Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against West Ham United on Wednesday April 26.Location: London StadiumKick-off: 7.45pm BSTAllocation: 3,001Disabled allocation: 19 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.PricesAdult: £30Over 65 (65+): £25Young adult (18-20): £25Junior (under 18): £25Price notes: Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets will be asked for ID at the turnstiles with entry refused, if the relevant ID is not provided.Tickets sales notes: Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during seasons 2018-19 or 2019-20.First sale: 11 or more games: from 8.15am on Monday April 3 until 10.45am on Wednesday April 5.First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.Second sale: 10 or more games: from 11am until 12.45pm Wednesday April 5.Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Third sale: Nine or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm Wednesday April 5.Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Fourth sale: Eight or more games: from 3pm Wednesday April 5.Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Hospitality members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the hospitality department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.General notes: Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game  tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased ARE NOT available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.Ticket credits: Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.