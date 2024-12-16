Just seen on the Internet the flerfers have gone to Antarctica and seen the midnight sun and have gone "oh, the earth is a globe" and now the flerfers, like UFO conspiracy theorists, have gone mental, doubling down, "its a con, NASA paid them off, they drugged them, its all filmed on a set"
My favourite flat earther thing is the video where two guys do an experiment to prove the earth was flat by cutting two holes in a board and shining a light from the same height a certain distance away yet couldn't see anything. When the light was raised to a height that would align with the curvature of the earth he could see it
Funniest thing is: the Flat Earth society has a Global office!🤣
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=357024.0
There's also thishttps://www.thepoke.com/2024/12/16/this-republican-politician-took-aim-at-joe-biden-over-the-drones-security-threat-and-its-the-most-glorious-self-own-youll-see-all-year/
Probably fake. Definitely funny.
