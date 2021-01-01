Poll

How do you think you do on social media (including forums)

I can be a bit of a knobend on occasion
I have been once maybe twice, but learned my lessons
I don't think I've ever been a knobend
I've deffo not been a knobend and I'm paragon of virtue and justice
I'm Elon Musk, Motherfuckers!
« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Are we all knoebends on social media?  (Read 61 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,640
  • Asterisks baby!
Are we all knoebends on social media?
« on: Today at 01:32:07 pm »
I must admit that I've had my share of pissed up angry rants, moaning and stupid arguments with nobodies on the interweb about things that I don't know anything about and care even less about :D


Is that all of us? I think sometimes Social Media brings out the worst. Especially if you're in a bad mood or a bit pissed or a bit fed up. It's like a magnet at times, but now I'm trying my best (And still failing sometimes) to not be an argumentive git, it's quite hard sometimes.

Not sure if it's because I'm getting older or it's just tiring and a bit boring having the same arguments and there have been plenty to go around: Corbyn, Brexit, Russia, The Tories, The BBC, The Right Wing Media, Nigel Frottage, The Monarchy and a million other annoying subjects.


I'm actually a totally different person in 'real life' and I guess we all to an extent are, but why is that? I've met quite a few people on here and quite often how you think people will be is nearly always entirely wrong. Not met a bad person off here, but they don't come across in real life at the match or in the pub as the same. Quite often quite a lot better actually in real life.
Logged
Poor.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,997
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Are we all knoebends on social media?
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:33:49 pm »
Im not a knobhead on here.

Probably worse in real life. Certainly infinitely more underwhelming (not that you were even whelmed).
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,645
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Are we all knoebends on social media?
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:12:42 pm »
I barely use Fedbook

That's the only one I got

If this site counts then yeah guess am a massive blert
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 