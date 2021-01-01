I must admit that I've had my share of pissed up angry rants, moaning and stupid arguments with nobodies on the interweb about things that I don't know anything about and care even less aboutIs that all of us? I think sometimes Social Media brings out the worst. Especially if you're in a bad mood or a bit pissed or a bit fed up. It's like a magnet at times, but now I'm trying my best (And still failing sometimes) to not be an argumentive git, it's quite hard sometimes.Not sure if it's because I'm getting older or it's just tiring and a bit boring having the same arguments and there have been plenty to go around: Corbyn, Brexit, Russia, The Tories, The BBC, The Right Wing Media, Nigel Frottage, The Monarchy and a million other annoying subjects.I'm actually a totally different person in 'real life' and I guess we all to an extent are, but why is that? I've met quite a few people on here and quite often how you think people will be is nearly always entirely wrong. Not met a bad person off here, but they don't come across in real life at the match or in the pub as the same. Quite often quite a lot better actually in real life.