« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 52 53 54 55 56 [57]   Go Down

Author Topic: UAPs over America: real or balloons??  (Read 137012 times)

Offline Jólaköttur

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,222
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2240 on: Yesterday at 10:00:31 am »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 08:22:24 am
;D

Just seen on the Internet the flerfers have gone to Antarctica and seen the midnight sun and have gone "oh, the earth is a globe" and now the flerfers, like UFO conspiracy theorists, have gone mental, doubling down, "its a con, NASA paid them off, they drugged them, its all filmed on a set" ;D


https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=357024.0

Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,153
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2241 on: Yesterday at 10:10:49 am »
That's the one!
Logged

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,895
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2242 on: Yesterday at 10:34:56 am »
Logged
Believer

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,379
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2243 on: Yesterday at 10:35:33 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 09:58:39 am
My favourite flat earther thing is the video where two guys do an experiment to prove the earth was flat by cutting two holes in a board and shining a light from the same height a certain distance away yet couldn't see anything. When the light was raised to a height that would align with the curvature of the earth he could see it ;D
Funniest thing is: the Flat Earth society has a Global office!

🤣
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Jólaköttur

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,222
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2244 on: Yesterday at 10:41:18 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:35:33 am
Funniest thing is: the Flat Earth society has a Global office!

🤣

:D
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,617
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2245 on: Yesterday at 10:47:25 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:35:33 am
Funniest thing is: the Flat Earth society has a Global office!

🤣



Probably fake. Definitely funny.
Logged

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,129
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2246 on: Yesterday at 01:40:15 pm »
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,129
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2247 on: Yesterday at 01:44:05 pm »
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,841
  • Truthiness
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2248 on: Yesterday at 02:21:04 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 10:34:56 am
There's also this

https://www.thepoke.com/2024/12/16/this-republican-politician-took-aim-at-joe-biden-over-the-drones-security-threat-and-its-the-most-glorious-self-own-youll-see-all-year/

And this guy (State Senator rather than a US Senator thankfully)

Senator Doug Mastriano  @SenMastriano

It is inconceivable that the federal government has no answers nor has taken any action to get to the bottom of the unidentified drones. The fecklessness of this administration was on display last year when a Chinese surveillance balloon was allowed to fly over the entire continental United States before being shot down. Such should be viewed as a threat to our nation and citizens and action is long overdue. We have recourses and assets in our arsenal to get answers, but I suppose Ukraine is more important to the White House. January 20th cant come soon enough.

Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,865
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2249 on: Yesterday at 06:33:03 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:35:33 am
Funniest thing is: the Flat Earth society has a Global office!

🤣
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:47:25 am


Probably fake. Definitely funny.
You guys don't get it! Their globe is flat...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,379
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2250 on: Today at 07:42:41 am »
57 pages.

And some of them have been good natured. 🤣



Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias
Pages: 1 ... 52 53 54 55 56 [57]   Go Up
« previous next »
 