/west-ham-united-v-liverpool-away-ticket-details