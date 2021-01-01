Poll

How do you think you do on social media (including forums)

I can be a bit of a knobend on occasion
I have been once maybe twice, but learned my lessons
I don't think I've ever been a knobend
I've deffo not been a knobend and I'm paragon of virtue and justice
I'm Elon Musk, Motherfuckers!
Are we all knoebends on social media?  (Read 302 times)

Are we all knoebends on social media?
« on: Yesterday at 01:32:07 pm »
I must admit that I've had my share of pissed up angry rants, moaning and stupid arguments with nobodies on the interweb about things that I don't know anything about and care even less about :D


Is that all of us? I think sometimes Social Media brings out the worst. Especially if you're in a bad mood or a bit pissed or a bit fed up. It's like a magnet at times, but now I'm trying my best (And still failing sometimes) to not be an argumentive git, it's quite hard sometimes.

Not sure if it's because I'm getting older or it's just tiring and a bit boring having the same arguments and there have been plenty to go around: Corbyn, Brexit, Russia, The Tories, The BBC, The Right Wing Media, Nigel Frottage, The Monarchy and a million other annoying subjects.


I'm actually a totally different person in 'real life' and I guess we all to an extent are, but why is that? I've met quite a few people on here and quite often how you think people will be is nearly always entirely wrong. Not met a bad person off here, but they don't come across in real life at the match or in the pub as the same. Quite often quite a lot better actually in real life.
Re: Are we all knoebends on social media?
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:33:49 pm »
Im not a knobhead on here.

Probably worse in real life. Certainly infinitely more underwhelming (not that you were even whelmed).
Re: Are we all knoebends on social media?
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:12:42 pm »
I barely use Fedbook

That's the only one I got

If this site counts then yeah guess am a massive blert
Re: Are we all knoebends on social media?
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:06:03 pm »
We've all had our moments I'm sure, I know I have - but Andy, if you're looking for reassurance I'm afraid you are, in fact, especially bad  ;D
Re: Are we all knoebends on social media?
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:08:04 pm »
Not really. Fairly tame and helpful on Reddit, never had an argument here. No other social media accounts.
Re: Are we all knoebends on social media?
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:49:37 pm »
Haven't had a social media account in about 6/7 years. Binned off Facebook because I was spending too much time finding out what other people were doing. Do they still have that thing on Facebook where people "check-in"? Fucking abysmal that was. The other one was when it went from uploading photos to people sharing their opinions via statuses. That to me was when social media went to shit. Twitter exists for that reason. Everyone has an opinion but very few are worth giving the time of day to.

I don't post opinions on any other website than here and even at that I stay to the topics which are the least inflammatory. Just never been my style, I generally hate arguing and so often online people step over the mark and get personal. Not worth it.
Re: Are we all knoebends on social media?
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:45:19 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Yesterday at 06:49:37 pm
Not worth it.

It bloody is. How dare you take that tone, arguing on the internet like that?
Re: Are we all knoebends on social media?
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:37:55 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 06:08:04 pm
never had an argument here.

Yes you have... :P
Re: Are we all knoebends on social media?
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:23:51 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 07:45:19 pm
It bloody is. How dare you take that tone, arguing on the internet like that?

I'm not being took nowhere
Re: Are we all knoebends on social media?
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:43:33 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 07:45:19 pm
It bloody is. How dare you take that tone, arguing on the internet like that?

Do you want a full argument or are you thinking of taking a course?
Re: Are we all knoebends on social media?
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:19:20 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:43:33 am
Do you want a full argument or are you thinking of taking a course?

I've told you once
Re: Are we all knoebends on social media?
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:27:46 am »
On Twatter I mostly act the c*nt towards Tories/racists/American Trumpists & gun fetishists to try to pick fights. I don't go looking, but if something pops up or someone I follow links to some shitstain, I throw some shit.

Frustratingly, most don't get involved and just ignore me  ;D

Favourite small fight (more of a mild tussle) was with the wife of Tory gobshite MP Johnny Mercer. She'd posted that she was going to block some local journo that had exposed her Tory gobshite husband being a bell about some local issue. I asked something about whether she liked the decor in her echo chamber. Cue a modest pile-on from knobheads with either some military bullshit crest thing or union jack after their names. all trying to be smart-arsed.

I did laugh when, a few months ago, Twatter suspended me until I deleted several Tweets. Almost all of them were calling some c*nt a c*nt.



